CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 10

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Elijah Sarratt, WR, James Madison (30.9 points)

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (29.7 points)

Kye Robichaux, RB, Boston College (27.2 points)

Jaylen Raynor, QB, Arkansas State (23.4 points)

Malik Sherrod, RB, Fresno State (22.4 points)

Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis (21.6 points)

Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA (21.5 points)

Diego Pavia, QB, New Mexico State (20.5 points)

SMU D/ST (20.5 points)

Texas D/ST (20.0 points)

Jack Velling, TE, Oregon State (18.1 points)

NC State D/ST (14.0 points)

*All three recommended D/ST recorded a touchdown!

71.5 points - Georgia Southern at Texas State

69.5 points - UTSA at North Texas

69.5 points - Washington at USC

63.0 points - Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

62.5 points - Oregon State at Colorado

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Chandler Rogers, QB, North Texas (29 Percent Rostered)

If you throw out the first game of the season against Cal, Rogers is averaging 29.4 fantasy points on 309 passing yards and 2.7 passing touchdowns per game. The Eagles' offense is no joke and they have one of the highest over-unders on the Vegas board this week. The three rushing touchdowns he's racked up in eight games are a bonus. If you need a QB for the rest of the fantasy season, this is a great spot to pounce as they also have SMU, Tulsa and UAB after this week.

Larry McCammon, RB, FAU (47 Percent Rostered)

Let's try this again as McCammon has been set up for success many times this year. He has double-digit fantasy performances in five straight games, which is pretty solid at the running back position. I absolutely love his next two games against UAB and East Carolina, and his floor is relatively high considering he has averaged 18.2 rushing attempts and 3.6 targets in his last five games.

Week 9 Rewind: Memphis QB Seth Henigan (21.6 points - 22/28, 330 YDS, 1 TD, 6 ATT, 14 YDS) & Tulane WR Lawrence Keys (4.2 points - 2/5 TAR, 22 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson (42 Percent Rostered)

While Clemson has been rather disappointing in its last two games, Briningstool has been a pleasant surprise with 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 219 yards and two touchdowns. With a lack of real wide receiver talent on this roster, Briningstool could act as one of the top targets for Cade Klubnik (95 percent rostered) moving forward. That projects well with upcoming games against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Malik Rutherford, WR, Georgia Tech (3 Percent Rostered)

Rutherford is available in nearly all leagues and I'm not really sure why as he's seen at least six targets in five of eight games this year. It's probably because he's yet to post a 100-yard receiving game, but that's likely to occur soon as he's coming off a two-touchdown game against North Carolina where he had 26.3 fantasy points. RB/WR Jamal Haynes (22 percent rostered) is dealing with an injury, so that could mean more opportunities for Rutherford at Virginia this week.

Week 9 Rewind: Boston College RB Kye Robichaux (27.2 points - 23 ATT, 112 YDS, 2 TD, 1/1 TAR, 0 YDS) & Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones (17.4 points - 15/24, 194 YDS, 1 TD, 8 ATT, 56 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (23 Percent Rostered)

Greene is rounding into one of the best fantasy performers at the position (a valuable position at that). He recently scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns at UCF on his way to 29.7 fantasy points. Since missing the Week 4 bout with Texas Tech, he's averaged 32.3 fantasy points per game. His remaining schedule is one of the best in the country with BYU, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Baylor. This really should be the last time we see him in this article.

Javon Baker, WR, UCF (26 Percent Rostered)

UCF's defense is a problem and not in a good way. The Knights are winless in their new conference, and it looks like they are going to need to throw the ball all over the place each and every week to compete. This has propelled Baker to a career year as he already has 29 catches (on 58 targets) for 585 yards and five touchdowns through eight games. With four remaining games, it's very possible he gets to 1,000 yards and 100 targets. If he does, he'll help some teams make the fantasy playoffs.

Week 9 Rewind: West Virginia QB Garrett Greene (29.7 points - 14/23, 156 YDS, 11 ATT, 55 YDS, 3 TD) & Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops (11.6 points - 4/5 TAR, 76 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (44 Percent Rostered)

Allar has qualified for this article in most weeks, which makes sense as the youngster is still learning how to play the position. The Big Ten currently has a shortage of decent signal callers as Allar ranks third in the conference in fantasy performance at 19.5 fantasy points per game. They go up against Maryland this week and that defense is struggling as it just lost a game to Northwestern. They do have a tough game against Michigan in Week 11, but then finish the season with Rutgers and Michigan State.

