College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 4

Slate Background: We kick off the week with a three-gamer on Thursday Night and I do mention Georgia State & Illinois below! Another three-gamer on Friday Night before we get in to the huge Saturday Slate. My favorite fantasy match-ups on Saturday are Clemson at Wake Forest, TCU at SMU, Duke at Kansas (one of these teams will be 4-0?), Florida at Tennessee, North Texas at Memphis, UNLV at Utah State, Louisiana Tech at South Alabama and USC at Oregon State. As a Badgers fan, I'll be locked in to their game at Ohio State

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

CFB Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 4

First though, here are the guys who made me look good last week;

UNLV QB Doug Brumfield (41.4 points)

Tulsa QB Davis Brin (35.0 points)

Marshall RB Khalan Laborn (34.6 points)

West Virginia TE/RB CJ Donaldson (31.1 points)

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (29.0 points)

Washington State QB Cameron Ward (27.7 points)

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers (27.6 points)

East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell (27.5 points)

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman (27.1 points)

Kent State QB Collin Schlee (23.5 points)

North Texas QB Austin Aune (20.1 points)

Kentucky D/ST (17.0 points)

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Pratt ranks seventh in the conference at 23.4 fantasy points per game. This is underselling him a bit though as the Green Wave just went up against a Kansas State defense that is really good. Not only did they compete with that unit, they upset them in their home stadium. Pratt is an underrated NFL prospect and has dual-threat ability with 14 career rushing scores in 24 games at Tulane. Pratt should be able to have a nice night against Southern Miss at home this upcoming week.

Caden Prieskorn, TE, Memphis

Prieskorn is on a roll in his last two games with nine catches for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets. He's commanded at least four targets per game and is available in pretty much all leagues. With an upcoming home game against North Texas, the points should be plentiful and there's a great chance he makes it three straight games with a touchdown.

Week 3 Rewind; Tulsa QB Davis Brin (35.0 points - 27/35, 424 YDS, 4 TD) & East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell (27.5 points - 13 ATT, 185 YDS, 1 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

The Blue Devils are out to a 3-0 start and Leonard has eclipsed 30 fantasy points in two of those three games. He doesn't necessarily turn heads with his arm, but he's been solid on the ground while averaging 7.3 attempts for 49.0 yards and 0.7 touchdowns. I'm willing to bet that he'll have a chance to be higher than those projections when they go back and forth with Kansas this week. Fantasy managers would have historically avoided a Week 4 match-up with Duke and Kansas, but I'm all in on that game this week!

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, RB, NC State

Sumo-Karngbaye is splitting carries with Jordan Houston, but has been the better back to start the season. He was particularly impressive in a win over Texas Tech while rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while also catching four of five targets for 93 yards and another score. He has double-digit carries in two of three games and at least one target in all three games. With UConn this week, I expect both Houston and Sumo-Karngbaye to get plenty of opportunities.

Week 3 Rewind; Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman (27.1 points - 26/44, 325 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT, 8 ATT, 11 YDS) & Florida State WR Ontaria Wilson (5.8 points - 2/3 TAR, 38 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Lance Leipold has ushered in a new era at Kansas and Daniels is leading the charge. He's averaging north of 30 fantasy points per game and is coming off a five-touchdown performance in a surprising upset at Houston. The Jayhawks are 3-0 and will go up against Duke who is also undefeated this week. With Daniels' dual-threat ability, he's well worth the pick-up for that game and with how good Kansas has looked early in the season, he's viable during Big 12 play as well.

Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

Whittington ranks seventh in the conference with 18 targets and is not far behind Xavier Worthy who has 23 targets. With Quinn Ewers still out of the lineup with the collarbone injury, it leaves back-up Hudson Card who does not have nearly as much arm talent. I think that bodes well for Whittington who runs more crosser routes than Worthy who typically plays on the outside. Whittington has at least four targets in each game this year and should get tons of looks in a showdown at Texas Tech this week.

Week 3 Rewind; West Virginia TE/RB CJ Donaldson (31.1 points - 9 ATT, 101 YDS, 3 TD) & Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers (27.6 points - 28/36, 268 YDS, 3 TD, 6 ATT, -1 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Cam Camper, WR, Indiana

The junior receiver has been a target monster in the first three games with 43 targets which is tied with Purdue's Charlie Jones for the lead in the conference. He's converted those opportunities in to 23 catches for 292 yards and a touchdown. It doesn't really make sense that he's out on the waiver wire, but there's not a ton of fanfare for Indiana football. With upcoming road games at Cincinnati and Nebraska, the Hoosiers will definitely need to throw the ball. I'm not super high on QB Connor Bazelak for fantasy purposes, but I do like his favorite target.

