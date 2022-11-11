This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Maryland vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11

The Maryland Terrapins scored just 10 points in last week's loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. It was the first time this season the Terps failed to score at least 24 points. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had his worst outing of the 2022 campaign. Tagovailoa posted ugly numbers, completing just 10 of 23 passes for a mindblowing 77 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. There is nowhere to go but up for the Terrapins' offense in Week 11.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are coming off an easy 45-14 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 10. The Nittany Lions running back tandem of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were key contributors for the offense. Allen collected 86 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and Singleton totaled 73 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. While starting quarterback Sean Clifford had a rather forgettable start, backup Drew Allar completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns; the freshman is showing some future promise under center for the Nittany Lions.

Maryland vs. Penn State Odds for Week 10

Spread: -10.5 Penn State (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 56.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Maryland +305, Penn State -400 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The last time Maryland was an underdog by double digits, they were 17 points underdogs to the Michigan Wolverines back in Week 4, and the Terrapins covered, losing to the Wolverines by just seven points. Maryland is just 4-5 against the spread this season.

Penn State is 6-3 against the spread this season, and two of the three times they failed to cover the spread, the Nittany Lions were set as 25+ point favorites over the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Northwestern Wildcats. This spread is not nearly as lofty, but still may be too lofty. The hook on the 10.5 looks tough for Penn State to cover.

While Happy Valley is pretty far from Florida, remnants of Hurricane Nicole will make its way north. The weather could be tricky, so keep your eyes peeled on the forecast, and make your bets accordingly.

Maryland vs. Penn State Betting Picks This Week

On paper, these two clubs match up very close. The offenses are similar, with Maryland averaging 424.9 yards of total offense and 31.4 points per game and Penn State is averaging 436.7 total yards of offense per game and 34.4 points per game; and so are the defenses much alike, with the Terrapins allowing 377.4 total yards and 24 points per game and the Nittany Lions are surrendering 362.1 total yards per game and 21.1 points per game.

Both quarterbacks, Tagovailoa and Clifford, have produced very similar numbers this season, and each offense has a solid backfield, with Allen in Singleton for Penn State and Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II for Maryland. Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington may give Penn State the edge in offensive talent.

With a potentially rainy and wet contest for Week 11, this game could feature plenty of running to slow down the offenses and kill the clock. This will be a close game, and with 10 points AND the hook, I like Maryland on the spread.

Maryland vs. Penn State Best Bet: Maryland +10.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Maryland vs. Penn State Prediction

The forecast is calling for rain, and the last time that Penn State played in a muddy, wet contest in Beaver Stadium, they failed to cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites against Northwestern. In fact, the Nittany Lions scored just 17 points against a weak, 1-8 Wildcats team. Week 11 could bring a repeat struggle for Penn State.

Lots of rushing attempts expected in this one. Allen and Singleton will look to shoulder the load for the Penn State offense, with the hot hand expected to get the lion's share of carries; usually a fairly split workload. The hot hand for Maryland's backfield has been Roman Hemby, who has collected 100+ rushing yards in two of the last three games. Neither Allen or Singleton have picked up 100 rushing yards since Sept. 24th against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Tagovailoa has completed 69.9 percent of his passes, compared to Clifford's 63 percent, and with more efficient passing and a comparable running game, it's hard to imagine the Terrapins losing by more than 10.

Sometimes the weather can make a bigger impact on the game than any one statistic. This game is gonna be a nail-biter, but with more on the line, No. 14 Penn State should survive. I'll say the Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins, 24-21.