Daniel Jackson, WR, Minnesota (12 Percent Rostered)

Jackson is fresh off a couple of 100-yard receiving games with big wins over Iowa and Michigan State. The senior is in the midst of a breakout year with 36 catches (on 66 targets) for 507 yards and six touchdowns. The target and touchdown totals are already career highs. With another decent game against Illinois, he'll surpass his previous highs in catches (37 in 2022) and yards (557 in 2022) as well. He's also a great play at Purdue in Week 11.

Week 9 Rewind: Penn State TE Tyler Warren (4.5 points - 2/3 TAR, 25 YDS) & Maryland WR Kaden Prather (11.9 points - 3/5 TAR, 53 YDS, 1 ATT, 36 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Nicholas Vattiato, QB, Middle Tennessee State (12 Percent Rostered)

Coming back to Vattiato, who is on a tear in his last three games with 988 yards and nine total touchdowns versus just one interception. That's good enough for 27.1 fantasy points per game, which is pretty good when you're playing early in the week and on prime-time TV in front of the entire nation. They head to New Mexico State in Week 10, however, the conference switches back to regular Saturday games this week to make way for MACtion.

Quinton Cooley, RB, Liberty (40 Percent Rostered)

I've also gotten used to watching Cooley during the middle of the week as he's racked up a ton of fantasy points over his last four games. He's averaging 24.5 fantasy points over that span with 479 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. That's reliable production on a Liberty team that is still undefeated after an impressive 42-29 win at Western Kentucky.

Week 9 Rewind: NMSU QB Diego Pavia (20.5 points - 10/19, 95 YDS, 1 TD, 12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD) & Liberty RB Quinton Cooley (13.6 points - 17 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Terion Stewart, RB, Bowling Green (23 Percent Rostered)

I can't wait to watch one of my favorite running backs on Wednesday Night as the Falcons host Ball State on ESPN 2. Stewart has a 100-yard rushing game in four of his last five games. It was just two weeks ago when he dominated Akron with 19 carries for 131 yards (6.9 YPC) and three touchdowns. He should be able to have a dominant finish to the year with Ball State, Kent State, Toledo and Western Michigan. MACtion has always been a great time to feature the running back on cold nights in the Midwest.

Rocky Lombardi, QB, NIU (3 Percent Rostered)

In a deep dive recommendation to make Northern Illinois' matchup at Central Michigan on Tuesday Night more interesting, I'll go with Lombardi as the Huskies have one of the higher implied totals on the slate. Pretty much all of Toldeo's playmakers are rostered, so that game which is also on Tuesday is pretty much out of the rotation. Lombardi is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the conference, so I think it's possible he can outperform his current average of 17.0 fantasy points per game during MAC play.

Week 9 Rewind: Western Michigan QB Hayden Wolff (10.4 points - 15/26, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 5 ATT, -4 YDS) & Ohio WR Miles Cross (13.9 points - 6/12 TAR, 79 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Emmanuel Michel, RB, Air Force (49 Percent Rostered)

Air Force is still undefeated at 8-0 and Michel is a big reason why as he rumbled for 130 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries at Colorado State. He'll have all the room in the world to keep running against Army and Hawaii the next two weeks. His volume has been insance since Week 3 at an average of 23.8 rushing attempts per game. Everyone knows the Falcons are running the ball and they can't be stopped. It can't get more reliable for fantasy projections than that.

Ricky White, WR, UNLV (39 Percent Rostered)

White is one of the best receivers in the nation who no one knows about. He's been downright awesome the last six weeks with 43 catches (on 66 targets) for 683 yards and four touchdowns. That's more production than he had all of last year at 619 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games. With a tough stretch of games in the final month of the season, there's a great chance he has a 1,000-yard season and those receivers should not be available in over 50 percent of leagues.

Week 9 Rewind: Air Force QB/RB Zac Larrier (14.9 points - 4/7, 32 YDS, 1 TD, 14 ATT, 36 YDS, 1 TD) & Fresno State RB Malik Sherrod (22.4 points - 17 ATT, 56 YDS, 8/10 TAR, 28 YDS, 1 TD)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jack Westover, TE, Washington (48 Percent Rostered)

We've been waiting for this Washington-USC game for a long time, so why not get a piece of it for your fantasy team? Not many playmakers are available in more than 50 percent of leagues, but there is a talented tight end who just barely qualifies. The Huskies like this guy so much that they made sure to chalk up a play where he scored his first rushing touchdown at Stanford. There's high potential that the matchup between Washington and USC ends up being the highest-scoring game of the weekend.

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford (30 Percent Rostered)

Ayomanor is no longer a fluke as he has at least eight catches in three straight games. Stanford continues to look his way at an elite rate with 43 targets over the last three weeks. He's doing great things over that stretch with 20 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns. That's insane production for a sophomore receiver in three games. Stanford's defense isn't going to get better anytime soon either, so expect those double-digit target numbers to continue for the rest of the year.