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

The Nittany Lions may be better than we thought they were as their rushing attack looks elite. You likely can't get any of their stud running backs on the wire, but you can get Clifford who has a rushing score in three straight games. He plays hot or cold in the passing game, but he did open the season with four touchdown passes at Purdue. With upcoming games against Central Michigan and Northwestern, Clifford has the upside to be one of the best performers over the next two weeks.

Week 3 Rewind; Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan (17.2 points - 11/16, 157 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT) & Michigan State RB Jalen Berger (9.5 points - 13 ATT, 27 YDS, 3/4 TAR, 38 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Oscar Adaway, RB, North Texas

Adaway was on this list earlier this year and he's back again after recording at least one touchdown in all four of the Eagles' games this season. Over the last three weeks, he's averaging 19.1 fantasy points on 17.7 touches per game. It's a tough schedule for the conference this week, but I'm circling the North Texas at Memphis game as the pace should be high with a ton of points and fantasy production.

Griffin Hebert, TE, Louisiana Tech

Hebert is having a breakout season with nine catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. He's averaging 17.3 fantasy points per contest which is elite fantasy production for the tight end position. The Bulldogs will need to throw the ball this week in a sneaky fantasy-friendly match-up with South Alabama who have sported a surprisingly effective offense this year. South Alabama put up 38 points in a win at Central Michigan and nearly pulled the upset of the year at UCLA in a close 32-31 loss.

Week 3 Rewind; North Texas QB Austin Aune (20.1 points - 17/29, 305 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT) & Western Kentucky TE Joshua Simon (2.7 points - 2/4 TAR, 17 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Justin Marshall, WR, Buffalo

Marshall has been the best pass-catcher for the Bulls while averaging 5.7 catches on 10.0 targets per game. He's turned those opportunities in to 21.2 fantasy points per game which is a sustainable pace in the MAC where defense is not prevalent. He'll go back and forth on productive games with teammate Quian Williams, but both are viable in most leagues.

John Paddock, QB, Ball State

I'm going out on a limb on this one because Paddock has averaged just 17.1 points in his three starts this year. What I like about his numbers are the 42.3 passing attempts per game and he also has a couple of stud receivers in Jayshon Jackson and Yo'Heinz Tyler. I'm staying away from the MAC teams versus the Power Five this week and going with Ball State at Georgia Southern.

Week 3 Rewind; Kent State QB Collin Schlee (23.5 points - 10/12, 199 YDS, 2 TD, 4 ATT, 75 YDS) & Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue (8.3 points - 3 REC, 53 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Haaziq Daniels, QB, Air Force

This one is a risky recommendation as Air Force runs the triple option offense which tends to favor whatever runner ends up with the most opportunities. Some weeks that is Daniels like in Week 1 where he had 28.1 points against Northern Illinois, but not in Week 2 with just 9.2 points against Colorado. The reason I'm leaning towards putting Daniels in your line-up the next two weeks is because Nevada and Navy have been two of the worst defenses in all of college football.

Dedrick Parson, RB, Hawaii

Parson has double-digit touches in all four games this year and is primed for a breakout performance at New Mexico State this week. Outside of being Hawaii's top running back, he's also been involved in the passing game with seven catches on nine targets. Due to Hawaii's tough start to the year under a new head coach, Parson is available in far too many leagues as he should also be viable when conference play begins.

Week 3 Rewind; Colorado State WR Tory Horton (9.5 points - 5/7 TAR, 45 YDS) & UNLV QB Doug Brumfield (41.4 points - 21/27, 211 YDS, 2 TD, 12 ATT, 100 YDS, 2 TD)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Chance Nolan, QB, Oregon State

Nolan was a lot of fun against Montana State with five total touchdowns and 35.5 fantasy points. The Beavers were obviously testing their pass-game to see if they can compete in a huge home game against USC this week. They likely won't be able to keep up with the Trojans, yet Nolan will try and he'll have tons of volume this week. Tre'Shaun Harrison has been his favorite receiver with 16 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets.

