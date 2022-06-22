CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 3 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We're set for another intriguing CFL slate in Week 3 after an action-packed first two weeks of the season that featured plenty of stellar individual performances across the league.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for the opening week of CFL action:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 3

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 3

Nathan Rourke, BC vs. TOR ($9,500): Rourke was near-perfect back in Week 1 against the Elks, completing just under 90 percent of his passes on his way to 43.1 DK points. While that type of production is going to be far from replicable over a sustained period, the combination of Rourke's upside, ability to supplement his production with his legs and his reasonable salary make him an excellent option if you're paying up at the position. Rourke has also had a bye week to prepare for the Argos, and Toronto comes in having allowed 284 passing yards at 8.4 yards per attempt primarily to the Alouettes' Trevor Harris in the team's Week 2 opener.

Nick Arbuckle, EDM at CGY ($8,800): Arbuckle showed some definite progress in Week 2 after having a rough opener against the Lions in Week 1, as he posted a solid 16.7 DK points on the strength of a 315-yard passing effort against the Roughriders. The young veteran has thrown five interceptions over the first two games, but he's projected to have a full pass-catching corps back this week after Derel Walker (finger) resumed practicing Tuesday, and he's already demonstrated significant chemistry with top target Kenny Lawler. The Stamps have sprung some leaks on pass defense early as well, allowing 337.5 passing yards per game, along with the most completions (54), most touchdown passes (4) and third-most completions of 30 yards or more (4).

Trevor Harris, MTL vs. SSK ($7,100): Harris will draw the start in Week 3 after Vernon Adams, who he replaced due to the latter's ineffectiveness in Week 2, tested positive for COVID-19. Harris got better and better as the game went along versus the Argos, essentially putting the Alouettes in position to prevail before kicker David Cote missed a chip-shot field goal in the closing seconds. The veteran signal-caller has ample experience and put up 290 total yards (270 passing, 20 rushing) despite not playing a full game, and with a full week to prepare as a starter plus a very enticing salary, he makes for a viable value play against a Riders defense allowing 292.5 passing yards per game and a trio of completion over 30 yards in the first two weeks.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bo Levi Mitchell, CGY vs. EDM ($9,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 3

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY vs. EDM ($10,000): Carey exited the Week 2 overtime win against the Tiger-Cats with a knee injury in the first quarter, but he was already back to practicing in full Tuesday. The third-year CFL back is certainly carrying a hefty salary, but he could well be worth it given his role while facing an Elks defense that's been gashed by both the Lions' James Butler and the Roughriders' Jamal Morrow over the first two weeks. Edmonton is conceding a CFL-high 185.5 rushing yards per game at a massive 7.0 yards per carry in the first pair of contests, and they've also already allowed a CFL-high six rushing touchdowns. Carey logged 16 touches in his only full game thus far back in Week 1, a performance in which he had a big red-zone role that led to a pair of touchdowns on his way to 24 DK points.

James Butler, BC vs. TOR ($9,000): Butler was the talk of the league after a Week 1 performance in which he punished the Elks for four total touchdowns on his way to an eye-popping 47.1 DK points. The second-year CFL back racked up 23 total touches in the lopsided win, an extension of a solid dual-threat role he enjoyed in 2021. Butler should remain an integral part of the gameplan in Week 3 and will come in rested after a bye week, and he'll face an Argos defense that wasn't really tested on the ground in their Week 2 season debut by an Alouettes team missing William Stanback (IL-ankle).

Jamal Morrow, SSK at MTL ($7,500): As alluded to earlier, Morrow was a terror against the Elks in Week 2, generating 126 rushing yards and a TD on just 17 carries while adding four receptions to post 31.3 DK points overall. The speedy all-purpose asset seems to have a grip on both return jobs as well, giving him a significant fantasy ceiling every week. The opposing Alouettes make for a good target all the way around, as Montreal has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (105.0) at 5.0 yards per carry and also typically does a good job limiting receiver/slotback production, which could make Morrow a great safety valve out of the backfield for Cody Fajardo.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andrew Harris, TOR at BC ($9,600); James Wilder, EDM at CGY ($8,800)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 3

Kenny Lawler, EDM at CGY ($10,100): Lawler exploded for a 12-catch, 149-yard, one-touchdown effort on 17 targets in Week 2 against the Riders, and although those numbers won't be the norm each week, there's no questioning Lawler's fit in the offense and instant chemistry with Arbuckle. He'd also put together a solid 5-72 line on six targets in the opener, and given Edmonton's defense looks to potentially be the league's worst early on, he's likely to enjoy plenty of favorable game scripts. The Stampeders' weaknesses against the pass early this season were already detailed in Arbuckle's entry, and it's also worth noting Lawler is tied for second in air yards per game (108.0) through the first two weeks.

Bralon Addison, HAM at WPG ($9,400): Addison has looked fully healthy and back to his old playmaking self over the first two games of the season, recording eight receptions apiece on a total of 20 targets on his way to an average of 17.4 DK points per game. Addison has also gained 20 yards on three rushes, and he should continue to hold a modest role in the ground game each week. The matchup lines up surprisingly well for him in Week 3, as the Blue Bombers are surprisingly bringing up the rear in pass defense, allowing a league-high 355.5 passing yards per game through two weeks, along with the second-most completions (51), including the most of 30 yards or more (6).

Greg Ellingson, WPG vs. HAM ($8,800): Speaking of Winnipeg, Ellingson has been a big contributor on the other side of the ball over his first pair of games with the defending champs. The multi-time All-Star has posted 18.3 DK points per contest and a robust 11.7-yard aDOT while recording a touchdown in each game. The quick rapport with quarterback Zach Collaros is certainly encouraging, and Ellingson now gets a crack at a Tiger-Cats squad that's given up 312.0 passing yards per game, 8.4 yards per attempt and five completions of 30 yards or more.

Reggie White, MTL vs. SSK ($5,700): Jake Wieneke is already ruled out for Week 2 with a hamstring injury, while Eugene Lewis is questionable for the same reason as of Wednesday. Those circumstances portend a potentially larger role for White, who already generated a solid 10-134 line on 15 targets over the first two games with both players available. The promising Monmouth product's salary could prove to be quite the bargain by the time all is said and done, especially against a Riders defense that's been generous against the pass thus far as detailed in Harris' entry earlier.

ALSO CONSIDER: Steven Dunbar, HAM at WPG ($7,300); Dalton Schoen, WPG vs. HAM ($4,300)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 3

Calgary Stampeders ($4,700) vs. Edmonton Elks: As was the case for most of last season with the Redblacks, the Elks offense may be a frequent target for DFS purposes when selecting a team defense this season. Despite having recommended two Edmonton offensive players earlier in the article, Calgary could thrive based on Arbuckle's mistake-prone ways. Moreover, the Stamps may be able to capitalize on what could be a desperate, pass-heavy approach by the Elks if they're trailing late, and they're seemingly well-equipped to capitalize on such circumstances after accruing seven turnovers, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown while averaging 9.5 DK points over the first two games.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 3

This trio offers a decent balance in terms of salary, as they'll total just over half ($26,500) your cap allotment while offering excellent upside. Harris is a bargain at his $7.1K salary given his starting role, while Carey, as discussed earlier, enjoys a secure dual role and has a terrific matchup. Much of the same applies to the versatile Addison, who could see another bump in carries this week in addition to his hefty target share in a pass-heavy offense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.