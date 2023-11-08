DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 7 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

We have a six-game schedule on the first day of Round 7. There are major absences for both Fenerbahce and Partizan, who match up in what just so happens to be the game with the highest total on the day. We will absolutely want to attack that game. One of the teams I always look to stack with players on their side and the opponent's is Baskonia. They play a fast, defense-optional style, and that hasn't seemed to change with Dusko Ivanovic back at the helm. Fenerbahce isn't the only team with notable injuries, as team usage leader and floor general Chris Jones will be on the shelf for Valencia in Round 7.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,700)

Until Wade Baldwin IV is back -- which could be Thursday so we will have to monitor -- the price is worth paying for one of the highest-usage players in the league with elite minutes, assist and scoring upside.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,300)

Larkin tends to be a little volatile, but the usage is great and this will be a soft matchup against Zalgiris.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($10,700)

Campazzo is one of the elite players when it comes to fantasy points per minute, and he also brings a great assist floor. The matchup isn't the best but in competitive games he's very live for the double-double bonus. I almost always want one of these high-usage guards as my building block when starting my team.

Valuable Values

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,600)

Without Nick Calathes and Marko Guduric, Dorsey and Yam Madar will be asked to do a lot in Round 7, and I have a very hard time not going with one or the other. What their usage will be in a game with such a lofty total just does not match their price.

Jared Harper, Valencia Basket ($6,800)

Harper should start for the injured Jones, and he's always had a very high usage rate. It's just been a lack of minutes for him. One of my favorite plays in Round 7.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($7,700)

GPP risk play but someone who has a very high ceiling. He will come off the bench but will have ample opportunities with the ball in his hands with Kevin Punter still sidelined.

Ognjen Jaramaz, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($5,200)

Much like Avramovic, he benefits from Punter's absence but in the form of more secured playing time. When he sees at least 20 minutes I trust him to have a decent floor.

Chris Chiozza, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($3,400)

Just signed with the team last week but appeared immediately for a team in desperate need of a floor general. Nothing special from the first game -- he came off the bench and saw 14 minutes -- but at this price tag all we need is 10-to-12 DraftKings points.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($11,600)

Back to playing like his old self and getting all the freedom and usage in the world with a Milan team that is running probably the most favorable rotation in the league as far as starters minutes go.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($11,200)

Will most likely be the toughest matchup he's had all season but I think this could also be a spot we see max minutes from a guy who just stuffs the stat sheet in every category with also an elite ability to score the ball in many different ways.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,500)

Absolute force since joining Baskonia and he just keeps improving. He came off the bench last week after tending to an injury, but his presence was felt immediately and he played a pivotal role in Baskonia winning last week.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,600)

Very risky but the upside is worth it. When Olympiacos runs their three-guard lineup to close it really hurts him but when they don't he's almost always going to hit double-digit shot attempts with rebound upside in a good matchup.

Valuable Values

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($6,300)

Have to monitor the status of Milutinov but if he sits out Fall becomes a smash play. I still have interest if Milutinov plays since Fall is the starter and dropped a triple-double in last weekend's domestic game. Milutinov being active would cap Fall's minutes upside, though.

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,400)

The two centers on this team, Papagiannis and Johnathan Motley, split the minutes and starts. Both are priced fairly and with Fenerbahce missing so much both could be leaned on for more usage than they normally see.

Frank Kaminsky, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($7,400)

I'd love Kaminsky even more if Alen Smailagic is out, but that doesn't seem likely. I still have interest, though. Kaminsky is starting to look more comfortable and head coach Zeljko Obradovic is beginning to trust him.

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($5,600)

The breakout game is coming, folks. It will happen in November be, and you should be early to the party. Jones was one of the best players in the EuroCup last year and is adjusting to the EuroLeague level and getting every opportunity with Efes.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($6,800)

Very steady piece. He won't wow you with upside but sometimes guys like this do just enough for you as a last piece in your lineup.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($7,700)

Usually a $10,000 player, Tavares now finds himself here because just cannot stay out of foul trouble, play well consistently or have his team avoid a blowout. It's been a mix of things and maybe I'm making excuses for him because I know the upside he has. He will absolutely destroy a slate when the stars align.

Looking online for a spot to place wagers? Take a look at the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.