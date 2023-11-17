DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

We round out the double-game week with a five-matchup slate that includes several matchups featuring teams that both play at a fast pace. The one that catches my eye the most is the Baskonia versus ASVEL matchup. Nico Mannion is expected back for the Spanish squad, but there will be value to be had with both Vanja Marinkovic and Nando de Colo unavailable for Round 9. Other injuries to monitor are Isaac Bonga and Andreas Obst for Bayern.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket ($9,400)

It's not the best matchup, but with few backcourt studs available Friday, Jones lands atop the list. He's priced nicely, and anywhere around 3x value should keep you in contention in your contests.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($10,900)

Evans and the next guy on the list are both bounceback candidates in Round 9. Evans got up only five shots Wednesday, but he still played 31 minutes and had the ball in his hands plenty.

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin ($10,200)

Brown got up 12 shots in Round 8, but he only made one of them. He still finished with 19.5 DraftKings points and put up at least 25.0 points on that website in the five Rounds prior to that, so he remains in play on a slate without many safe options at the guard spots.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,200)

With de Colo out and only one other true guard on the roster, Lee looks like an optimal play in Round 9.

James Nunnally, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($8,900)

I think Nunnally realized he is the player who needed to step up to cover the absence of Kevin Punter, who remains out Friday. Nunnally has a very good matchup at home and checks in at a reasonable price.

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos Athens ($8,700)

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($8,600)

Both guys keep getting the job done, and without many top-tier guards available both are very live at their respective rates.

Valuable Values

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich ($7,800)

I only have interest in Edwards if Obst sits, and luckily they play in the first game of the day. Edwards looks more comfortable out there and is putting his scoring skills on display.

P.J. Dozier, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($6,500)

Nothing really stands out about this play, but affordable guards are hard to come by, and if Nunnally has an off night, Dozier -- in a quality matchup -- might be leaned on to pick up the slack.

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Valencia Basket ($5,600)

I'm not big on this guy as far as talent goes, but regardless, guys who get minutes seem to deliver on every EuroLeague slate. Lopez-Arostegui played 21 minutes in Round 8 but 24 the Round before, and he continues distancing himself from an extended absence. If anything his playing time could get a slight bump Friday.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($11,000)

Shengelia gets a great matchup, and although he has not put up 40.0 DraftKings points yet he has been the most consistent player in the EuroLeague over the course of the season. That's what I'm looking for on a slate like this.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos Athens ($10,800)

He played heavy minutes the last two games and should continue to do so, as they can't afford to take him out of competitive contests given their lack of depth at the forward spots. Mitoglou's playing time seems unsustainable, but I'm not sure head coach Ergin Altman has a choice.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,000)

He's a walking double-double with averages of 9.9 points and a league-leading 9.6 rebounds per game. He's not playing quite as many minutes as Mitoglou but is averaging just under 30 on the season.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,400)

I guess we just have to accept that he will work as a reserve for head coach Dusko Ivanovic, but that hasn't prevented Moneke from playing at an MVP-caliber level.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,000)

He will likely be on 50 percent of rosters again, but for good reason. I truly don't see a way he fails unless he gets in foul trouble or gets hurt. He should get as much usage as he can possibly handle.

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,200)

It's a Fall world and we're just living in it. Both EuroLeague centers with this surname are dominating, and Fall looks like an optimal option in Round 9.

Valuable Values

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($4,800)

This is just a blatant mis-price. Sure he has only played one game so far, but he should be in the $8,000-range given that he stepped off the bus and looked like Partizan's best player in Round 8. Obviously there is some risk but I don't see how we can go away from him even with some uncertainty about playing time.

Mike Scott, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,500)

His price has declined due to a poor shooting night his last time out, but he is a prime bounceback candidate in an uptempo game.

Awudu Abass, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($4,200)

Ognjen Dobric, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($6,400)

Both saw a boost in minutes without Jordan Mickey, who remains out Friday. I don't expect Abass to shoot the lights out again, but the price is right for someone who should get around 20 minutes Friday.

Semi Ojeleye, Valencia Basket ($7,600)

Valencia's rotations are pretty frustrating, but this price might be too cheap for a player of Ojeleye's caliber.

David Lighty, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($5,200)

This is a reasonable price for a starter playing at least 20 minutes in a fast-paced game. Plus he figures to see extra time in the backcourt with de Colo down.

