College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

It's rare to see salaries over 10k on DraftKings, but seeing $10.7k next to Williams' name shouldn't be surprising. The Trojans have yet to lose, but they are way behind in style points. They nearly self-destructed against Arizona, and the narrow win against Arizona State was just as sloppy. Even the 2023 Heisman winner has had his share of carelessness, but he still manages a fantasy

DraftKings' Saturday night slate features seven games, and FanDuel copies those matchups with three additional outlier games. We will begin the article with endorsements from the shared contests and finish with some picks from the additional FanDuel options. Action for both slates begins at the usual time of 7:00 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

Texas Tech (-1.5) vs. Kansas State O/U: 58.5

Washington State (-7.5) vs. Arizona O/U: 57.5

LSU (-10.5) vs. Auburn O/U: 60.5

North Carolina (-3) vs. Miami O/U: 56.5

Notre Dame (-2.5) vs. USC O/U: 60.5

Duke (-3) vs. N.C. State O/U: 44.5

Oregon State (-3.5) vs. UCLA O/U: 54.5

College Football DFS Weather

Notre Dame/USC: 78 percent chance of rain, 19 m.p.h. Winds

Oregon State/UCLA: 70 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7



Quarterback

Caleb Williams, USC (DK $10,700, FD $11,700) @ Notre Dame

It's rare to see salaries over 10k on DraftKings, but seeing $10.7k next to Williams' name shouldn't be surprising. The Trojans have yet to lose, but they are way behind in style points. They nearly self-destructed against Arizona, and the narrow win against Arizona State was just as sloppy. Even the 2023 Heisman winner has had his share of carelessness, but he still manages a fantasy total worthy of envy week after week. USC tends to tighten up and look better in important games, and Saturday will undoubtedly be a bellwether moment for the team. The salary point is almost prohibitively high, but I don't see a way around endorsing Williams.

Cameron Ward, Washington Stare (DK $9,100, FD $11,200) vs. Arizona

UCLA figured out a way to contain the Cougars and its pass-happy offense, but I don't think Arizona will have the defensive mettle to copy that feat. I concede that this could be a trap pick - teams may have finally discovered a way to keep Ward in check. The team has had a week to go over film and figure out why they were susceptible to the Bruins, and I believe they will figure it out. Ward's numbers are as good as anyone in the country, with 1,591 yards, 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions, both of which happened last week.

Also consider: MJ Morris, N.C. State (DK $6,800, FD $8,300) @ Duke

Running Back

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech (DK $6,300, FD $9,200) vs. Kansas State

Brooks is looking to log his fifth consecutive 100-yard game on Saturday, and he has a good chance to repeat that feat against the Wildcats. Some may look at Kansas State's defensive numbers and fade Brooks, but they'd be overlooking the fact that they haven't faced an elite running back. Brooks is in the upper echelon of backs in FBS, and the offensive line is equally excellent.

Treshaun Ward, Kansas Stare (DK $5,900, FD $7,200) @ Texas Tech

Ward is our sneakiest pick at running back. Too many people will trip up and take DJ Giddens, but Ward played well in his first game back from injury and should be close to 100 percent. There's no definitive news about Ward taking over in an every-down capacity, but he began the year as the starter and should have every opportunity to regain his role. If you take away Giddens'huge Week 4 (207 yards, four touchdowns against UCF), his numbers look less impressive.

Michael Wiley, Arizona (DK $5,100, FD $7,500) @ Washington State

PIVOT TO Jonah Coleman (DK $5,500, FD $7,400)

Coleman has filled in for Wiley as the full-time running back in his absence, but reports suggest Wiley will return to action against the Cougars. Prior to his injury, Wiley showed off his skills as a rusher and pass-catcher, and he would add an extra option to freshman Noah Fifita if he states again as expected. Coleman has played his way into a more significant role moving forward, and I would keep an eye on the news regarding this spot.

Also consider: Carson Steele, UCLA (DK $5,800, FD $7,700) @ Oregon State

WIDE RECEIVER

Brenden Rice, USC (DK $6,300, FD $8,200) @ Notre Dame

Caleb Williams has a variety of receiving options at his disposal, but Jerry Rice's son has been a consistent target with a nose for the end zone. The Irish have a decent secondary, but this is Willams we're talking about. They showed their inability to keep Jack Plummer in check, and Williams' ability to escape trouble and make plays is sure to keep Notre Dame's defense on its heels. Rice has scored a touchdown in four of five games and is tied with Tahj Washington ($6,000, FD $7,900) for a team-high 21 receptions. Washington should be Williams' second option and is also a respectable play.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (DK $6,200, FD $8,800) @ Washington State

Jacob Cowing will get the higher exposure, making McMillan a unique play against the Cougars. Although McMillan is cheaper than Cowing, he has kept pace with and often outplayed Cowing throughout the season. We are always looking for an edge to make more unique lineups, and the second-best wide receiver in a pass-focused offense is an excellent way to achieve that.

Kyle Williams, Washington State (DK $5,600, FD $8,100) vs. Arizona

Lincoln Victor is still out, and Josh Kelly is banged up. The narrowing of options for Cameron Ward makes it possible to take a chance on Williams, who's had 15 catches, 259 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. The Wildcats allow 227 yards per game to opposing passers, making a Ward/Williams combo one of the best stacks on the slate.

ADDITIONAL FANDUEL GAMES

Air Force (-11) vs. Wyoming O/U: 42.5

Kentucky (-2.5) vs. Missouri O/U: 50.5

UTSA (-9) vs. UAB O/U: 67.5

Quarterback

Frank Harris, UTSA ($9,900) vs. UAB

Assuming Harris is fully healthy, it's wise to get involved in the highest projected total of the evening. Harris is an excellent dual-threat signal caller, and he should deliver as a runner and passer for maximum total offense against a weak UAB defense.

Also consider: Devin Leary, Kentucky ($7,000) vs. Missouri

Running Back

Emmanuel Michel, Air Force ($9,000) vs. Wyoming

Historically, it's tough to choose among Air Force's vast array of rushing talent, but it looks like Michel is no fluke. Obviously, he's the team's favorite short-yardage option, but there's some risk because a pop-up game from Owen Burk or John Lee Eldridge could burn you. Recency suggests that Michel is going to be the safest option moving forward.

Also consider: Jermaine Brown, UAB ($8,500) @ UTSA

Wide Receiver

Joshua Cephus, UTSA ($8,800) vs. UAB

If you elect to use Frank Harris, selecting his favorite target is a good stack idea. Cephus has 37 catches, 384 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Also consider: Theo Wease, Missouri ($7,500) @ Kentucky