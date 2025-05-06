Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 5

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on May 6, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, May 6

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Joel Parra 8+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

Joel Parra 10+ Points (+235 DraftKings)

We're going back to our roots, and all three plays have mini-ladder upside, starting with the most unexpected. We hit a somewhat surprising ladder from Rolands Smits in Game 4, and we will look to match that with Parra, Barcelona's backup power forward and small-ball center. He can be super aggressive at times, and if he gets minutes in the mid-20s again the upside is there.

Juancho Hernangomez Over 10.5 points (-118 FanDuel)

Hernangomez got only 23 minutes his last time out, but I think Panathinaikos will lean on him in a big way in Game 5. Assuming the playing time picks up and with Tuesday's game in Greece, I can see the mini-ladder here as well.

Kostas Sloukas Over 5.5 Assists (-105 FanDuel)

Kostas Sloukas 7+ Assists (+195 DraftKings)

The 29 minutes Sloukas played in Game 4 were a season high, and in a win-or-go-home game I think the veteran floor general will remain busy and control the game while setting his teammates up.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
