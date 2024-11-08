DraftKings College Football Week 11 Main Slate DFS Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Billy Napier got a vote of confidence from Florida officials, and his reward is a trip to Texas. The Longhorns' defense would make things tough as is, but DJ Lagway is questionable with a hamstring injury, and Graham Mertz is done for the season with a knee issue. Aidan Warner , with all due respect, would essentially tank Florida's offense.

The biggest game from a playoff perspective is, unsurprisingly, down in the SEC. Georgia versus Mississippi is an elimination game for the latter and close to that for the former. Given the quality of those two defenses, this would be one to steer clear of as is. However, Mississippi is also threatening to be deeply shorthanded offensively. It could be missing its top two running backs and its top three receivers. That, crucially, including Tre Harris .

Here we are in Week 11 of the college football campaign. We have seen playoff rankings and honest-to-goodness playoff rankings. With the 12-team playoff, programs are in play for a shot at the title that wouldn't have been there in the past, though Week 11 probably would have been too early in the season for packing it in for most teams anyway. The DFS slate consists of 12 games that start at 12 p.m. ET. Let's dig into the matchups a bit and see how things unfold.

Slate Overview

Some positive news on the injury front before I get to my recommendations. Virginia Tech is hosting a Clemson team coming off a tough loss to Louisville. The Hokies lost last week without starting quarterback Kyron Drones (foot) and star running back Bhayshul Tuten (lower leg). Both of them are now listed as probable for this matchup. Tuten has totaled over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games, so his availability is particularly of note.

Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders ($8,900), Colorado at Texas Tech

Deion Sanders' cult of personality, er, I mean his football program, has been able to find any footing for two reasons. One, he managed to convince Travis Hunter to play for him. Two, his son happens to be very good at football. Sanders can't run, and he takes too many sacks, but he's completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 2,591 yards and 21 touchdowns against six picks. Now, he faces one of the worst pass defenses in FBS football. The Red Raiders have allowed 307.2 passing yards per game. Only Tulsa has been worse.

Brendan Sorsby ($7,900), Cincinnati vs. West Virginia

Indiana fans certainly don't lament replacing Sorsby with Kurtis Rourke, but Sorsby has found himself a nice landing spot in Cincinnati. He's thrown for 2,108 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions, but also added six rushing scores and has two games with over 40 rushing yards. Every team but Albany and Oklahoma State has scored at least 26 points against West Virginia, who has given up 261.0 passing yards per contest as well.

Max Brosmer ($6,000), Minnesota at Rutgers

Brosmer was dynamic at the FCS level with New Hampshire, but this season, he's been more efficient than exciting. While he's completed 68.2 percent of his passes, he has 1,989 passing yards and 13 passing scores. However, we have seen his upside. Against Maryland, Brosmer threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. After a close loss to Nebraska, the wheels have come off for Rutgers. Not only have the Scarlet Knights lost their last three games, they have given up at least 35 points in every game as well.

Other to Consider: Will Howard ($8,100), Ohio State vs. Purdue

Running Back

Quinshon Judkins ($7,500), Ohio State vs. Purdue

I am concerned that Judkins has not wowed in a while. Early in the campaign, the Mississippi transfer had two games with over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Then he went on a run, so to speak, of unremarkable outings. That being said, he did just average 6.8 yards per carry against Penn State, even if he only got 14 carries. Against Purdue, that could be enough. The Boilermakers have given up 203.3 rushing yards and 36.9 points per game.

Kanye Udoh ($5,900), Army at North Texas

Well, with Army, you know it will be running the ball. The likely return of Bryson Daily (undisclosed) may mean Udoh doesn't carry the ball 22 times again, but he's rushed for 791 yards and nine touchdowns over eight games. The Mean Green like a track meet, and they give up yards through the air and on the ground. North Texas has allowed 177.4 rushing yards per game and, notably, 36.9 points per game. Yes, just like Purdue.

Quintrevion Wisner ($5,000), Texas vs. Florida

While all eyes are on the quarterback depth chart for the Longhorns, there has been a change at running back. True sophomore Wisner has emerged as the lead option. Over the last four weeks, he has 58 carries for 337 yards and caught 15 passes for 74 yards. While Mississippi State is ahead of the pack, or behind the pack, as it were, when it comes to run defense, Florida has not exactly been good. The Gators are second-to-last in the SEC, having allowed 162.0 rushing yards per contest.

Other to Consider: TreVeyon Henderson ($6,800), Ohio State vs. Purdue

Wide Receiver

DT Sheffield ($7,900), North Texas vs. Army

The Black Knights have a tough defense. Army's offense also can shorten games through its run-heavy attack. Even so, I like Sheffield for one key reason: sheer tonnage. Sheffield has gotten double-digit targets on five occasions. He's been targeted at least 12 times in each of his last three games. Four times in his last five outings, Sheffield has had at least eight catches for over 100 yards with at least one touchdown. Chandler Morris will look for Sheffield…a lot. Even if he falls a little short of his recent level and, say, has six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, who's complaining about that?

Emeka Egbuka ($6,600), Ohio State vs. Purdue

True freshman Jeremiah Smith is an exciting name, and he's earned it with his dynamic play. Don't overlook Egbuka, though. After all, he has 46 catches for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. While tough Nebraska and Penn State defenses have tamped down his numbers, he could be ready to explode against Purdue. The Boilermakers are terrible against the run but have also given up 244.9 passing yards per game.

LaJohntay Wester ($5,200), Colorado at Texas Tech

Travis Hunter ($9,500) is an excellent football player. No notes. Even so, that salary gives me pause. It's more than any other receiver, any running back, and more than all but two starting quarterbacks. Because of that, I went down the depth chart. Just by going to Colorado's number-two receiver, you can save over $4,000 in salary. Wester is no slouch, either. He's been targeted 54 times and has 39 catches for 501 yards and seven touchdowns. That's before he's had the chance to face the worst pass defense he will play all season, and I'm including North Dakota State in that. In addition to the yardage the Red Raiders allow, they have given up 34.4 points per contest.

Others to Consider: Xavier Restrepo ($7,500), Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech, Traylon Ray ($3,800), West Virginia at Cincinnati