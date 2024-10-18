FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate for Week 8

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

We have crossed the halfway point of the college football regular season, and the playoff picture is beginning to materialize in its early stages. One playoff hopeful in Clemson tops Saturday's slate with an expected score of 39, besting any other team on the slate by seven points. Miami and USC are next in line at 32 expected points apiece, while a smattering of other teams crosses 30 expected points as well.

In terms of game totals, Louisville-Miami (59.5) tops the charts, with Arizona-Colorado (58.5) and Clemson-Virginia (57.5) nipping at its heels. Four more games sport totals of 56.5 and another has 55.5 as its expected total, making eight of the 14 contests on the slate in the 55.5-59.5 window before the totals drop off.

In terms of big favorites, only Clemson crosses into double-digit favorites this week at 20.5, with Notre Dame the next-heaviest favorite (-9.5) and USC (-7.5) the only other team that checks in as more than a touchdown favorite. To sum it up, it's a good slate of close games on the docket this week, which will likely leave more teams on the table.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 10+ MPH, precip. chance 50-plus percent and hot/cold temps noted)

South Carolina at Oklahoma: Winds sitting north of 11 MPH throughout could have minor impact

Kentucky at Florida: Winds 11-13 MPH during the game could have light impact

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 8

QB

Haynes King, Georgia Tech - Won't play Saturday

RB

Nate Noel, Missouri - Trending toward playing Saturday

Montrell Johnson Florida - Listed as questionable on injury report

Kaden Feagin, Illinois - Will miss second straight game

Chip Trayanum Kentucky - Listed as questionable on injury report, an upgrade from previous weeks

Maurice Turner Louisville - Could be back in practice this week, status for game unclear

Treyaun Webb, Florida - Listed questionable for Week 8

Cameron Seldon, Listed questionable for Week 8

WR

Luther Burden, Missouri - Good to go Saturday

Deion Burks, Oklahoma - Listed questionable for Saturday

Isaiah Bond, Texas - Considered probable for Saturday

Trell Harris, Virginia - Won't play this week

CJ Daniels, LSU - Listed probable for Saturday

Kyron Hudson, USC - Status uncertain after he left last week

Nic Anderson, Oklahoma - Out again Saturday

Kobe Prentice, Alabama - Good to go Saturday

Bryant Wesco, Clemson - Considered day-to-day

Kendrick Law, Alabama - Off injury report for Saturday

Jared Brown, South Carolina - Won't play this week

Chris Hilton, LSU - Remains out this week

Andrel Anthony, Oklahoma - Remains out this week

Tyler Brown, Clemson - Warmed up last week but is still reportedly week-to-week

TE

Ryland Goede, Georgia Tech - Status unclear after he was helped off last week

Week 8 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Cam Ward, Miami ($12,800) at Louisville

Ward has been nothing short of impressive in his six-game tenure with the Hurricanes, tallying no fewer than 29.7 FD points in a week. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in every game so far this season and has topped 400 passing yards twice, compiling a 20:5 TD:INT ratio while adding 161 rushing yards and a trio of scores on the ground. That rushing presence is particularly interesting this week against a Cardinals defense that has surrendered 402 rushing yards and five rushing scores to opposing quarterbacks already this year. Ward found pay dirt on the ground eigh times last year at Washington State, and it wouldn't shock me if this is the week he reaches the end zone multiple times as a runner.

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame ($10,800) at Georgia Tech

Here is the list of quarterbacks Georgia Tech has faced this year: DJ Uiagalelei, Christian Veilleux, Kyle McCord, Tyler Shough, Maalik Murphy and Jacolby Criswell. What do they all have in common prior to Criswell? None of them run the football. Even Criswell has just 127 rushing yards on the season, and 73 of those (plus both rushing scores) came against Georgia Tech. If you sum the others' rushing stats together, you get a grand total of -70 rushing yards on the season. Well, Leonard is known for his ability to run, racking up 405 rushing yards and eight rushing scores through the first six games, including two 100-yard efforts on the ground. He's no slouch through the air eighter, completing a career-best 66.2 percent of his pass attempts this season, but his abilities on the ground could differentiate him in this one, especially considering that opposing FBS running backs have scored under average in every game this season, by no less than 18 percent. I'm expecting Leonard to be heavily involved, and he could near Criswell's output from last week.

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana ($9,500) vs. Nebraska

I've sifted through a number of quarterbacks before landing on Rourke. My reasoning for this is twofold: the Hoosiers' 28.0 expected score is respectable, and Nebraska's run defense has been among the best so far this season. So, to reach those 28 points, which ties them for 10th overall on the slate, Indiana will need to find the end zone. numerous times. Well, the Huskers have yet to allow a running back touchdown through the first six games of the season. Ergo, I'm expecting Rourke to have to do some heavy lifting this week. The Ohio transfer has been up to the task of Big Ten football to date, throwing for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns against each of his three Big Ten opponents to date. He may need a similar outing Saturday to keep the Hoosiers unbeaten.

