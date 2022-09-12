College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 3

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

Purdue WR Charlie Jones (43.3 points) Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith (30.8 points) Tulsa WR Keylon Stokes (29.5 points) Tulane QB Michael Pratt (26.4 points) UTSA WR De'Corian Clark (22.0 points) Cal RB Jaydn Ott (21.8 points) James Madison QB Todd Centeio (21.5 points) Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio (19.1 points) UTEP WR Tyrin Smith (17.4 points) Miami D/ST (14.5 points) James Madison D/ST (13.0 points) Minnesota D/ST (11.5 points) Slate Background: Week 2 was an absolute blast with all of the upsets. Let's see if we can see it again with this week's slate. We'll kick it off on Friday Night with Florida State at Louisville and Air Force at Wyoming; both of these games have serious fantasy potential. Saturday will be highlighted by Oklahoma at Nebraska (what will they look like without Scott Frost?), Purdue at Syracuse (underrated great game), BYU at Oregon (the Cougars look legit), Penn State at Auburn (always intrigued by Big Ten vs. SEC), Texas Tech at NC State (interesting contrast of styles), Michigan State at Washington (great game for ABC), Miami at Texas A&M (Jimbo

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

First though, here are the guys who made me look good last week;

Purdue WR Charlie Jones (43.3 points)

Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith (30.8 points)

Tulsa WR Keylon Stokes (29.5 points)

Tulane QB Michael Pratt (26.4 points)

UTSA WR De'Corian Clark (22.0 points)

Cal RB Jaydn Ott (21.8 points)

James Madison QB Todd Centeio (21.5 points)

Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio (19.1 points)

UTEP WR Tyrin Smith (17.4 points)

Miami D/ST (14.5 points)

James Madison D/ST (13.0 points)

Minnesota D/ST (11.5 points)



Slate Background: Week 2 was an absolute blast with all of the upsets. Let's see if we can see it again with this week's slate. We'll kick it off on Friday Night with Florida State at Louisville and Air Force at Wyoming; both of these games have serious fantasy potential. Saturday will be highlighted by Oklahoma at Nebraska (what will they look like without Scott Frost?), Purdue at Syracuse (underrated great game), BYU at Oregon (the Cougars look legit), Penn State at Auburn (always intrigued by Big Ten vs. SEC), Texas Tech at NC State (interesting contrast of styles), Michigan State at Washington (great game for ABC), Miami at Texas A&M (Jimbo can't lose two in a row right?) and finally Fresno State at USC (fantasy points galore!).

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Davis Brin, QB, Tulane

I recommended the Hurricanes' Keylon Stokes last week and it worked out beautifully, now it's time to migrate to their signal caller who is available to roster in the majority of leagues. Brin has been magnificent to start the season with 31.2 fantasy points at Wyoming and 31.6 fantasy points against Northern Illinois. That kind of fantasy production has him leading the American Conference and I don't see that slowing down against Jacksonville State. I would also continue to pursue Stokes if he's available.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Mitchell was drafted in most college fantasy football leagues, but then dropped after scoring just 9.6 fantasy points in the Pirates' opening loss to NC State. The Wolfpack have a fairly stout defense, so I wouldn't hold that performance against him. That notion was evident from his 31.0 fantasy points against Old Dominion where he rumbled for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He's going to continue to dazzle against the likes of Campbell, Navy and USF the next three weeks.

Week 2 Rewind; Tulsa WR Keylon Stokes (29.5 points - 8/11 TAR, 135 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & Tulane QB Michael Pratt (26.4 points - 17/21, 318 YDS, 3 TD, 1 FL)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

Welcome back to Hartman who was medically cleared from his non-football-related medical issue this past week. He went on to rack up 32.2 fantasy points against the SEC's Vanderbilt with 300 yards passing and four touchdown tosses. He was dropped in many fantasy leagues due to the unknown severity of the injury, so go snap him up if he's available in your league. He should absolutely be owned in each and every college fantasy league moving forward.

