CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 20 on DraftKings

We have a three-game slate in Week 20, narrowing our player pool by two teams. However, there are still plenty of interesting options across the salary cap to choose from, including a number of wide receivers and slotbacks that could be poised to overdeliver on their salaries.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 20

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. CGY ($10,600): The quarterback pool is an interesting one on this three-game slate, as there is uncertainty as to who'll start for the Alouettes and the Lions are replacing Nathan Rourke with Vernon Adams, who's the highest-salaried player on the slate and in a tough matchup against Montreal. As such, I see Mitchell as one of two safe plays at the position, provided there isn't any last-minute announcement of a switch for Hamilton. The Ti-Cats have nothing to play for except pride, and Mitchell has been excellent through his resurgent 2024 campaign. He also threw for 300 yards and netted 21.6 DK points in his one previous game against Calgary, and the Stamps have allowed the league's second-highest completion percentage (72.0) and third-highest passer efficiency rating (100.1).

Dru Brown, OTT at TOR ($9,600): Brown is set to jump back into action for the Redblacks after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he'll return to a matchup against an Argonauts squad that's allowed 288.2 passing yards per game and a 71.2 percent completion rate. Toronto has also allowed the second-highest passer efficiency rating (102.4) and second-most completions of 30+ yards (29), and the Argos conceded 21.4 DK points to Brown in their one prior encounter with him in Week 14, a game in which the talented signal-caller threw for 349 yards and a touchdown.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY at HAM ($9,100)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 20

William Stanback, B.C. vs. MTL ($9,700): Stanback has been a steady presence in this article this season, a distinction he's earned by rushing for 1,147 yards at 5.1 yards per carry and posting a 44-407 receiving line as well. Stanback performed well against his old Alouettes squad in one prior game as well, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and adding two catches for 28 yards back in Week 14, a performance that netted 25.6 DK points. That's one of three tallies of greater than 25 DK points for Stanback on the season, and in Saturday night's rematch, Montreal enters allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (117.9) at 5.6 yards per carry.

Greg Bell, HAM vs. CGY ($8,200): Bell is set to return to action in Week 20 after missing the Ti-Cats' most recent game with a rib injury. The CFL rookie has been productive when healthy, averaging 15.3 DK points per game overall by scoring between 15.8 and 35.3 DK points in six games this season. Bell is averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per reception on his 25 catches, and Friday night, he faces a Stampeders squad that's allowing a league-high 127.3 rushing yards per game at a league-high 6.6 yards per carry. Given his robust dual role and the matchup, Bell could finish as one of the best fantasy-point-per-dollar plays on the slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dedrick Mills, CGY at HAM ($6,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 20

Kalil Pimpleton, OTT at TOR ($7,800): The WR/Slotback pool is also one that requires some nuance to navigate in Week 20, and it appears prudent to focus on not overpaying with multiple high-upside value options available. The first is Pimpleton, whose explosive home-run speed makes him a threat to score any time he has the ball. The CFL rookie has produced 16.5 and 16.4 DK points in the two games he's played since returning from a hand injury, and he also has a tally of 31.5 DK points on his 2024 ledger. The aforementioned weaknesses of the Argonauts against the pass already detailed in Brown's entry make Pimpleton all the more appealing, as does the fact Toronto is allowing a league-high 13.5 yards per punt return (Pimpleton- 17.9 yards per punt return, one punt return TD).

Kiondre Smith, HAM vs. CGY ($5,800): Smith carries plenty of upside for a sub-$6K player, having averaged 11.7 DK points per game thus far and eclipsing 23 DK points twice along the way. Smith's teammate Shemar Bridges will miss another game with his quadriceps injury as well, making Smith all the more appealing against a Stampeders team that's allowed a very high rate of completions, as detailed in Mitchell's entry. Smith also posted 12.7 DK points on a 3-37-1 line against the Stamps back in Week 1, and that was in a smaller role than the one he'll be filling in Week 20.

Makai Polk, TOR vs. OTT ($5,200): Polk once again delivered a strong return on investment in Week 19, producing 12.2 DK points on a salary of just $4.3K. The speedy CFL rookie has posted five consecutive double-digit DK-point tallies overall, scoring 12.2 to 26.6 DK points in that stretch. One of those games came against these same Redblacks, who Polk lit up for 20.5 DK points on a 7-105 line in Week 14. Ottawa has been inconsistent against the pass as well, surrendering 277.8 passing yards per game and the fourth-most completions of 20+ yards (24).

Alexander Hollins, B.C. vs. MTL ($3,500): Many DFS players are likely to miss Hollins all the way near the bottom of the positional pool, but the talented wideout certainly bears consideration at this bargain-basement salary. Hollins has been quiet while working with Nathan Rourke as his quarterback – he's double-digit DK points only once since Week 6 – so the drop in salary is explainable up to a point. However, as alluded to earlier, the veteran is reuniting with Adams this week, a quarterback that helped facilitate DK-point tallies of 17.0 // 23.7 // 43.5 // 26.6 for Hollins over the first five games of the season. Additionally, Hollins' one recent solid game came against Montreal, when he produced 13.8 DK points on a 6-78 line in Week 14.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, OTT at TOR ($7,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 20

Ottawa Redblacks ($3,200) at Toronto Argonauts: There's no defense that clearly stands out this week, but the Redblacks make for an interesting value option despite being on the road against the Argos. Ottawa is averaging a solid 6.6 DK points per game overall, and even though the majority of its success has come at home, the Redblacks did score a solid 7.0 DK points against the Alouettes in Montreal in Week 19. Moreover, Ottawa's biggest success of the season defensively came against these same Argos, with the Redblacks compiling an elite 27 DK points in Week 14 with six sacks and four interceptions of Chad Kelly, along with two defensive touchdowns. The Argos have had trouble protecting the quarterback (38 sacks allowed) while the Redblacks have been one of the league's better pass-rushing teams (37 sacks made), and Ottawa is also tied for third-most fumbles forced (13), adding to the unit's appeal.

This trio does set you back just over half your salary cap, but they could pay off handsomely. Brown and Pimpleton make for a high-upside stacking combo against an Argonauts team that's had plenty of trouble against the pass and versus which Brown has already had a big game. Then, Bell is returning to his lead-back role in the best matchup in the league for running backs in that of the Stampeders, which have been repeatedly gashed on the ground.

