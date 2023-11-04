College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.



You're going to fall behind the pace if you fade too much of the top game of the night, and despite the immense popularity the stars will command, there aren't many spots that will mimic what the Washington/USC game has to offer. I'll try to pick the right spots to smash and where to fade.

Saturday night features a couple of epic matchups with some other interesting spots as well. The slates are almost identical, but FanDuel has one additional game that we will cover at the end of the article. As usual, late slate action commences at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

West Virginia (-12.5) vs. BYU O/U: 48.5

Iowa State (-2.5) vs. Kansas O/U: 52.5

Washington (-3) @ USC O/U: 76.5

Kentucky (-4.5) @ Mississippi State O/U: 45.5

Michigan (-32.5) vs. Purdue O/U: 52.5

Alabama (-3) vs. LSU O/U: 61.5

Miami (-5.5) @ North Carolina State O/U: 43.5

I won't sugarcoat it, folks! Your tasks are as follows:

Load up on Washington and USC Find where you can pivot, but not too much

CFB DFS Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

Quarterback

Michael Penix, Washington (DK $10,600, FD $11,500) @ USC

This should be no surprise, but the battle between Penix and Caleb Williams for the top spot will be close. One primary reason for going with Penix is the salary difference - he is cheaper than Williams on both sites. Secondly - the USC defense. On paper, it's simply a better matchup for Penix, who aims to solidify his Heisman odds with a big game against the Trojans. USC's defense will give Washington too many chances, and they'll end up dominating time of possession. If they can restrain from coughing up the ball, Penix will have a stellar night in Los Angeles.

Garrett Greene, West Virginia (DK $8,500, FD $10,800) va. BYU

Some may balk at this salary, but they'd overlook Greene's excellent dual-threat capability against a weak BYU defense. Greene's passing game isn't going to wow you, but he's racked up 16 total touchdowns via the air and the ground and has only thrown two picks this season. I get it - you see Willams up there for just a LITTLE bit more cash, so why not go there? I'm not telling you to ignore him, but we have to at least attempt to be unique, and this is just as good of a matchup for Greene as it is for Penix. Greene is an ideal flex option.

Also consider: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan [LOGO (DK $8,700, FD $10,000) vs. Purdue

Running Back

Dillon Johnson, Washington (DK $7,300, FD $8,600) @ USC

To establish the passing game, the Huskies will employ Johnson liberally. He has very little competition on the depth chart and routinely gets at least 10 or more carries per game. While I like Johnson in this spot, I like the other side a little bit more, leading me to…

MarShawn Lloyd, USC [LOGO (DK $6,500, FD $8,500) vs. Washington

This price is more manageable, especially on DraftKings. While USC's rush defense is dreadful, the Huskies aren't too far behind. They allow an average of 136 yards per game to opposing rushers, and Lloyd almost always breaks out for a big run. He's also scored a touchdown in all but one of USC's eight games this season.

Jase McClellan, Alabama (DK $6,300, FD $7,400) vs. LSU

I definitely think McClellan is worth a look here. The Crimson Tide has struggled to run the ball at times this season, but LSU has even more trouble stopping it. They are one of the worst defenses in the FBS against the run, and McClellan's numbers are trending up after a massive 115-yard total against Tennessee. This is a perfect storm for McClellan and is possibly the most exploitable spot on the slate.

Wide Receiver

Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington (DK $7,700, FD $9,700) @ USC

I'm sending out Polk first, but by all means, spend up for Rome Odunze (DK $8,800, FD $10,000) if you can. It's a little easier to do on FanDuel because he is only $300 more. I say stack away with Penix, although I would exercise caution on taking a chance with Jalen McMillan, who will be a game-time decision. For maximum salary relief, I would seriously consider Jack Westover (DK $4,100, FD $6,300), who has the potential added benefit of being a goal-line running option for the team. They employed him in that role last week and may look to him as an option again, but he still has decent receiving totals on his own.

Tahj Washington, USC (DK $6,900, FD $8,200) vs. Washington

My initial instinct was to fade USC's receivers and take my chances, but I think Washington's salary on both sites is too good. It's usually a toss-up between Washington and Brendan Rice for top honors in the Trojans' wideout room, but the plethora of talent results in some variance. Washington weathers that variance more often than not, and he's more popular with Caleb Willims than Rice over the past couple of weeks. If you want to take a deep shot, you can still take Rice at $6,400/$7,600.

Kevin Concepcion, North Carolina State [LOGO (DK $6,300, FD $8,200) vs. Miami

Concepcion has leaped to the forefront after the Wolfpack moved off Brennan Armstrong, and he has the added benefit of some work as a runner and receiver. He racked up two touchdowns last week against Clemson and has six total touchdowns on the season. The low total may scare some away, but this spot is worth considering.

Also consider: Colbie Young, Miami (DK $4,200, FD $6,200) @ North Carolina State, Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (DK $4,300, FD $7,700) vs. Kansas

Additional FanDuel Game

Utah State (-2.5) @ San Diego State O/U: 57

Even though the projected total is high, I don't see any must-haves in this game. You can think about Utah State's receivers, most notably Terrell Vaughn ($9,400), as a more explosive option over Jalen Royals. Compared to the rest of the slate, the quarterbacks and running backs have no value.