EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 2

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

EuroLeague Playoffs, Game 2 — let's go!

We're not going to spend time discussing the obvious elite tier: Sasha Vezenkov, TJ Shorts, Kendrick Nunn, Nigel Hayes-Davis, Mike James and Facundo Campazzo. They're expensive, they're almost guaranteed to produce and are all great picks if you can fit them into your squad.

The key question: Who do you surround them with to build a balanced, high-upside lineup?

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's get to it!

Guard

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (13.0 credits)

Bryant posted only 10 PIR last game, but he played 29 minutes and had 13 FG attempts, 4 rebounds, an assist, and 5 fouls drawn. The volume is there, and that's why he's still on my radar as a strong guard option.

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco (8.3 credits)

Strazel continues to surprise (is it really a surprise?) with 16 and 21 PIR in his last two EuroLeague games. He contributes across the board — scoring, rebounding, assists, drawn fouls, and occasional steals. Don't underestimate his all-around value.

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid (5.1 credits)

Llull is a wild card — he's posted 12, -3, -2, and 7 PIR in his last four games. However, he's consistently getting 20 minutes, which makes him a viable budget option, even if the outcomes are boom-or-bust.

Sebastian Herrera, Paris Basketball (4.0 credits)

Realistically, you're looking at 15 minutes, 2–5 three-point attempts, and maybe a rebound or assist. If he hits his shots, he can return value. Probably he is a little safer volume play than Yakuba Ouattara, especially for this price point.

Forward

Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (16.3 credits)

Yes, it's an obvious pick — but here's why: 39 minutes in Game 1, and he's recorded 10+ PIR in 16 of his last 17 games. With Mathias Lessort and Ioannis Papapetrou still out, Hernangomez is locked into a massive role and is in great form.

Joel Parra, FC Barcelona (6.6 credits)

Parra is reliable for 20-ish minutes and solid rebounding, but his scoring is a coin flip — some games he gets 3 shot attempts, some games 7–10. A risky but viable value pick if you're bargain hunting.

Alberto Abalde, Real Madrid (6.5 credits)

Abalde brings balanced production — rebounds, assists, and occasional scoring. He's averaged 10.7 PIR over his last three games. That's good value for his price, making him a worthy risk if you're filling out your lineup.

Center

Daniel Theis, AS Monaco (13.6 credits)

One of my favorite fantasy centers still active. He does a bit of everything: scores inside and out, rebounds, draws fouls, and gets to the line. Even in Monaco's stacked lineup, Theis has carved out a meaningful role.

Head Coach

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.1 credits)

This is not a lock, but playing at home gives Fenerbahce an edge. Paris will not be at full strength if Maodo Lo remains out, and the hosts have the edge in the depth department and will only be missing Scottie Wilbekin.

Drop Candidates

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (14.8 credits)

Tavares played just 15, 19, and 20 minutes in his last three games. At nearly 15 credits, that's a major risk — there's just too much depth in Real's frontcourt to trust he'll see enough minutes to return value.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.3 credits)

His window of value has closed — Thomas Walkup and Luca Vildoza are back, cutting heavily into his minutes. In Game 1 he played only 16 minutes, attempted four shots, and posted a 4 PIR. The upside just isn't there any longer.

