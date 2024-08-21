This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 12 on DraftKings

Another week, another slate with a noteworthy quarterback season debut. In Week 12, it's the Argonauts' Chad Kelly, who helped Toronto win a Grey Cup two Novembers ago, that's jumping right into the starting role after serving a suspension. We also have several very eye-catching individual matchups across all positions, as well as plenty of players who have the ability to over-deliver on their salaries.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 12

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. HAM ($8,700): Collaros is in the midst of a hot streak that makes his current salary quite the bargain, as the veteran signal-caller has scored 14.5 to 18.7 DK points in three straight games. Collaros is averaging 15 DK points per home contest as well, and he's in great position to carry over the momentum into a very favorable Week 12 matchup against one of his old squads. The Tiger-Cats are allowing 279.4 passing yards per game and have yielded a league-high 21 touchdown passes. Hamilton has also surrendered the second-highest passer efficiency rating (109.8), furthering Collaros' case.

Trevor Harris, SSK at TOR ($8,400): Harris returned from a multi-week stint on the injured list in Week 11 without missing a beat, posting 25.2 DK points against a tough Alouettes defense on the strength of a 355-yard, two-touchdown tally. With any concerns about rust certainly erased with that performance, Harris is right back in play at a great salary in Week 12 against an Argonauts team that's been one of the most vulnerable against the pass in the CFL. Toronto is allowing the third-most passing yards per game (296.2), the third-most touchdown passes (16) and 14 completions of 30+ yards, so Harris and his deep group of pass catchers should have plenty of opportunity to exploit those vulnerabilities.

Jeremiah Masoli, OTT vs. B.C. ($6,800): Masoli impressively came through as a bargain suggestion in Week 11 despite playing in his first game since early in the 2023 season, tallying 15.9 DK points via a 254-yard, one-touchdown effort on the road against the Stampeders. With a game and another week of practice under his belt – and a stagnant salary – Masoli is right back in consideration as one of the best potential value plays of the slate. The Lions are giving up 289.6 passing yards per game and a league-high 74.2 percent completion rate as well, which certainly clinches the case for Masoli as an option that could both provide a strong return and give you plenty of flexibility elsewhere.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nathan Rourke, B.C. at OTT ($9,000); Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. EDM ($8,500)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 12

Greg Bell, HAM at WPG ($6,400): Bell got quite a surprising nod as the starting running back in Week 11 while James Butler was shockingly made a healthy scratch, and the former responded in a manner that would seem to keep at the helm of the ground attack in Week 12 against the most generous run defense in the league. Bell exploded for 35.3 DK points against the Elks by accruing 173 total yards and two touchdowns, recording a 27-yard run and 63-yard catch along the way. Now he gets a crack at the Blue Bombers, which have surrendered a CFL-high 110.9 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry. Then, Winnipeg has been very good against the pass overall but has shown a vulnerability to chunk plays (15 completions of 30+ yards allowed), and Bell already displayed an ability to pick up big gains after the catch last week.

Frankie Hickson, SSK at TOR ($5,300): AJ Ouellette is back on the injured list due to a hip issue, meaning Hickson is being thrust right back into the starting role he handled capably in Weeks 8 and 9 by scoring 23.3 and 10.9 DK points. The versatile back is effective as both a runner and receiver thanks to his game-breaking speed, and he's therefore a very appealing cost-savings alternative despite what is a relatively tough matchup on paper. The Argos have allowed just 4.4 yards per carry, but Hickson has the ability to pay off his salary with one big run.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. HAM ($10,700); Justin Rankin, EDM at MTL ($4,600)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 12

Shemar Bridges, HAM at WPG ($8,200): Bridges continued to deliver strong returns on investment in Week 11, recording 28.7 DK points on the strength of an 8-117-1 line. It was the second straight 20+ DK point effort for Bridges, who's now averaging 17.4 DK points per contest on the season. As mentioned in Bell's entry, the Bombers have allowed a total of 15 completions of 30+ yards, which ties for the second most in the league, and Bridges has seen 15 targets of 20 yards or more in depth thus far this season.

Charleston Rambo, MTL vs. EDM ($5,900): Speaking of bargain-priced receivers with plenty of fantasy ceiling, Rambo is another very prominent example of such. After a somewhat sluggish start to his CFL tenure, the former Miami Hurricane and one-time XFL star has hit his stride by scoring 16.4 to 33.4 DK points in three straight games and 15.3 five games ago. Rambo has four catches of 30+ yards and is facing an Elks squad that's surrendered a CFL-high 307.4 passing yards per game, the second-most touchdown passes (19) and 15 completions of 30+ yards. He also gets veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo back this week from his hamstring injury, brightening the wideout's outlook all the more.

KeeSean Johnson, SSK at TOR ($4,100): Johnson is starting to get his legs under him in the three-down game, with the one-time NFL receiver scoring 11 to 20 DK points in his last three games. Johnson has upped his totals in that span with each successive contest, and he's encouragingly drawn at least seven targets in each game. The veteran will have the benefit of facing the Argos defense whose vulnerability to the pass was already enumerated in Harris' entry, and in addition to the metrics cited there, Johnson also stands to benefit from the fact Toronto is giving up the league's second-highest completion rate (72.3).

Kenny Lawler, WPG vs. HAM ($3,000): Lawler returned from the injured list last week after overcoming an arm issue and provided very solid returns right out of the gate, recording four catches for 54 yards on seven targets. The big veteran wideout should be even better in Week 12 now that he has a game and another week of practice under his belt and is facing a vulnerable Ti-Cats defense. Moreover, in addition to the metrics cited for Hamilton in Collaros' entry, it's also worth noting Lawler has been an excellent downfield threat over his career, averaging 15.4 yards per catch or more in each of the last three seasons.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tim White, HAM at WPG ($9,600); Eugene Lewis, EDM at MTL ($7,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 12

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($3,600) at Toronto Argonauts: Even in a 27-24 defeat in Week 11, the Roughriders defense continued to flash its elite ability to get to the quarterback and cobble together a solid seven DK points. Saskatchewan recorded four sacks and a fumble recovery in the loss, and the Riders retain the same salary in Week 12 for a matchup against a quarterback in Chad Kelly who's making his first appearance of the season after completing a suspension. Kelly's last game came in the East Division Final loss to the Alouettes last November, and there could definitely be some rust as a result, especially with the Riders' ferocious pass rush. In a somewhat similar situation in Week 11, Nathan Rourke, who'd actually just played in an NFL preseason game the previous weekend, returned to the CFL with the Lions and had a nightmare performance that included a 32.0 percent completion rate and two interceptions. It wouldn't be out of the question for Kelly to have his own struggles and turn the ball over under what will likely be intense pressure.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 12

Zach Collaros, QB

Greg Bell, RB

Charleston Rambo, WR

Total salary expenditure: $21K

This trio is extremely cost-effective and comes with plenty of upside for tournaments. Collaros is the "pricey" one of the three, yet his salary within the quarterback pool is very reasonable. As already outlined, he has a very attractive matchup. Meanwhile, as long as Bell is the starting running back for the Ti-Cats, he fills a very robust dual role. Finally, Rambo has game-breaking speed and gets Fajardo back this week against a very vulnerable Elks defense.

