Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This one is more of a long-term pickup. Oklahoma starts five seniors, but this freshman could be their most talented player. Fears has been dynamic on both ends with seven steals in three games along with averaging 14.0 PPG and 3.7 APG. His numbers should only increase as the season goes along. Oklahoma has a very soft non-conference schedule and Fears should get plenty of opportunities.

With two weeks in the books rotations and roles are starting to become more clear. There's still plenty of players widely available in all formats who are off to excellent starts and appear to have the inside track to make a significant impact. Now is the time to jump on board before it's too late.

Power Conferences

Jacob Cofie, F/C, Virginia

Virginia was written off after coach Tony Bennett decided to retire just a few weeks before the season, but this freshman looks like he is going to be an excellent player for the Cavaliers. Cofie hasn't started a game, but is still seeing 27 MPG and putting up 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers through three games. It's going to be hard to keep the 6-10 forward on the bench given how strong he has been on both sides of the ball.

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

This one is more of a long-term pickup. Oklahoma starts five seniors, but this freshman could be their most talented player. Fears has been dynamic on both ends with seven steals in three games along with averaging 14.0 PPG and 3.7 APG. His numbers should only increase as the season goes along. Oklahoma has a very soft non-conference schedule and Fears should get plenty of opportunities.

Chance McMillian, G, Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have rolled through the first three games of the season. After being a sixth man last season, McMillian is a clear starter averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.7 steals per game. Texas Tech has one of the easiest non-conference slates in the country and McMillian is going to face little resistance for the next month.

Abou Ousmane, F/C, Oklahoma State

Ousmane has been a starter the last three years, two of those for North Texas and last year with Xavier. He very well might put together his best season in his final year of eligibility with the Cowboys. Ousmane went for 16 points and eight boards in just 20 minutes in the season opener. He then was suspended for the second game for a violation of team rules. Ousmane bounced right back and went for 18 points, four boards, four assists, three steals and two blocks against SIU. Oklahoma State lacks size so they really their need 6-10 center to be big for them.

Jordan Ivy-Curry, G, UCF

The UCF backcourt of Ivy-Curry and Darius Johnson have been excellent to start the season. Ivy-Curry was supposed to add a scoring punch for coach Johnny Dawkins after averaging 17.1 PPG off the bench for UTSA last season. The 6-3 guard has certainly done that putting up 18.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers through three games. Ivy-Curry's production will likely dip a bit when Jaylin Sellers is able to finally return from a back injury, but until that happens Ivy-Curry should be added and in lineups weekly.

Jizzle James, G, Cincinnati

James has been the beneficiary of Dan Skillings and Day Day Thomas being out with injury. Skillings if for sure going to miss several weeks with a knee injury and Thomas still is fighting through a foot injury that dates back to the end of last season. In the meantime, James will continue to run the show at point guard for the Bearcats. He is putting up 15.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds through three games. Cincy gets Northern Kentucky and Georgia Tech this week.

Silas Demary, G, Georgia

Georgia is a team many have to make some noise in the SEC and Demary is going to be an important reason why. The 6-5 point guard was a full-time starter as a freshman last season, and this season is taking his game to the next level. After a poor showing in the season opener, Demary has averaged 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last three contests. Demary needs to be owned in any format that involves the SEC.

Other Conferences

Kaleb Glenn, G, FAU

FAU's leading scorer in the John Jakus era is a player who hasn't even started a game. Glenn is averaging 17.8 PPG while shooting 64 percent from the field and 47 percent from downtown. The standout performance was Glenn's last game against Charleston when he went off for 27 points. It's hard to see the Louisville transfer not getting the starting nod soon. FAU plays very fast and is going to be in a lot of high scoring games this season.

Kellen Thames, G, Saint Louis

Thames seems to be the primary beneficiary of Robbie Avila's ankle injury. Thames has had at least 12 points and seven boards in all three games this season. With Avila expected to miss a few more weeks, Thames makes for a great short-term add with upside to provide some value even when Avila returns. Saint Louis has no issues putting up points and Thames fits in nicely as the team's power forward.

Andrew Meadow, F/C, Boise State

Meadow is 6-7 nearly 220 pounds, but has played primarily at shooting guard for a Boise State team with a lot of size across the board. He has fit in quite nicely there averaging 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals through the first four games. The Broncos should continue to put up points against their upcoming opponents of Hampton and Utah Tech.

Jordan Riley, G, East Carolina

Riley was quietly a very nice offseason addition for the Pirates. After two years at Georgetown he had a stout junior season at Temple averaging 11.9 points and 6.0 rebounds. Riley looks determined to have his best season yet scoring at least 14 points in all four games and averaging 7.3 rebounds. Riley might be only 6-4, but he has played quite a bit of time at power forward, giving him great rebounding upside from a guard eligible player.