Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 25 - Tuesday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 25 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on February 3, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Real Madrid at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

RMB

EFS

Gabriel Deck

Shane Larkin

Serge Ibaka

Stanley Johnson

 

Salih Altuntas

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.0
Total: 170.5

ALBA Berlin at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

BER

ZAL

Gabriele Procida

Dovydas Giedraitis

Martin Hermannsson

Tomas Dimsa

Matt Thomas

 

Justin Bean

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -10.5
Total: 165.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

ASV

CZV

Mbaye Ndiaye

Mike Daum

Tarik Black

Branko Lazic

Charles Kahudi

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -8.0
Total: 164.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

FBB

PAO

Wade Baldwin IV

Mathias Lessort

Scottie Wilbekin

Kostas Sloukas

Jilson Bango

Omer Yurtseven

 

Marius Grigonis

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.0
Total: 169.0

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

EA7

BAY

Nikola Mirotic

Devin Booker

Josh Nebo

Shabazz Napier

Fabien Causeur

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.0
Total: 171.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 25
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 25
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 25 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 25 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 24 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 24 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 24
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 24