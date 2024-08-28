This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 13 on DraftKings

We continue inching closer to the stretch run of what's shaping up to be a very intriguing latter portion of the 2024 CFL season, and on this Week 13 holiday slate, we have plenty of ways to gain exposure to high-upside players without having to break the bank. We'll explore several per position below, along with a viable team defense to consider and a core trio that could serve as a foundation for your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 13

Dru Brown, OTT at BC ($9,800): Brown's presence admittedly caught me by surprise in Week 12, as I was expecting at least one more start for veteran Jeremiah Masoli. Instead, it was Brown under center, and he delivered an outstanding 29.7 DK points on the strength of a 390-yard, three-touchdown effort against these same Lions. B.C. is now giving up just under 300 passing yards per game (298.7), as well as a league-high 74.4 percent completion rate and 111.8 passer efficiency rating, and given what Brown already proved capable of against the Lions' secondary just a week ago, the one-time Oklahoma State signal-caller is right back in play.

Jake Maier, CGY vs. EDM ($9,600): Maier should come in refreshed off a Week 12 bye, and at his salary, he sets up as an appealing play for tournaments in particular given his somewhat volatile production. Maier is averaging a solid 16.7 DK points per game for the season, a figure largely the byproduct of the fact the veteran signal-caller has eclipsed 18 DK points on six occasions. The Elks make for potentially good facilitators for another one of Maier's better performances, as Edmonton is surrendering a league-high 310.0 passing yards per game, along with the second-highest passer efficiency rating (104.0) and second-most touchdown passes (21).

Chad Kelly, TOR at HAM ($8,000): Kelly made his season debut in Week 12 after completing his suspension and jumped right back into the swing of things, compiling 16 DK points while throwing for 322 yards against the Roughriders. The young veteran signal-caller could be even better after another week of practice, and he'll draw another relatively favorable matchup on paper in the Tiger-Cats. Hamilton enters Week 13 giving up 270.1 passing yards per game, the third-highest passer efficiency rating (102.8) and a league-high 22 touchdown passes, so Kelly could very well one-up what was already a very impressive season debut.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nathan Rourke, B.C. vs. OTT ($8,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 13

Ka'Deem Carey, TOR at HAM ($10,400): Carey disappointed quite a few DFS players in Week 12 in a tough matchup for running backs, as he mustered a season-low 8.4 DK points against the Roughriders. The veteran back should be in good position to bounce back on the ground in Week 13, however, as the Tiger-Cats haven't been quite as stout against the run. Hamilton is tied for the third-most rushing yards per game surrendered (105.5) and 5.3 yards per carry. What's more, the Ti-Cats' vulnerabilities against the pass just detailed in Kelly's entry could also benefit Carey, who's a very capable receiver and drew four targets from Kelly in their first game together in Week 12.

William Stanback, BC vs. OTT ($8,300): No matter who's under center or what the game script is for the Lions lately, Stanback has been a rewarding selection for DFS purposes. The well-traveled back has exceeded 80 rushing yards in three consecutive contests, averaging over 6.0 yards per carry in each of those games on his way to 12.2 to 16.2 DK points. The opposing Redblacks have only allowed 87.7 rushing yards per contest, but they gave up 99 rushing yards to Stanback in Week 12 and he's talented enough to overcome the tough matchup yet again.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Brown, EDM at CGY ($6,200); Frankie Hickson, SSK vs. WPG ($5,800)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 13

Tim White, HAM vs. TOR ($9,800): White delivered handsomely as an "Also Consider" option in Week 12, as he exploded for 26.9 DK points, his second-highest total of the season, by compiling 165 total scrimmage yards against the Blue Bombers. White is now averaging 14.1 DK points per game for the season, and with a ceiling north of 25 DK points, he catches the eye at a four-figure salary. The Argos have been stingy against the run but generous versus the pass, allowing 285.6 passing yards per game and a 71.4 percent completion rate, along with 15 completions of 30+ yards.

Samuel Emilus, SSK vs. WPG ($6,900): Emilus may not be flashy, but if you're looking for a rock-solid cash game play, the Louisiana Tech product is an excellent option. Emilus put together his first 1,000-yard season as a pro in 2023, and he's well on his way again this season with a 60-630-3 line through his first 11 games. The story on the Bombers' pass defense in 2024 has been an interesting one, as Winnipeg is tops against the pass in multiple categories but have yielded 16 completions of 30+ yards, the third-highest figure in the league. Meanwhile, Emilus has four double-digit target games in the last seven and posted 11.3 DK points versus the Bombers back in Week 7.

Damonte Coxie, TOR at HAM ($4,800): Coxie has seemingly carried a salary of $5K or less for almost two full seasons at this point, and the big-bodied speedster consistently finds a way to deliver strong returns on investment. The most recent example came in Week 12, when Coxie recorded a season-high 19.2 DK points via a 5-112 line against the Roughriders. Coxie now gets a crack at the inconsistent Ti-Cats defense, one who, in addition to the vulnerabilities already described in Kelly's entry, has also given up 13 completions of 30+ yards. In turn, Coxie has six catches of that distance and the speed to exploit any coverage weaknesses.

Tevin Jones, EDM at CGY ($3,900): Jones is another bargain option that is very capable of overdelivering on his modest salary. The veteran receiver proved as much yet again in Week 12, totaling 11.7 DK points versus a tough Alouettes defense. Jones also has totals of 30.3 and 21.3 DK points this season, making him very worthy of consideration at a sub-$4K salary irrespective of whether it's McLeod Bethel-Thompson or Tre Ford (chest) under center. The Stamps have allowed the third-highest completion percentage (70.9), and the Elks' defense has often forced Edmonton's offense into a pass-heavy approach due to its own vulnerabilities leading to some high-scoring affairs.

ALSO CONSIDER: Justin Hardy, OTT at BC ($10,800); Kenny Lawler, WPG at SSK ($3,600)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 13

Toronto Argonauts ($4,200) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Argos defense has been a big-play, well-rounded unit all season, averaging 9.9 DK points per game while recording seven defensive touchdowns, 23 sacks, 10 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. They've actually been at their best on the road, where they average 10.8 DK points per contest across four games. Toronto's D has scored at least 6.0 DK points in all but two games, and they've been in double digits on five occasions. One of those instances came against Hamilton back in Week 7, when they posted 11 DK points on the strength of two sacks, one interception and one defensive touchdown. The Ti-Cats have had a very high-powered offense on paper this season, but they've also been quite turnover-prone, which is what turns my attention to the Argos this week. Hamilton's 22 turnovers tie for third most in the CFL, and their -10 turnover ratio is the league's worst. Meanwhile, the 23 turnovers Toronto has forced are the second most in that category, and I'm banking on them adding to that total on Monday afternoon.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 13

Chad Kelly, QB

Frankie Hickson, RB

Damonte Coxie, WR

Total salary expenditure: $18.6K

This is one of several three-player cores that I've recommended in recent weeks that have plenty of ceiling at a very modest share of your total salary cap. As mentioned in his entry, Kelly already looked to be in mid-season form in his Week 12 debut, and Coxie was his favorite target in his return. Both players could be even better this week in a favorable matchup. Meanwhile, Hickson is an explosive back that can also contribute as a receiver and is up against the most generous run defense in the league.

