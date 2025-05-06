EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 5

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.
Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, May 6
All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Tuesday.
PICKS TO CLICK
Joel Parra 8+ Points (+115 DraftKings)
Joel Parra 10+ Points (+235 DraftKings)
We're going back to our roots, and all three plays have mini-ladder upside, starting with the most unexpected. We hit a somewhat surprising ladder from Rolands Smits in Game 4, and we will look to match that with Parra, Barcelona's backup power forward and small-ball center. He can be super aggressive at times, and if he gets minutes in the mid-20s again the upside is there.
Juancho Hernangomez Over 10.5 points (-118 FanDuel)
Hernangomez got only 23 minutes his last time out, but I think Panathinaikos will lean on him in a big way in Game 5. Assuming the playing time picks up and with Tuesday's game in Greece, I can see the mini-ladder here as well.
Kostas Sloukas Over 5.5 Assists (-105 FanDuel)
Kostas Sloukas 7+ Assists (+195 DraftKings)
The 29 minutes Sloukas played in Game 4 were a season high, and in a win-or-go-home game I think the veteran floor general will remain busy and control the game while setting his teammates up.