Week 9 Rewind: Oregon State TE Jack Velling (18.1 points - 5/7 TAR, 71 YDS, 1 TD) & UCLA QB Ethan Garbers (21.5 points - 20/27, 269 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 9 ATT, 37 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (33 Percent Rostered)

Wright has been dynamic as the Vols' top producing back with five 100-yard rushing games this year. He's also been active in the passing game with 18 catches (on 19 targets) for 104 yards. When you consider he's spent most of the year fighting Dylan Sampson (55 percent rostered) and Jabari Small (46 percent rostered) for carries, he could be having a monster year if Tennessee would commit to a heavier workload for one of the backs. I truly believe Wright is the best of the bunch and is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. It's kind of crazy that he's the back with the least amount of roster percentage because he has been the most productive player by a healthy margin.

Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (47 Percent Rostered)

There's no way I could finish this article without picking out a player from the Alabama-LSU game. Luckily, Burton is still available in 53 percent of leagues and is producing 22.3 fantasy points per game over his last three contests. Sure, that average is brought up by 42.7 fantasy points at Texas A&M in Week 6, but that's the kind of environment that will exist in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Burton should be set up for a huge game against a LSU secondary that has struggled against other opponents.

Week 9 Rewind: Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins (7.4 points - 3/6 TAR, 44 YDS) & Georgia RB Kendall Milton (11.5 points - 13 ATT, 55 YDS, 1 TD, 0/1 TAR)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Elijah Sarratt, WR, James Madison (7 Percent Rostered)

Sarratt was my top WR recommendation last week and came through in the clutch with 30.9 fantasy points. The Dukes held on to a close 30-27 win over Old Dominion and are an impressive 8-0 on the season. Sarratt has been balling out for a while now with at least five targets in six straight games. He could be one of the top receivers the rest of the way with upcoming games against Georgia State, UConn, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. Check this guy out while James Madison goes for a rare undefeated season.

Joey Aguilar, QB, Appalachian State (17 Percent Rostered)

Aguilar has been really good over his last four games at 29.2 fantasy points per contest. He runs just a little bit at 6.0 rushing attempts per game but does the majority of his damage with his arm which is rare these days. Over that aforementioned four-game stretch, he's averaging 320.8 passing yards per game. With soft defenses in the conference, he should be able to continue that kind of performance and is a strong play against Marshall this week.

Week 9 Rewind: Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor (23.4 points - 15/30, 298 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 25 YDS, 1 TD) & James Madison WR Elijah Sarratt (30.9 points - 8/9 TAR, 139 YDS, 1 TD)

INDEPENDENTS

Anthony Simpson, WR, UMass (40 Percent Rostered)

The Minutemen have the best game of the independents this weekend as they host Merrimack from the FCS. Simpson has garnered at least eight targets in six straight games, so it doesn't really matter what type of opponent it is, he's going to get his opportunities. With three 100-yard receiving games on the season, there's quite a bit of upside here, too.

Week 9 Rewind: Notre Dame WR Chris Tyree (9.5 points - 3/3 TAR, 63 YDS, 1 ATT, 3 YDS, PUNT RETURN TD)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

North Carolina (vs. Campbell) - It's not often that I would recommend the Tar Heels defense, but they play the Camels out of the FCS this week. Campbell scored only 10 points at East Carolina in 2022, so UNC should be able to lock these guys down. Available in 88 percent of leagues.

Minnesota (vs. Illinois) - The Gophers are playing some good football right now. Over the last two weeks, they have allowed a combined 22 points, sacked the opposing QB five times, and have nabbed five turnovers. Rostered in just 26 percent of leagues.

Bowling Green (vs. Ball State) - Available in 92 percent of leagues. I already mentioned how I love the run game in this one and offenses will slow down as it gets cold in the MIdwest.

Week 9 Rewind: SMU vs. Tulsa (20.5 points - 10 PA, 5 SK, 2 TA, 1 TD), Texas vs. BYU (20.0 points - 6 PA, 2 SK, 3 TA, 1 TD) & NC State vs. Clemson (14.0 points - 17 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA, 1 TD)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: West Virginia Garrett Greene, North Texas Chandler Rogers, Appalachian State Joey Aguilar

RB: Bowling Green Terion Stewart, Liberty Quinton Cooley, Tennessee Jaylen Wright

WR: JMU Elijah Sarratt, UCF Javon Baker, UNLV Ricky White

TE: Washington Jack Westover, Clemson Jake Briningstool

D/ST: UNC (vs. Campbell), Minnesota (vs. Illinois), Bowling Green (vs. Ball State)

