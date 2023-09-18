CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 4

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format. **To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under around the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

First though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King (33.5 points)

Colorado State TE Dallin Holker (30.9 points)

South Alabama WR Caullin Lacy (30.4 points)

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman (28.3 points)

Rice QB JT Daniels (26.2 points)

Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk (25.8 points)

UMass RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (25.5 points)

Miami (OH) WR Gage Larvadain (23.9 points)

Kansas State QB Will Howard (23.9 points)

Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan (23.2 points)

Middle Tennessee QB Nicholas Vattiato (22.7 points)

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa (20.0 points)

Miami D/ST (13.0 points)

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under around the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

70.5 points - Colorado at Oregon

63.5 points - SMU at TCU

63.5 points - California at Washington

62.5 points - USC at Arizona State

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jake Bailey, WR, SMU (11 Percent Rostered)

The Mustangs and Horned Frogs should be one of the more entertaining matchups in the American Conference in Week 4. With QB Preston Stone (66 percent rostered) and WR Jordan Kerley (95 percent rostered) gobbled up in most leagues, go with Bailey, who has racked up 15 targets through the first three games. SMU is going to need to air the ball out to compete with TCU, so I like Bailey to see at least five targets, which gives him a bunch of upside if he can convert one of those targets into his first touchdown on the year.

Byrum Brown, QB, USF (46 Percent Rostered)

Until we get a timetable on teammate Gerry Bohanon's (3 percent rostered) return, Brown should be rostered in all leagues. I understand why he wasn't started this past week against Alabama, yet he still put forth a respectable 10.7 fantasy points with 23 rushing attempts for 92 yards. Prior to that, he racked up eight total touchdowns in games against Western Kentucky and Florida A&M. I'm confident he can make some noise in the American Conference if given the opportunity.

Week 3 Rewind: Tulane WR Jha'Quan Jackson (12.1 points - 2/2 TAR, 41 YDS, 1 TD) & Rice QB JT Daniels (26.2 points - 11/17, 255 YDS, 4 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (20 Percent Rostered)

At 30.6 fantasy points per game, King only trails Syracuse's Garrett Shrader (69 percent rostered) as the most productive fantasy player in the conference through three games. With an upcoming tilt against Wake Forest, King could push to be the best in the conference. This is more impressive than people realize, as the Yellow Jackets have played Louisville and Ole Miss. That is much stronger competition than most teams have played against at this point.

Jordan Waters, RB, Duke (26 Percent Rostered)

Duke is 3-0 with wins over Clemson and Northwestern, this could be setting up for one of the best football seasons in school history. Waters has been extremely efficient with 21.9 fantasy points per game on just 12.4 opportunities per game. If his volume increases during the conference portion of the schedule, we could be talking about monster performances ahead. I expect Waters to continue his three-game touchdown streak (five scores overall) when the team plays at Connecticut next week.

Week 3 Rewind: Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan (23.2 points - 18 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD, 2/3 TAR, 9 YDS) & Georgia Tech QB Haynes King (33.5 points - 28/41, 307 YDS, 2 TD, 14 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (36 Percent Rostered)

Although the Wildcats lost in a nail-biter (via a Missouri 61-yard field goal), QB Will Howard (64 percent rostered) looked good through the air and connected with Sinnott on a pair of touchdowns. Sinnott had high expectations entering the season and he's been solid through three games with 11 catches (on 16 targets) for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas State is going to be good during the conference stretch and that starts with UCF this next week.

Chandler Morris, QB, TCU (47 Percent Rostered)

Morris is averaging 28.0 fantasy points per game and included in there are contests against Colorado and Houston. That's plenty on the shortened resume to trust the signal caller for the rest of the year, especially when they have SMU at home this next week. The battle of Dallas is going to be a barnburner, so it's a perfect week to get Morris on the wire, as I don't expect him to be under 50 percent rostered again. While he did have a pair of turnovers in each game against the tougher opponents, he's too talented to see the bench during the conference season.

Week 3 Rewind: Kansas State QB Will Howard (23.9 points - 25/39, 270 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT) & BYU TE Isaac Rex (9.7 points - 4/8 TAR, 57 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Gabe Ervin, RB, Nebraska (25 Percent Rostered)

Ervin's workload has increased the past two weeks as he averaged 15.5 carries and 1.5 targets against Colorado and Northern Illinois. This has him primed for a big week against Louisiana Tech, which has shown one of the worst defenses in college football. This is also an opportunity for new HC Matt Rhule to reel off his second consecutive win and start to show a hungry fanbase that this team is on the road to improvement. Feeding the ball to Ervin would be a good idea, so take advantage in fantasy.

Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois (11 Percent Rostered)

After games against Toledo and Kansas, Altmyer looked like a decent fantasy option at 25.7 fantasy points per game. That idea came crashing to Earth after four interceptions and just six rushing yards (on four attempts) against Penn State. Luckily for Fighting Illini fans, the schedule eases up a ton over the next month and is also fantasy friendly for Altmyer. Florida Atlantic, Purdue, Nebraska and Maryland are all gettable from a fantasy perspective, so feel comfortable going back here despite the poor performance against the Nittany Lions.

Week 3 Rewind: Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi (15.4 points - 15 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD, 2/2 TAR, 13 YDS) & Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa (20.0 points - 19/30, 342 YDS, 1 TD)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Kaidon Salter, QB, Liberty (34 Percent Rostered)

Back to Salter after he went for a big boy 49.4 fantasy points at Buffalo this past week. His stat line was a beauty with 344 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air to go along with 66 yards and a score on the ground. There aren't many teams in this conference that will be able to slow down this Liberty offense. Through three games, Salter already has 12 total touchdowns, which is a career-high and that's impressive considering he played in eight games a year ago.

Malik Jackson, RB, Jacksonville State (24 Percent Rostered)

You may be able to pick up Jackson right away because the Gamecocks were on a bye in Week 3. The graduate transfer is averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game with 14.3 carries for 83.0 yards and 0.7 touchdowns per game. In his last game at Coastal Carolina, he also had four catches on seven targets, which is a bonus. With a matchup against Eastern Michigan, Jackson should be able to record his second 100-yard rushing performance of the year.

Week 3 Rewind: Middle Tennessee QB Nicholas Vattiato (22.7 points - 28/34, 291 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 41 YDS) & Middle Tennessee RB Frank Peasant (DNP - Injury)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Brett Gabbert, QB, Miami (OH) (6 Percent Rostered)

With WR Gage Larvadain (70% rostered) finally disqualified from this waiver wire list, we can now move to his batterymate in Gabbert. Gabbert impressed with 28.0 fantasy points on his way to an overtime upset at Cincinnati. The Redhawks will be making their home debut this week against Delaware State, and I expect them to show off their new and improved passing game.

Peny Boone, RB, Toledo (7 Percent Rostered)

Even with a stud dual-threat quarterback in Dequan Finn (89 percent rostered), Boone is making a name for himself in the fantasy world with the Rockets. Through the first three games, he's averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game, including three rushing scores in a single game in Week 2. With upcoming games against Western Michigan and Northern Illinois, Boone should see enough volume to make him viable if in a pinch at running back.

Week 3 Rewind: Miami (OH) WR Gage Larvadain (23.9 points - 2/2 TAR, 96 YDS, 2 TD, 4 ATT, 13 YDS) & Buffalo WR Marlyn Johnson (9.0 points - 2/6 TAR, 10 YDS, 1 TD)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State (29 Percent Rostered)

No reason to get off Holker now after he came through with a monster 30.9 fantasy performance this past week in front of a national audience. He was one of Colorado State's most-targeted players and through two games has 16 targets. That's far too much volume at a shallow tight end position, so he should be rostered in all leagues. Moreover, the schedule is super soft over the next three weeks, so enjoy if you can grab him for your squad.

Mikey Keene, QB, Fresno State (27 Percent Rostered)

After a couple ho-hum fantasy games against Eastern Washington (16.1 fantasy points) and Arizona State (12.7 fantasy points) it's time to get back on Keene for a stretch run against Kent State and Nevada. Keene is a bit touchdown dependent, however, his passing volume has been immense at 44.0 passing attempts in the first three weeks. This suggests that you could hit it big if he does have three or more touchdowns, which is entirely possible this week.

Week 3 Rewind: Colorado State TE Dallin Holker (30.9 points - 6/9 TAR, 109 YDS, 2 TD) & Hawaii QB Brayden Schager (6.6 points - 27/43, 131 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Lincoln Victor, WR, Washington State (44 Percent Rostered)

Victor's work through the first three weeks has been crazy at 24 catches (on 32 targets) for 342 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage and touchdown totals for the season are already career highs for the senior receiver. Available in a ton of leagues still, Victor could be a gamechanger for your team and realistically can stay in the lineup each and every week. The Cougars are on a bye during Week 5, but he's a lock for the rest of the Pac-12 schedule, which is going to be fireworks this year.

Isaiah Ifanse, RB, California (8 Percent Rostered)

Jaydn Ott (90 percent rostered) missed the Bears' last game with an undisclosed injury and Ifanse didn't disappoint in relief with 22 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 15 yards (27.2 fantasy points). Even with Ott in the lineup in Week 1, Ifanse was able to rack up three rushing scores for 28.5 fantasy points against North Texas. Cal will be able to have some success on the ground as it tries to slow down opposing offenses in the Pac-12 this year, so both of these backs are viable moving forward. Ifanse is a must-add if Ott continues to miss games.

