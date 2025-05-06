EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 5

Advanced stats to help you choose the right players

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, May 6

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Joel Parra 8+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

Joel Parra 10+ Points (+235 DraftKings)

We're going back to our roots, and all three plays have mini-ladder upside, starting with the most unexpected. We hit a somewhat surprising ladder from Rolands Smits in Game 4, and we will look to match that with Parra, Barcelona's backup power forward and small-ball center. He can be super aggressive at times, and if he gets minutes in the mid-20s again the upside is there.

Juancho Hernangomez Over 10.5 points (-118 FanDuel)

Hernangomez got only 23 minutes his last time out, but I think Panathinaikos will lean on him in a big way in Game 5. Assuming the playing time picks up and with Tuesday's game in Greece, I can see the mini-ladder here as well.

Kostas Sloukas Over 5.5 Assists (-105 FanDuel)

Kostas Sloukas 7+ Assists (+195 DraftKings)

The 29 minutes Sloukas played in Game 4 were a season high, and in a win-or-go-home game I think the veteran floor general will remain busy and control the game while setting his teammates up.