Ontaria Wilson, WR, Florida State

Wilson is available in a ton of leagues as he didn't play in Florida State's opener against Duquesne for undisclosed reasons and the Seminoles were on a bye this past week. The senior receiver was electric against LSU with seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Florida State has a fun Friday night match-up in primetime at Louisville. If you're in need of a receiver, grab Wilson as it should be a competitive contest between the Seminoles and Cardinals.

Week 2 Rewind; Virginia RB Perris Jones (2.6 points - 7 ATT, 26 YDS) & Boston College TE George Takacs (1.4 points - 1/4 TAR, 4 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

CJ Donaldson, RB/TE, West Virginia

If Donaldson keeps his TE designation in Fantrax leagues, he's a must-own as he's serving in a significant role as the Mountaineers' change-of-pace back behind Tony Mathis. In fact, Donaldson appears to be the better back through two games while racking up three touchdowns and a pair of fantasy performances above 20 points for West Virginia. The true freshman could explode with an uptick in volume and that could occur as early as this week against Towson.

Hunter Dekkers, QB, Iowa State

Not often will you observe me recommend a quarterback coming off a 10.8 fantasy point performance; however, I'm encouraged by how the Cyclones are using their new signal-caller. He's completed 25 passes in each of his first two games and has a superstar wide receiver in Xavier Hutchinson. Running back Jirehl Brock is also doing a great job keeping opposing defenses honest with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games which has me intrigued about what Dekkers could do this week against Ohio. He did have 27.8 fantasy points in the season opener, so I could see something very similar this week.

Week 2 Rewind; Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith (30.8 points - 36/58, 351 YDS, 2 TD, 3 INT, 20 ATT, 28 YDS, 1 TD) & Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis (1.4 points - 1/4 TAR, 4 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

Morgan is currently ranked 10th in the conference in fantasy points per game and it has a lot to do with his three rushing scores in Minnesota's first two games. I don't necessarily expect this trend to continue long-term, but I don't see any reason it can't continue for at least one more week against a Colorado team who doesn't look very good. The Buffaloes were absolutely shredded by TCU and Air Force the last two weeks while giving up a combined 79 points and oodles of yards on the ground. I also like RB Trey Potts in this one as both he and Mohamed Ibrahim should be able to eat.

Jalen Berger, RB, Michigan State

Time to jump on Berger if you haven't done so already as he appears to be this year's version of Kenneth Walker for the Spartans. He's outperformed Jarek Broussard with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances and was explosive with 33.2 fantasy points against Akron. Even if Berger has a tough time at Washington this next week, I think he's the running back to roster long-term in an above-average Michigan State offense. He should have some huge games when conference season rolls around.

Week 2 Rewind; Maryland RB Roman Hemby (8.8 points - 9 ATT, 29 YDS, 3/3 TAR, 29 YDS) & Purdue WR Charlie Jones (43.3 points - 9/10 TAR, 133 YDS, 3 TD)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Austin Aune, QB, North Texas

Aune is one of those players who is worth rostering against certain opponents, but not against significantly better teams. That's already played out in the team's first three games as he's thrown for seven touchdowns against UTEP and Texas Southern with no scores against SMU. North Texas should be able to muster up some points at UNLV and Memphis these next two weeks, so go pick up Aune if you're in need of a quarterback. Running back Oscar Adaway is also popping in projections with an average of 20.6 fantasy points the last two weeks, including a 100-yard rushing performance in that tougher match-up with SMU in Week 1.

Joshua Simon, TE, Western Kentucky

Here's a sneaky pick-up as the Hilltoppers were on a bye this past week which means that some of their playmakers could be readily available on the wire. You likely can no longer obtain QB Austin Reed, WR Malachi Corley or even WR Daewood Davis, however, Simon did score on a 47-yard touchdown last time we saw Western Kentucky in Week 1 at Hawaii. Senior receiver Jaylen Hall is also another player primed for a breakout performance and is available everywhere. I'm not sure Western Kentucky is going to win at Indiana, but they will be airing the ball out trying to do so.

