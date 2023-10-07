College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

The Saturday night slates for DraftKings and FanDuel are almost identical, and we'll give you extra coverage on TCU @ Iowa State, which is the outlier game on FanDuel. As usual, Saturday night slate action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the sites share seven games.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Georgia (-14.5) vs. Kentucky O/U: 47.5

Notre Dame (-6) @ Louisville O/U: 53.5

Mississippi (-11.5) vs. Arkansas O/U: 61.5

Michigan (-18) @ Minnesota O/U: 45.5

Miami (-19.5) vs. Georgia Tech O/U: 57.5

Texas Tech (-1.5) @ Baylor O/U: 59.5

Fresno State (-5.5) @ Wyoming O/U: 42.5

CFB DFS Saturday Night Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi (DK $9,000, FD $11,500) vs. Arkansas

You'll pay a premium for Dart, but it's hard to see a way around slotting at least one quarterback from this matchup. It sports the highest projected total on the slate, and while I think KJ Jefferson (DK $7,300, FD $8,500) is very underpriced and quite viable, Dart's numbers (especially recently) are too good to ignore. He was lights out against LSU last week, throwing for 389 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Arkansas' defensive stats suggest that Dart will need to pass a bit more, as the Razorbacks' defensive front is an even match with Ole Miss.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (DK $8,500, FD $10,600) vs. Georgia Tech

Van Dyke is not usually someone I'm keen to endorse, but I haven't looked at his numbers for a couple of weeks. He's completing a very impressive 75 percent of his passes and has led the Hurricanes to a 4-0 record with a real shot to make noise in the ACC. Aside from one errant pass in Week 1, he's thrown zero interceptions since and has 11 touchdowns through the air. He's also performed much better inside Hard Rock Staidum, with eight of his 11 touchdowns occurring there.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (DK $8,100, FD $9,100) @ Minnesota

I'm compelled to give you someone slightly less expensive, and I think McCarthy fits that bill. The Gophers have been quite forgiving to opposing passers, and while I am confident the Wolverines will lean on the running game, Minnesota will keep this interesting for a couple of quarters and force McCarthy to make some plays. The Gophers are also slightly better against the run, which is one reason why I am fading Blake Corum this week despite his enormous potential.

Running Back

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville (DK $6,900, FD $7,800) vs. Notre Dame

Several of the slate's top backs face formidable defenses this week, but I think Jordan has a great chance to bounce back after a disappointing outing against N.C. State. I especially like his bargain price on FanDuel, where he is ranked far lower than I would expect. The Irish have a talented defense, but they've allowed every opponent some generous rushing totals. And they let Duke run at will last week. Louisville's offensive line may be a bit outmatched, but Jordan is talented enough to find the seams. The Irish have also suffered through a relentless schedule, with tough opponents almost every week. They're also on the road for a second straight week.

Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi (DK $6,400, FD $9,000) vs. Arkansas

I will go with Judkins despite my reservations about Arkansas' defense, but the elite back has also made an impact in the passing game. Once Dart gets into the red zone, they'll use Judkins, which will probably be good for at least a touchdown, and no one gets more touches (33 rushers last week). Sometimes, you just have to go with the volume, and no one on the slate gets more time.

Henry Parrish, Miami (DK $6,200, FD $8,300) vs. Georgia Tech

Parrish gets an upgrade against Georgia Tech's porous rush defense, and I think the Hurricanes are realizing Parrish's value in opening things up for Tyler Van Dyke. He tends to disappear, but Miami looked great against Temple with Parrish as the centerpiece. I believe that script will continue at home against the Yellowjackets.

Also consider: Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech (DK $5,600, FD $8,400) @ Baylor

Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Receivers vs. Arkansas

This receiving corps deserves its own paragraph, and if you're using Dart, you need at least one of these guys to be involved. Tre Harris (DK $7,500, FD $9,200) is demanding a high salary on both sites, and while his recent success after an injury is worth mentioning, I think it's an excellent excuse to look for other value. Jordan Watkins (DK $6,500, FD $8,200) immediately comes to mind as a consistent target throughout the season, with 29 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns to his credit. Dayton Wade (DK $6,300, FD $8,000) is sitting at a similar price with comparable stats to Watkins. I think there's enough talent on the slate to avoid a double stack, but you should pair Dart with one of these pass-catchers at the minimum.

Jacolby George, Miami (DK $5,200, FD $8,900) vs. Georgia Tech

I get the desire to roster Xavier Restrepo and Colbie Young, but I think George is the way to go on DraftKings and its one-point PPR scoring. He has more touchdowns than Young or Restrepo and is much more consistent, with at least five receptions in every game. I am not declaring Restepo or Young an absolute fade, but I prefer George in this spot.

Brock Bowers, Georgia (DK $6,600, FD $8,600) vs. Kentucky

This will be a hotly contested matchup between the hedges, and I think the Bulldogs will have some trouble running the ball. The Wildcats will be ready for Bowers, but after his two-week run of excellent totals, the hits should keep on coming. Bowers' slow start may give him a slightly lower exposure, but I'd still take a chance on him. Even if it's at 20 percent or higher, I'd still take a chance on him. I also think this game will go over the 47.5-point total.

Also consider: Jaelen Gill, Fresno State (DK $5,900, FD $8,500) @ Wyoming

Extra FanDuel Game

TCU (-6.5) @ Iowa State O/U: 52.5

The biggest target on the radar is Chandler Morris ($10,700), who should definitely be considered as an alternative quarterback on FanDuel. He has dual-threat capability and is responsible for 1,324 yards of total offense. He also has nine passing touchdowns, along with two on the ground, and he'll face an Iowa State squad that was destroyed by Oklahoma last week. I would also give some exposure to running back Emani Bailey ($9,200), and tight end Jared Wiley ($6,800) is a great bargain add.