CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 10 on DraftKings

The Week 10 four-game slate features plenty of interesting matchups for DFS purposes and some interesting opportunities for multiple offensive players on an injury-ravaged Tiger-Cats offense. We also have a Lions-Stampeders matchup in Calgary that could turn out to be the best game of the week and yield some solid DFS performances.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 10 of CFL action:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 10

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 10

Nathan Rourke, BC at CGY ($13,200): It's naturally hard not to be in on Rourke irrespective of salary after his jaw-dropping Week 9 performance, one that saw him rack up 50.6 DK points on the strength of a 477-yard, six-touchdown performance against the Elks. The lights-out effort pushed Rourke's DK-point average for the season to 34.4, making him highly worthy of the admittedly elevated salary he's carrying. The Stampeders aren't bad targets, either, considering Calgary has allowed 276.7 passing yards per game and the third-most touchdown passes (11).

Cody Fajardo, SSK at EDM ($10,300): Fajardo was able to get some much-needed rest for his knee during the Week 9 bye, and he returns to an excellent matchup against an Elks team that may be mentally defeated after their 32-point loss to the Lions in Week 9. Fajardo may not have been at full health recently, but he still scored 16.0 to 25.1 DK points in his last four games. He's averaging an impressive 19.1 per game for the season overall, and following Rourke's performance against them in Week 9, the Elks are now conceding 282.4 passing yards per game, along with a CFL-high 10.3 yards per attempt and 76.8 percent completion rate.

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. MTL ($9,900): Collaros was guilty of his second multi-interception in the last three weeks in the first game of the home-and-home matchup against the Alouettes in Week 9, but he still finished with a couple of touchdown passes and is averaging 17.4 DK points per game for the season. The veteran Grey Cup champ also gets Greg Ellingson back from his hip injury this week, certainly a boon for the overall prospects of Winnipeg's air attack. Montreal does have some solid numbers against the pass, but the Als have allowed the second-most completions of 30 yards or more (14) and the Bombers are tied for third in the league with 13 such connections.

ALSO CONSIDER: Taylor Cornelius, EDM vs. SSK ($7,700); Matthew Shiltz, HAM vs. TOR ($6,500)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 10

Jamal Morrow, SSK at EDM ($10,400): Morrow should be well rested coming out of the bye week and carries as much upside as any player on the slate due to his blazing speed. The shifty back already has four tallies of greater than 20 DK points on the season and now faces what appears to be the most all-around vulnerable defense in the league in Week 10. In addition to the Elks' weaknesses against the pass already detailed in Fajardo's entry, Edmonton is also surrendering a CFL-high 123.1 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per rush while having already conceded a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns. The versatile Morrow is capable of exploiting both areas, having collected 484 rushing yards (5.3 yards per carry) and 276 receiving yards on 28 receptions.

Don Jackson, HAM vs. TOR ($7,200): Jackson finally showed some signs of life in the Week 9 loss to the Argonauts, complementing his 47 rushing yards with an 8-67 line through the air on his way to a season-high 25.4 DK points. Jackson gets another crack at Toronto's defense in Week 10 and will look to capitalize on Toronto's middle-of-the-league ratings against both the run and pass while likely helping pick up the slack for a short-handed offense that will be missing three pass catchers in Bralon Addison (Achilles), Papi White (knee/back) and Tyler Ternowski (shoulder).

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. MTL ($6,800): After a frustratingly slow start to the season, Oliveira has finally started to find daylight on the ground on a consistent basis, averaging 4.8 yards or more in each of the last three games. That includes a 17-92-1 tally on the ground in Week 9 against the Alouettes that netted a season-best 19.7 DK points. Oliveira can also contribute through the air when given the opportunity, and he draws a solid matchup against an Alouettes team that's allowed the second-most rushing yards (112.6), second-highest yards per carry (5.3) and second-most rushing touchdowns (13).

ALSO CONSIDER: Andrew Harris, TOR at HAM ($10,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 10

Dominique Rhymes, BC at CGY ($9,500): Rhymes was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Rourke's explosive Week 9 effort, racking up three touchdown grabs on his way to 36.1 DK points. It was already the third tally of greater than 30 DK points for Rhymes in what has been a spectacular season, and he's naturally right back in play at a salary that could still be considered reasonable given his upside. The Stampeders' vulnerabilities against the pass were already touched on in Rourke's entry, and it's also worth noting Calgary has given up the fourth-most completions (170) and Rhymes is boasting a solid 12.7-yard aDOT while averaging nearly six receptions per contest.

Duke Williams, SSK at EDM ($9,100): Williams makes for some very appealing exposure to the Roughriders passing attack in Week 10's enticing matchup, considering he's averaging 16.4 DK points per contest. Williams is averaging an impressive 15.6 yards per catch and posted double-digit DK-point tallies over his first four games of the season before dipping to 8.9 DK points in Week 8, and he should be highly capable of taking advantage of the Elks' many weaknesses against the pass already detailed in Fajardo's entry.

Tim White, HAM vs. TOR ($8,800): Both White and teammate Steven Dunbar ($8,900) are going to presumably be very busy in Week 10 with the aforementioned slew of absences in the Tiger-Cats' pass-catching corps. Dunbar will particularly be popular given his body of work this season, but White, who's coming off multiple sub-par games may be a lot less rostered at $100 less. Before scoring just 1.6 to 9.5 DK points in his last three games, White opened the season with tallies of between 13.1 and 33.1 DK points in four of the first five contests. White could be without quarterback Dane Evans (shoulder), who's listed as doubtful, but he should see no shortage of targets against a Toronto defense that's giving up 277.9 passing yards per game and the second-highest completion rate (71.1 percent) in the league.

Cam Phillips, TOR at HAM ($4,200): Phillips' salary continues to be particularly low for a player of his upside, and he'll check into Week 10 having scored 18.5 DK points on a 4-85-1 line against this same Ti-Cats team in Week 9. Phillips also recorded 21.4 DK points against the Roughriders back in Week 6, giving him considerably more upside than would be expected for a player of his salary. The Tiger-Cats have been among the stingiest units against the pass, but they've given up the second-most completions of 30 yards or more (14) in the league.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kenny Lawler, EDM vs. SSK ($10,200); Bryan Burnham, BC at CGY ($9,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 10

Toronto Argonauts ($4,800) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Despite a couple of Hamilton's offensive players being recommended in this article, the Argonauts' defense remains a very good play against what will be an undermanned squad. That's further affirmed by the fact Toronto just compiled 20 DK points against a healthier Ti-Cats team in Week 9, the unit's third tally of at least 14 DK points in the last four games. Toronto has been better defensively at home, but the fact Hamilton will most likely operating with backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz and already is tied for most 2-and-outs (48) with Evans at a healthier receiving corps at the helm puts the Argos in play as a good streaming option this week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Saskatchewan Roughriders ($4,600) at Edmonton Elks

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 10

Nathan Rourke, QB

Jamal Morrow, RB

Dominique Rhymes, WR

Total salary expenditure: $33.1K

Despite the hefty chunk of the cap this trio takes up, there's no questioning the upside. Rourke and Rhymes have already proven a prolific connection on multiple occasions this season, while Morrow is in an elite matchup against the reeling Elks and can burn Edmonton through both the ground and air.