Week 1 Rewind; UTEP WR Tyrin Smith (17.4 points - 5 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD) & UTSA WR De'Corian Clark (22.0 points - 7/10 TAR, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Collin Schlee, QB, Kent State

After a brutal starting stretch to the season at Washington (13.8 fantasy points) and at Oklahoma (10.7 fantasy points), it's time to roster Schlee in Week 3 against Long Island University. Please note that this will be a temporary play as the Golden Flashes will then play at Georgia which will quite possibly be the toughest non-conference stretch in the country. Fantasy managers can take advantage as Schlee will be dropped in many leagues as we go in to MACtion where Kent State projects to be one of the best teams in the conference.

Tanner Knue, WR, Eastern Michigan

Knue is off to a fast start to the season with 20.3 fantasy points against Eastern Kentucky and 22.8 fantasy points at Louisiana-Lafayette. Teammate Hassan Beydoun is rostered in more leagues, but Knue has been simply better early on. The Eagles have an uphill battle at Arizona State, but likely a game they can try to compete in, so look for both Beydoun and Knue to get all the targets they can handle. Knue will be worth a fantasy roster spot when the conference season starts too.

Week 2 Rewind; Central Michigan QB Daniel Richardson (15.6 points - 23/47, 287 YDS, 1 TD, 5 ATT, 1 YDS) & Eastern Michigan RB Samson Evans (13.7 points - 10 ATT, 19 YDS, 5 REC, 27 YDS, 1 PASSING TD)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

There was some serious speculation on who was the Rams' number one receiver to start the season, however, after two games, it's clear that it's Horton is that guy. He exploded for 48.6 fantasy points against Middle Tennessee with nine catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets. Colorado State's defense was non-existent in the first two games, so there's a good chance he approaches double-digit targets once again at Washington State.

Doug Brumfield, QB, UNLV

Brumfield opened the season with a fantasy masterpiece with 34.2 fantasy points that included 356 passing yards and four touchdowns against Idaho State in Week 0. He didn't do a good job of backing that up in the Rebels' next game at California as he had just 12.2 fantasy points, but considering that is a huge step up in defense, it makes sense. Brumfield will get to go against a much easier defense in North Texas this upcoming week and I like the sophomore's chances to have a much better game and potentially get his first rushing score on the year.

Week 2 Rewind; Boise State QB Taylen Green (Did Not Start) & Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio (19.1 points - 6 REC, 100 YDS, 1 ATT, 1 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Because most fantasy managers have caught on with QB Michael Penix, it's time to go out and get his top pass-catcher in McMillan who has opened the season with back-to-back 25.7 fantasy point performances. He's been ultra-efficient on his 13 targets with nine catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns. If the volume starts to go up and it could against Michigan State, Stanford and UCLA over the next three weeks, we could be looking at an elite receiving option.

Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State

Ward has now caught my eye after going into Camp Randall, where foes rarely win, and knocking off a ranked Badgers squad. His 9.4 fantasy points and two interceptions will not have fantasy managers flocking to pick up the Cougars quarterback off the wire, but they should take notice as he's going to have some huge games in the near future. He'll get to take on a bad Colorado State squad this week and I expect him to have his breakout fantasy performance.

Week 2 Rewind; Stanford QB Tanner McKee (15.6 points - 20/35, 220 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT, 1 RUSHING TD) & California RB Jaydn Ott (21.8 points - 7 ATT, 52 YDS, 1 TD, 3/5 TAR, 16 YDS, 1 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

The Bulldogs look like the best team in the country and Bennett has developed in to a legitimate NFL quarterback prospect. He's opened the season with back-to-back 300-yard passing games and has even notched two rushing scores to go along with his three passing touchdowns. Georgia is going to roll through the majority of their opponents and I'm confident Bennett is going to greatly exceed the 18.6 fantasy points he averaged during the 2021 national championship season.

Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

The Crimson Tide have always shown the ability to have multiple running backs with fantasy utility. While fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a fantasy stud, the Alabama wide receivers have been underwhelming to say the least which provides an opening for McClellan to carve out a significant role as the second back in this offense. He's already shown that in the first two games with 18.8 fantasy points against Utah State and 16.9 fantasy points at Texas. McClellan is available in pretty much all leagues and is primed for some more touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe this week.

Week 2 Rewind; Vanderbilt QB Mike Wright (1.0 points - 8/15, 35 YDS, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 17 YDS, 1 FL) & Georgia WR Ladd McConkey (4.7 points - 1/4 TAR, 37 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall

With Rasheen Ali's absence due to an undisclosed issue, it's been Laborn's opportunity to shine. He did exactly that in the upset win over Notre Dame with 31 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. This followed his first start against Norfolk State where he had 12 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Sorry for not recommending him last week as it appears the Sun Belt is ready to take on the world of college football with multiple upsets of power five programs in Week 2. Lucky for you, he's still available in most leagues for a fantasy-friendly match-up at Bowling Green.

Kyle Vantrease, QB, Georgia Southern

The Buffalo transfer leads the conference in fantasy points per game at 30.6 and is thriving in Clay Helton's system at Georgia Southern. While he did throw a couple of interceptions in the upset of Nebraska, he also threw for 409 yards and added a rushing score in the surprising win. His volume of passing attempts is at 102 through two games, so he should be added in most fantasy leagues with that type of elite volume. UAB will be a tough opponent for Vantrease, but if the volume holds serve, he's worth a roster consideration.

Week 2 Rewind; James Madison QB Todd Centeio (12/17, 165 YDS, 3 TD, 4 ATT, 39 YDS) & Louisiana-Lafayette TE Johnny Lumpkin (7.1 points - 1 REC, 1 YDS, 1 TD)

INDEPENDENTS

Tyrell Robinson, RB, Army

The Black Knights had a wild game with UTSA and in odd fashion Robinson did the bulk of his damage through the air with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. The running back typically benefits from the heavy option offense as he did in week one with nine carries for 135 yards and a touchdown against Coastal Carolina. Robinson has averaged 20.9 fantasy points in Army's first two games which seems about what he'll do each week with the potential for even more on weeks he has multiple scores.

Week 2 Rewind; Liberty WR Demario Douglas (8.1 points - 3/4 TAR, 51 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Kansas State (vs. Tulane) - The KSU defense has been the best in the nation at 19.75 fantasy points per game. They've generated special teams touchdowns two weeks in a row and could be one of the Big 12's best teams. If they are, they'll shut down Tulane.

Kentucky (vs. Youngstown State) - The Wildcats made Florida QB Anthony Richardson look human in the Swamp, so they'll have absolutely no issues with a FSC opponent.

Florida (vs. USF) - After opening the season against Utah and Kentucky, this is a huge step down in competition and the Gators should dominate.

Week 2 Rewind; Minnesota vs. Western Illinois (11.5 points - 10 PA, 1 SK, 1 TA), James Madison vs. Norfolk State (13.0 points - 7 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA) & Miami vs. Southern Miss (14.5 points - 7 PA, 3 SK, 3 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: WF Sam Hartman, Tulsa Davis Brin, WSU Cameron Ward

RB: Marshall Khalan Laborn, ECU Keaton Mitchell, MSU Jalen Berger

WR: Washington Jalen McMillan, CSU Tory Horton, FSU Ontaria Wilson

TE: WVU CJ Donaldson, WKU Joshua Simon

D/ST: Kentucky (vs. Youngstown State), Florida (vs. USF), Kansas State (vs. Tulane)

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.