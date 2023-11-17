College Football DFS: Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

As a team, the Cougars have disappointed. Ward is still an extremely valuable DFS commodity, however. You'll get enormous pass volume from Ward as the Wazzu runs the ball less than 40 percent of the time. The Buffaloes have a great corner in Travis Hunter , but they are otherwise pretty poor against the pass, allowing a whopping 328 yards per game to opposing passers. Paying up is necessary at this position, and Ward is my top pick.

You'll notice I am not giving a nod to Shedeur Sanders tonight. His utilization will be through the roof, and our best way to succeed is to fade him and hope for enough production from our other endorsements. I will look to his receivers for help, however.

We check into Friday's two-game slate featuring a combination of power-five action in the Pac-12 and a group-of-five clash in the American, both featuring what are expected to be high-scoring contests.

Slate Overview

UTSA (-16) vs. South Florida O/U: 66.5

Washington State (-4) vs. Colorado O/U: 62.5

CFB DFS Friday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

Quarterback

Cameron Ward, Washington State (DK $8,000, FD $11,400) vs. Colorado

As a team, the Cougars have disappointed. Ward is still an extremely valuable DFS commodity, however. You'll get enormous pass volume from Ward as the Wazzu runs the ball less than 40 percent of the time. The Buffaloes have a great corner in Travis Hunter, but they are otherwise pretty poor against the pass, allowing a whopping 328 yards per game to opposing passers. Paying up is necessary at this position, and Ward is my top pick.

Frank Harris, UTSA (Dk $7,100, FD $9,800) vs. South Florida

Few quarterbacks have been as hot as Harris over the past few weeks, and the Roadrunners have won five straight games behind Harris' arm and a strong run game. The Bulls haven't been able to stop anyone this season, and although they have some potent pieces on their offense, I doubt they will be able to keep up with UTSA tonight.

Running Back

Let's begin by looking at UTSA's running back situation. Kevorian Barnes (DK $6,600, FD $8,800) sat out last week but appears to be on track to play in the Alamodome. You're getting a significant discount for Robert Henry (DK $5,400, FD $8,200), who played well in Barnes' absence. I would be willing to risk Henry despite the inevitable downtick in carries because the backup has scored touchdowns in six consecutive games and gets his share of touches even with Barnes in the lineup.

Nay'Quan Wright, South Florida (DK $5,300, FD $7,800) @ UTSA @ UTSA

While we talked about the Bull's weak defense, they will still be able to move the ball against UTSA. Wright is at an excellent salary and too talented to ignore, and although I am worried about time of possession in this game, the Bulls will give Wright plenty of opportunities.

Also consider: Rocko Griffin, UTSA (LOGO] (DK $5,100, FD $7,200) vs. South Florida

Wide Receiver

Joshua Cephus, UTSA (DK $6,000, FD $9,200) vs. South Florida

Cephus has played a significant role in Frank Harris' recent successes, and I am keen on using the duo as a stack in most of my lineups. Cepthus has an impressive 66 catches for 801 yards and eight touchdowns this season and should find little resistance against USF's secondary.

Josh Kelly, Washington State (DK $5,900, FD $8,800) vs. Colorado

While production from Lincoln Victor and Kyle Williams has waxed and waned, Kelly has distinguished himself as Cameron Ward's most dependable target. Williams has experienced the biggest dropoff in recent weeks, and although I wouldn't count out Victor, you're getting Kelly at a much better salary with the potential for similar (and most likely higher) production.

Travis Hunter, Colorado (DK $6,200, FD $7,700) @ Washington State

Xavier Weaver is a bit too expensive, and while I like Jimmy Horn as well, his target share pales compared to Hunter, who comes in at a very attractive salary on both sites. I am fading Weaver at my own peril with full knowledge that he could lead the wideout room, but I don't think he's doable on DraftKings. If you must reach for him, it's better to do it on FanDuel, where his salary is just above the median price.