Running Back

The Top Dogs

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee ($10,000) vs. Alabama

DJ Giddens, Kansas State ($9,800) at West Virginia

Phil Mafah, Clemson ($9,400) vs. Virginia

Each of these three has good reason to invest in them at the running back position this week. Sampson has racked up fantasy value that has been hard to match (unless you are Ashton Jeanty or Kaleb Johnson). That said, the Vols have struggled offensively the past couple of games, though it hasn't impacted Sampson's numbers as much as others on the team. The Vols will need to generate offense in this one to keep it close with Jalen Milroe and Alabama, but the Crimson Tide defense has allowed each of the last two opposing running back rooms to top scoring average on the season. Even a mark at Sampson's average (29.0, 27.8 versus FBS opponents) would provide more than enough value at his salary.

Giddens is another top-tier back who sports a solid matchup. It's one I'm interested in because West Virginia has stonewalled recent quarterback production, holding each of its last three opponents to 14.6 or fewer fantasy points, all well below average. During that same timeframe, two of three opposing running back rooms have gone over average. That combination of circumstances intrigues me for a team with an expected total of 29.0 points.

Mafah's inclusion is mostly about game script. The matchup doesn't seem the best on the outside, as Virginia has kept opposing running back rooms in check this season, but Clemson is a 20.5-point favorite and is the top expected point-getter on the slate. The combination of scoring and game script keeps him on the table.

The Value

Kalel Mullings Michigan ($8,000) at Illinois

Mullings has usurped Donavon Edwards as the lead back for the Wolverines, and he's run with it (figuratively and literally), racking up 20-plus point efforts in three of the last four games. while Illinois started the season reasonably well against the run, the cracks have begun to show over the last couple of weeks, allowing each of the last two running back rooms to tally 30-plus fantasy points. Whoever is under center for the Wolverines on Saturday (Jack Tuttle, perhaps?) likely won't be asked to be anything more than a game manager, while Mullings and co. in the backfield should do most of the damage.

Quintrevion Wisner, Texas ($6,400) vs. Georgia

It doesn't seem as though the Texas backfield salaries have quite caught up to the shifting workloads of late. In the last two contests, Jaydon Blue ($7,200) has only handled a combined 16 carries, while Wisner has toted the rock a combined 26 times for 206 yards and a touchdown, adding five catches for 24 yards. While the matchup is far from ideal, the Longhorns still sport an expected score of 30.5 points Saturday, and the last two running back rooms have been sitting around average. Wisner has averaged about 16 FD points in the two games since assuming lead duties, and anything around that tally would provide ample value at this salary.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

The Top Dogs

Travis Hunter, Colorado ($10,000) at Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona ($9700) vs. Colorado

Hunter and McMillan face each other this week in the second-highest expected scoring game of the week, and these two are the clear alphas in their respective wideout rooms. Hunter finished the last game with just three catches for 26 yards, but that was due to an early departure due to a shoulder injury. He's ready to roll again this week and should be a problem again versus an Arizona defense that has allowed two of its last three opposing wideout units score 30-plus percent above average.

Colorado isn't much better in the secondary, with major questions aside from Hunter. McMillan hasn't lived up to the high expectations set for him this year, but he's still a major threat in the passing game, topping 100 receiving yards in three of six games. This could be a high-scoring contest where the two star players aim to one-up each other.

Another to consider: Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville ($9,300)

The Mid-Tier WRs

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana ($7,800) vs. Nebraska

Deion Burks, Oklahoma ($7,500) vs. South Carolina - If he plays

Sarratt is coming off of consecutive 100-yard receiving games and, as mentioned, squares off against a Huskers defense that has kept opposing running backs in check throughout the season. If you're looking for a value pairing, Rourke and Sarratt could prove to be just that this week.

Burks is listed as questionable this week, which is a far better status than the other wide receivers atop the Sooners' depth chart. Michael Hawkins has been without much help out wide since taking over the starting job, so Burks returning Saturday would be a big relief. Given the lack of depth there, even a bad matchup may not prevent Hawkins from feeding the talented Burks if he's in the mix.

The Value

Jake Briningstool, Clemson ($6,800) vs. Virginia

Colston Loveland, Michigan ($6,400) at Illinois

Traylon Ray, West Virginia ($5,200) vs. Kansas State

We may find some value at the tight end position this week. Virginia has yielded 11 receptions for 126 yards and a pair of scores over the last two weeks, and Briningstool put on display last week why he's one of the premier tight ends in the country. Clemson tops the charts in expected scoring this week, and this could be a cheap way to get a talented piece of that offense.

Loveland is another one of those premier tight ends who just hasn't found the same footing as he did last year with an NFL-caliber quarterback in J.J. McCarthy feeding him the rock. Even so, he's the top option in the pain attack, amassing 29 catches for 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns through just five games played. He faces an Illinois defense that was torched by Max Klare last week, and Loveland seemed to find a connection with Jack Tuttle last week, making four of his six catches, including his second score of the year, after the switch under center. Keep an eye on the starter, as Tuttle getting the nod could benefit Loveland.

Ray just has the right sauce this week to give him a shot. Kansas State allows the most FD points per game (43.2) to opponents on the year, and he headlines the Mountaineers over the last two games with 12 total targets, boasting a team-best 26.1 percent target share. He's a red-zone threat at 6-foot-1 and could provide some value if he finds the end zone again Saturday.