Week 3 Rewind: UCLA QB Dante Moore (15.8 points - 8/12, 182 YDS, 2 TD, 1 ATT, 5 YDS) & Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk (25.8 points - 5/6 TAR, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia (28 Percent Rostered)

Welcome back to Edwards, who made his 2023 debut this past week after recovering from a knee injury. The Bulldogs needed every ounce of his 20.8 fantasy points to topple South Carolina at home. The senior back could be in for a huge season if he gets anywhere near the volume (20 carries) he saw this past week. He also had three targets and could be useful to the team's young quarterback in Athens.

Brady Cook, QB, Missouri (15 Percent Rostered)

Cook's fantasy trendline is going up, up and away at 18.6 (vs. South Dakota), 21.7 (vs. Middle Tennessee) and 31.4 fantasy points (vs. Kansas State) over the first three weeks. The most impressive aspect of that positive progression is how Cook improved his game as the competition became more tough, culminating with the upset of the Wildcats. Cook could have some huge performances against Memphis and Vanderbilt the next three weeks. Interestingly enough, Cook has a rushing score in each of his first three games to go along with five passing scores and no interceptions.

Week 3 Rewind: Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman (28.3 points - 25/29, 337 YDS, 1 TD, 3 ATT, 18 YDS, 1 TD) & Alabama TE Amari Niblack (DNP - Undisclosed)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Caullin Lacy, WR, South Alabama (23 Percent Rostered)

The South Alabama Jaguars are for real as they dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys by the score of 33-7. Lacy had no problem with the step up in competition and posted 30.4 fantasy points on his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game. I'm excited to watch this team take on Central Michigan and James Madison over the next two weeks. There's no reason Lacy should be available in any fantasy leagues, as he's averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game. He'll stay on this list until he gets to being 50 percent rostered.

Darren Grainger, QB, Georgia State (41 Percent Rostered)

At 31.9 fantasy points per game, Grainger has been the top performing fantasy player in all of the Sun Belt Conference. He was awesome at Charlotte this past week with 41.9 points. He completed 81.8 percent of his passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing score. He's well on his way to surpassing the 24 total touchdowns he scored in 2022, with eight total scores in three games. He should be a priority add if available in your league.

Week 3 Rewind: Louisiana QB Ben Wooldridge (Negative 0.1 points - 0/1, 1 ATT, -1 YDS *Sustained Foot Injury) & South Alabama WR Caullin Lacy (30.4 points - 5/7 TAR, 104 YDS, 2 TD)

INDEPENDENTS

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, RB, UMass (16 Percent Rostered)

Sticking with Kay'Ron, who broke off his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season at Eastern Michigan in Week 3. With upcoming games against New Mexico, Arkansas State and Toledo, Lynch-Adams should be able to get at least a couple more 100-yard rushing games. If this guy played for a Power Five squad, there would be a lot more people talking about him.

Week 3 Rewind: UMass RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (25.5 points - 26 ATT, 129 YDS, 1 TD, 2/2 TAR, 16 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Iowa State (vs. Oklahoma State) - Available in 97 percent of leagues, this is a sneaky play because it's a game that could be 0-0 when the teams enter the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State's offense is a mess right now. The only worry I have is that the Iowa State offense puts them in a tough position.

Toledo (vs. Western Michigan) - The Rockets are the class of the MAC and Western Michigan doesn't appear to be even an average football team. Some early season MACtion to monitor. Available in 95 percent of leagues.

Fresno State (vs. Kent State) - The Bulldogs shut out Arizona State on the road with five sacks and eight forced turnovers. They should be able to handle a MAC team at home. Available in 94 percent of leagues.

Week 3 Rewind: Auburn vs. Samford (8.0 points - 13 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA), Duke vs. Northwestern (7.0 points - 14 PA, 2 SK, 1 TA) & Miami vs. Behtune-Cookman (13.0 points - 7 PA, 4 SK, 1 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Liberty Kaidon Salter, Georgia State Darren Grainger, Georgia Tech Haynes King

RB: Duke Jordan Waters, Georgia Daijun Edwards, Toledo Peny Boone

WR: Washington State Lincoln Victor, South Alabama Caullin Lacy, SMU Jake Bailey

TE: Colorado State Dallin Holker, Kansas State Ben Sinnott

D/ST: Fresno State (vs. Kent State), Toledo (vs. Western Michigan), Iowa State (vs. Oklahoma State)

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.