Donovan Ollie, WR, Washington State

Not Arizona's Jacob Cowing (29), Utah's Brant Kuithe (28) or even USC's Jordan Addison (21), it's Washington State's Ollie who leads the conference with 30 total targets. He's been the Cougars' most productive receiver at 16.1 fantasy points per game and if Washington State is going to try to compete in the Pac-12, they're going to need to sling the ball around. That starts with at home with Oregon this week. Expect Ollie to push higher than his 6.3 catches on 10.0 targets per game.

Week 3 Rewind; Washington WR Jalen McMillan (16.4 points - 7/10 TAR, 94 YDS) & Washington State QB Cameron Ward (27.7 points - 25/35, 300 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT, 1 FL)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

Fantasy managers of Zach Evans don't love it, but Judkins has been one of the best true freshman in the country at 17.6 fantasy points per week. He's averaging 6.7 yards per carry and has three touchdowns on the season as the backup running back. He had his best game of the year at Georgia Tech in Week 3 with 19 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Ole Miss is going to light up the scoreboard with a high-flying Tulsa offense this week, so pounce on this pick-up while you can.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

With Cedric Tillman nursing an injury, Hyatt emerges as the top receiving option in a truly elite offense. All the chatter has been around Bru McCoy, but Hyatt is somehow available in a bunch of leagues right now. He was sensational against Akron while catching all five of his targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns. That's more production in one game than McCoy has accumulated all season long. Outside of a tough game with Alabama in Week 7, Tennessee gets all of the weaker SEC defenses this year, so this is my favorite recommendation.

Week 3 Rewind; Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (29.0 points - 16/23, 284 YDS, 2 TD, 3 ATT, 36 YDS, 1 TD) & Alabama RB Jase McClellan (4.7 points - 7 ATT, 47 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Darren Grainger, QB, Georgia State

Grainger has been the top fantasy performer in the Sun Belt Conference at 26.9 fantasy points per game. He's everything you want with a fantasy quarterback with eight touchdowns versus just two interceptions and 12.7 rushing attempts per game. Moreover, he's played Southern Carolina and North Carolina in two of his games which projects well when you consider that's better competition than he'll see most weeks in the Sun Belt. When playing Charlotte this past week, he racked up 36.1 fantasy points with a 300-yard passing game with four touchdowns.

La'Damian Webb, RB, South Alabama

The Jaguars have been fun to watch and Webb is the reason why at 27.4 fantasy points per game. He's averaging 21.3 touches per contest and already has five touchdowns through three games. As I mentioned earlier, I've circled the match-up with Louisiana Tech for fantasy this week, but it's only going to get better for Webb as he plays Sun Belt competition. If he's still available in your league, go out and get this playmaker.

Week 3 Rewind; Marshall RB Khalan Laborn (34.6 points - 24 ATT, 157 YDS, 2 TD, 3 REC, 29 YDS) & Georgia Southern QB Kyle Vantrease (11.6 points - 24/50, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT, 4 ATT, 24 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS

Kaidon Salter, QB, Liberty

The Flames were feisty at Wake Forest and Salter had 28.9 fantasy points. He's doing some of what Malik Willis did last year while averaging 12.7 rushing attempts for 73.7 yards and 0.7 touchdowns on the ground per game. With Akron and Massachusetts on the schedule for two of their next three games, Salter could be one of the top-scoring quarterbacks in the country.

Week 3 Rewind; Army RB Tyrell Robinson (8.9 points - 6 ATT, 89 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

NC State (vs. Connecticut) - The Wolfpack had 17 fantasy points against a good Texas Tech offense. They should feast on the Huskies.

Illinois (vs. Chattanooga) - Averaging 12 fantasy points per game and were on a bye last week, so likely available on the waiver wire.

LSU (vs. New Mexico) - If LSU can't shut down the Lobos, there's some serious problems in Baton Rouge.

Week 3 Rewind; Kansas State vs. Tulane (8.0 points - 17 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA), Kentucky vs. Youngstown State (17.0 points - 0 PA, 2 SK, 1 TA) & Florida vs. USF (9.0 points - 28 PA, 3 TA, 1 TD)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Kansas Jalon Daniels, Tulane Michael Pratt, Georgia State Darren Grainger

RB: South Alabama La'Damian Webb, North Texas Oscar Adaway, Ole Miss Quinshon Judkins

WR: Tennessee Jalin Hyatt, Indiana Cam Camper, Washington State Donovan Ollie

TE: Louisiana Tech Griffin Hebert, Memphis Caden Prieskorn

D/ST: NC State (vs. Connecticut), LSU (vs. New Mexico), & Illinois (vs. Chattanooga)

