College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 13

Barnes barely saw the field last week, even after getting a clean bill of health, with one theory being the team was saving its lead back for this massive Friday contest. If the Roadrunners can win, they are going to the AAC championship game, and a healthy Barnes would really help there. The problem, though, is the Green Wave have washed out running games all year. They rank fifth in rushing yards allowed per carry and have allowed 13.3 points per game over their

Brown stuck with the Blazers as they moved to the AAC and as Trent Dilfer took over. He's rushed a smidge worse against tougher competition, and his 10 touchdowns are admittedly bolstered by four against South Florida. The Bulls have allowed 38.1 points per game. Clearly, they're awful defensively. Well, North Texas has given up 37.2 points per game and also ranks 131st in rushing yards allowed per carry.

Thanksgiving week and the college football season go hand in hand. This is always a big week, the end of the campaign for many teams, and a series of games that will take us into conference title matchups. Of course, from a fantasy perspective, Week 13 is also a major demarcation point or just a straight-up stopping point. So, let's get to it! Here are my players to start and to sit for your fantasy needs.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Jermaine Brown, RB, UAB at North Texas

SIT

Kevorian Barnes, RB, UTSA at Tulane

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech at Virginia

If the Hokies win, they will not only beat their biggest rival but also claim bowl eligibility. Tuten's numbers have been all over the place this season, mixing big games with disappearing acts on his way to 610 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns. Virginia, though, is a matchup that should really help. The Cavaliers have given up 33.7 points per game and 5.1 rushing yards per attempt.

SIT

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

It's hard to end your regular season on a high note when your rival is one of the elite programs in college football. The Yellow Jackets picked up their sixth win against Syracuse and got Dino Babers the ax in the process, and King has been key to their success. This is Georgia, though. You don't mess with the Bulldogs' defense if you can avoid it.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia at Baylor

BYU has been bad against the run, but saying, "Hey, there's this Ollie Gordon guy you might want to start," is not terribly insightful. Greene's passing numbers are not remarkable, but he's thrown in a lot of work on the ground that has made him a viable dual-threat quarterback. In fact, he's run for 11 scores against 13 passing scores across nine starts. Baylor is worse against the pass than the run – it ranks 126th in passing yards allowed per attempt – but also ranks 116th in rushing yards allowed per carry, so Greene has a couple of ways he can do damage.

SIT

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech at Texas

Visions of Mike Leach's Air Raid may still be dancing in your head, but Brooks has been the star of the show for the Red Raiders in 2023. The run defense has been the strength of the Longhorns, though. Texas has allowed 2.9 rushing yards per carry. Additionally, with Tyler Shough done in Lubbock, Texas can stack the box to stop Brooks and dare a backup quarterback to beat it.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Deion Burks, WR, Purdue vs. Indiana

The Big Ten does not play home to a truly bad defense, but Indiana's pass defense is the weakest unit in the conference. Notably, on the road, they have been awful stopping the pass, allowing 10.6 yards per throw in away games. Due to injuries, Burks is the de facto top receiver for Purdue, and he has 542 yards and seven touchdowns.

SIT

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan's big-play receiver is expected to play in this one. It's just proven harder to have any big plays against the Buckeyes in 2023 than in 2022. Ohio State is second in points allowed per game but also first in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Quinton Cooley, RB, Liberty at UTEP

The Flames are a couple of wins away from heading into bowl season with a spotless record. Kaidon Salter is the focal point of the Liberty offense, but Cooley has also been crucial. The Wake Forest transfer is over 1,000 yards and has 10 touchdowns. Running on UTEP is far from a chore, as it has given up 5.3 yards per carry.

SIT

Diego Pavia, QB, New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State

Auburn couldn't curtail Pavia, but I am going to this well again. A lot of what Pavia does is on the ground, as he's run for 740 yards and five touchdowns. Jacksonville State has put up a top run defense in its first season in FBS football, though. The Gamecocks rank fourth in rushing yards allowed per attempt.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Trayvon Rudolph, WR, Northern Illinois at Kent State

There is a little MACtion this week, fortunately, but most of the MAC schedule is taking place over the weekend, including this one. Rudolph has been the lead receiver for a few weeks, and over his last four games, he has 26 catches for 306 yards and a touchdown. Kent State is perhaps the worst team in FBS football (SP+ agrees with that assessment), and it is in the bottom 15 in both points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Marquez Cooper, RB, Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Cooper just ran for 140 yards and a touchdown, but that was against the aforementioned Kent State. Miami is a tougher circumstance. It has allowed 3.4 yards per carry on the year but 2.3 over the last three weeks.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State at New Mexico

Utah State has two highly productive receivers. Terrell Vaughn gets more of the attention, but Royals has 61 catches for 934 yards and 12 touchdowns. There should be plenty to go around in this one. The Lobos rank last in passing yards given up per attempt.

SIT

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State vs. Air Force

What will happen with both Jeanty and George Holani healthy? Last week against Utah State, the first time in a bit where both played, they got an even split in touches, but for Jeanty, that meant 14 touches. It's a lot tougher to produce when you aren't getting a ton of work. Air Force is in the top 15 in points allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per carry, and its offense does shorten games, which means fewer attempts at touches for the opposition.

Pac-12 Starts and Sits

START

TJ Harden, RB, UCLA vs. Cal

As Chip Kelly and the Bruins turned away from a young quarterback in Dante Moore, true sophomore back Harden has been getting more work. He has two games with over 20 touches in his last four outings, and he's coming off his first 100-yard game. Sure, it was against USC, but Cal's defense is not stout by any means. The thing the Golden Bears have the greatest issue with is preventing scoring, as they have allowed 36.8 points per game.

SIT

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Oregon State at Oregon

As this rivalry goes on ice, the Beavers can score one for the Pac-12 with an upset. The problem is that the Ducks are among the four or five best teams in college football. Yes, the offense is impressive, but Oregon's defense is arguably even better. The Ducks rank in the top 18 in points allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per carry, and passing yards allowed per attempt.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Wright doesn't need many touches to do damage. He's averaged 7.4 yards per carry en route to 938 yards and four touchdowns. Notably, three of those scores have come in Tennessee's last four games. Fortunately for the Vols, their in-state rival is a perennial SEC doormat, and this year, Vandy has given up 37.3 points per contest and 5.2 rushing yards per carry.

SIT

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina vs. Carolina

The Gamecocks will be looking to pull off a rivalry upset again, and Legette is looking to make a splash in that game. He was barely involved offensively in 2023, and this year, he emerged with 65 catches for 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns, though with some poor games in there against top defenses. Clemson should be tougher to manage than, say, Furman or Jacksonville State, as Clemson ranks third in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Gunnar Watson, QB, Troy at Southern Miss

Watson has stuck it out with Troy, and Troy has stuck it out with Watson, and both sides have been rewarded this year, especially recently. Over his last four games, he's thrown 13 touchdowns against zero interceptions. Southern Miss ranks 130th in both points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt. Watson should head into the conference title game still in a groove.

SIT

Frank Gore, RB, Southern Miss vs. Troy

The inverse of this matchup is tough for the Golden Eagles and for Gore. He's carried the USM offense, and he's up over 1,000 yards, but defenses like Florida State and Tulane have kept Gore in check. Troy is in that vein. The Trojans have allowed 15.3 points per game and 3.1 yards per carry, down to 2.8 over their last three outings.