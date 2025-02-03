EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 25 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Real Madrid at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
RMB
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.0
Total: 170.5
ALBA Berlin at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
BER
ZAL
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -10.5
Total: 165.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
ASV
CZV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -8.0
Total: 164.5
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
FBB
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.0
Total: 169.0
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
EA7
BAY
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.0
Total: 171.5
