EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 3

The first two games of the Playoffs were played on the home courts of the higher-seeded teams, and in three of the four matchups the home teams secured a 2-0 lead. This means we now have three "WIN or GO HOME" games on the schedule. The only exception is the Panathinaikos vs. Efes series in which Efes managed to steal Game 2 in Athens thanks to Shane Larkin's clutch performance, ensuring at least two games will be played in Istanbul. Aside from that, some teams are on the verge of saying an early goodbye to their Final Four dreams.

Guard

TJ Shorts, Paris Basketball (20.2 credits)

He starts each game against Fenerbahce very well, averaging around 8-9 PIR in the first quarter. However, due to the rotation of head coach Tiago Splittler, Shorts struggles to find his rhythm after being substituted out. He would likely be much more effective if he stayed on the court for longer periods and perhaps in this game things will have changed, and the Paris coaching staff will make the decision to keep Shorts on the court more in order to win. Just like in the Play-In match against Real, there seems to be no other option than keeping the star guard on the court for around 30 minutes.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (15.0 credits)

Before the series began, many pundits debated which version was better: 2025 MVP Kendrick Nunn or 2020 Larkin who likely would have won MVP. For this season, the obvious answer seemed to be Nunn. However, based on the first two games of this head-to-head matchup, Larkin's dominance has been evident — and he even sealed a Game 2 win with a clutch three-pointer. The next two games will be played in Istanbul and Nunn will surely aim to bounce back. But for Larkin, this is a golden opportunity to outshine his rival and further cement his legacy.

Andres Feliz, Real Madrid (6.6 credits)

Over the past two games, Feliz was the most consistent performer among Real Madrid's guards. While he fell a bit short of expectations earlier in the season, his defensive efforts — especially during Real's winning streak in March — earned him a solid role under Coach Mateo. Considering on Dzanan Musa's struggling heavily throughout the series and Facundo Campazzo performing well below expectations, Feliz is now stepping up and trying to contribute more on the offensive end as well.

Forward

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko (17.1 credits)

Hayes-Davis was once again the standout player for his team, which heads to Paris aiming to complete a 2–0 sweep and close out the series. In the first two playoff games, the star forward averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, signaling that he will once again be the most reliable option for his team in the upcoming matchup. Nicolo Melli and Sertac Sanli could both miss Tuesday's contest, and if that scenario plays out, it's clear the team might face some challenges. However, that would also mean increased responsibility and a greater spotlight for Hayes-Davis.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko (8.1 credits)

In the two playoff games played thus far, Biberovic has been nothing short of a nightmare for Paris! While he delivered exactly the kind of performance expected from him in Game 1, it was in Game 2 that he truly stood out via becoming Fenerbahce's top scorer with a career-high 20 points. Head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius clearly trusts him and giving him over 20 minutes in both games. Like Hayes-Davis, Biberovic will also benefit if Melli and Sanli are unable to go Tuesday.

Joel Parra, FC Barcelona (6.9 credits)

Parra is one of the first names that comes to mind when talking about X-factors in the EuroLeague. While usually recognized for his performances at home, Parra had a strong start to the series even as his team took two losses in Monaco. He posted 9 and 15 PIR in the first two games, signaling that he may play a pivotal role in the outcome of the series. Expected to stay on the court for 20+ minutes again, Parra faces tough matchups in Alpha Diallo and Jarron Blossomgame. However, with head coach Joan Penarroya favoring physical dominance as his game motto -- and with Alex Abrines effectively out of the rotation in this series -- the responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of the Parra-Justin Anderson duo.

Center

Vincent Poirier, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (14.6 credits)

Poirier's high-level performance by averaging 16.5 points and 9 rebounds has been one of the biggest factors behind Efes staying competitive in the two games played in Athens and even managing to steal the second game. In the upcoming two games to be played in Istanbul, Panathinaikos will certainly try to take extra precautions against him. However, their frontcourt rotation has had a particularly hard time defending him in pick-and-roll situations.

Omer Yurtseven, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.8 credits)

Yurtseven had a superb start to the second game, which ultimately ended in a dramatic loss for PAO. By the beginning of the second quarter, he had already reached a 15 PIR and was his team's best performer at that point. But something happened after that moment — his impressive performance suddenly dropped off like a cliff. Head coach Ergin Ataman barely used him for the remainder of the game, and he finished with just 20 minutes on the court. Still, his performance over the two games shows that the Turkish center is capable of starting games strongly, and if he can maintain that level throughout, we might see a truly exceptional showing from him.

Head Coach

Tiago Splitter, Paris Basketball (4.0 credits)

They have been defeated by Fenerbahce four times in the span of just two months. In fact, during the two regular-season matchups and the first game of the Playoffs, they showed thrilling performances, but couldn't manage to secure a win. However, the most recent game — the second one of the playoff series — saw the gap grow beyond 20 points at one stage, with Fenerbahce dictating the pace and flow of the game throughout. Now, Paris finds itself at a turning point — either end their season or extend it — and everything is in their hands. With Melli and Sanli less than 100 percent, they need to take full advantage of their opponent's injury issues and send the series to Game 4.

