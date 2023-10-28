Georgia vs. Florida: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 9

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Georgia vs. Florida Best Bets

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Week 9 brings us another long-standing SEC matchup with the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Georgia and Florida will faceoff for the 101st time with Georgia currently leading the matchup 54-44-2. The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs come into the neutral site game fresh off a bye week with a perfect record of 7-0. Florida also comes in off a bye week with a record of 5-2 and looking to keep their hopes of winning the SEC East alive. Florida is led by transfer quarterback Graham Mertz, who is red hot. Mertz leads the SEC in completion percentage and, over his last four games, has thrown for an average of 301.3 yards with a total of nine touchdowns to one interception. Carson Beck leads the Bulldogs while having quite the season of his own. Beck is second in the SEC in completion percentage and third in the conference in passing yards.

Georgia vs Florida Betting Odds for Week 9

Spread: Georgia -14.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Florida +14.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: Georgia -630 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Florida -470 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 48.5 (BetMGM); Under 49.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Enjoy more of the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets!

Georgia vs Florida Betting Picks for Week 9

After last week's action books opened up with Georgia -14.5, and that line has not moved since. The total, on the other hand, has continued to grow after opening around 47.5 on most major books to start the week and has now climbed to 49.5 on some books. Earlier in the week, the lower totals made the overall look like a nice play, but as the total has been driven up, it has lost a bit of its shine, making things a bit more difficult to handicap.

Georgia vs Florida Expert Pick: Georgia -14.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for $150 on a $5 moneyline bet if your team wins, plus a daily profit boost!

Georgia hasn't been their usual self this year. It hasn't been complete domination of every team from whistle to whistle, but they have still looked better than every opponent and continue to win games rather handily. Despite the stellar play of Mertz and production from skill players Trevor Etienne, Montrell Johnson and Ricky Pearsall, the Gators have had their share of struggles. Florida has struggled when facing tough defenses on the road, as seen in the games against Utah and Kentucky. Unfortunately for the Gators, it is not a true home game, as the game will is being played in Jacksonville. By the numbers, Florida is having a good year as they are in the top half of the nation in almost all major Expected Points Added (EPA) metrics, however, Georgia is in the upper echelon for almost all major categories (see EPA metrics for both teams via CFB-Graphs).

Georgia vs Florida Predictions for Week 9

Georgia has risen to the occasion when needed and displayed their dominance when doubted, while Florida has looked better than expected but has still had some struggles. In a game this meaningful with this much history, I would expect to see the Bulldogs playing up to their full potential on Saturday. Georgia likely wins pretty handily here. I see the makings of a 35-14 win for the Bulldogs.