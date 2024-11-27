EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 12

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We are roughly a third of the way into the regular season, and like every go-around there have been some surprising teams and players -- several of which will be discussed below.

The injuries are mounting up as well, so it will be important to keep those in mind when selecting players for Round 12 of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Here we go!

Guard

T.J. Shorts, Paris Basketball (16.4 credits)

Two years ago he was named MVP of the FIBA Champions League, in April he was named EuroCup MVP, and after 11 Rounds it can be stated that he is now the best point guard in the EuroLeague. He is an absolutely exceptional player, and no further words are needed. He will be asked to do as much as he can Thursday against Virtus Bologna.

Lonnie Walker IV, Zalgiris Kaunas (13.2 credits)

Walker has done his best Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde impression so far, starting off slow but producing 21 and 23 PIR over the last two Rounds. He was particularly impressive his last time out, scoring 24 points against reigning EuroLeague champion Panathinaikos. Expectations are now as high as can be for the former NBA player, who faces Baskonia at home this week.

Rokas Jokubaitis, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (9.7 credits)

The Lithuanian guard has found both his rhythm and confidence, and he has produced consistently since returning from a three-Round absence in late October. Jokubaitis will have opportunity firmly in his favor in Round 12, as Maccabi will be down the departed Saben Lee and the injured Tamir Blatt and will be facing an ALBA team allowing the most points in the league. It's time to shine for Jokubaitis.

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (10.0 credits)

Fenerbahce played its last two EuroLeague games away from home, and Guduric was incredible in both. He has taken on a leadership role in the backcourt with several of his fellow guards unavailable and has been a pure orchestrator for his team. It should be noted that Wade Baldwin IV was spotted practicing Wednesday in a video posted on Fenerbahce's official X account, so he could be back on the court Friday. It would still be worth considering Guduric, but that would put a damper on his prospects.

Forward

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (17.6 credits)

With the absence of Sasha Vezenkov, Mirotic is the most productive forward available. Last week, in the match against Maccabi in Milan, he played 33 minutes and produced 26 PIR, and along with Leday, he was one of the key players in securing the victory for his team. This week, they will be facing a tough away game against Fenerbahce. Whether Milan wins or not, Mirotic has always enjoyed playing in away games, and in 2021 he made a game-winning shot. Last year, he had an outstanding performance, producing 38 PIR.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (15.8 credits)

He has proven why he was selected First Team All-EuroLeague last season. After the loss against Panathinaikos in Istanbul, he got fired up literally and in Fenerbahce's 6-game winning streak, the lowest PIR he produced in a game was 18, which is an absolute statement. In Round 12 Fenerbahce will try to overcome Milano at home, and Nigel will be their biggest asset in this mission once again.

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (9.4 credits)

Although his team has lost the last two games in a row, as we mentioned last week, he is still on a roll! It is obvious that he has been best player for Red Star in November. Joel Bolomboy's absence continues, which has allowed his playing time to increase significantly, averaging 25 minutes on the court in the last two games. This week, against Bayern, he will be the most consistent performer for his team.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (6.8 credits)

Despite struggling in away games, Biberovic can simply be called a home-court giant. Between home games in Rounds 5 to 7, Biberovic produced PIRs of 18, 11, and 16, respectively, and had a 42% 3-point FG. He is always a reliable option in home games.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (14.7 credits)

As if the absence of Vezenkov was not enough, now there is a news that Moses Wright will miss Round 12. Mulitinov plays on an average of 20 minutes, but this seems to be enough for him; in last 4 games, he produced 21, 26, 24, and 22 PIR respectively. Without these two players, he will undoubtedly be the most reliable player in the paint for Oly.

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (16.8 credits)

This season, aside from Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinakos has received almost no contribution from their forwards, which means the scoring responsibility has largely fallen to the centers and guards. In the last two away games, Lessort's playing time has decreased significantly. However, considering these games did not go well, the upcoming game against Monaco is crucial for their post-season clashes. If he can stay on the court for around 30 minutes, it could be key to securing a victory for Pana.

Head Coach

Tiago Splitter, Paris Basketball (6.2 credits)

Seven wins in a row, including away victories against Monaco and Barcelona. This performance deserves nothing but admiration. The EuroLeague's rookie team is already eyeing the playoffs, and this week they will play at home against Virtus, which is currently one of the least form teams in the competition. The perfect 8th on the road...

Ioannis Sfairopoulos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.3 credits)

If not for the last two games, the picture for Red Star would have looked much better, but after winning the difficult Monaco match during their French away trip and losing to Asvel, they left a bittersweet taste in their mouths. The subsequent home defeat to Partizan has made Coach Sfairopoulos' future uncertain. In Round 12, they will face Bayern, who have been playing very confident basketball recently. To clear the dark clouds, a win is a must.

Drop Candidates

Johannes Voigtmann, FC Bayern Munich (8.9 credits)

While Bayern has been impressive in form, the same can not be said for Voigtmann who has produced a maximum of 9 PIR in the last four games that's why the leadership in the paint area has clearly shifted to Devin Booker. In the tough away game against Red Star, both Bayern and Voigtmann will face a challenging task.

Stanley Johnson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (10.0 credits)

A player who has struggled to get into the season and he could be considered one of the biggest disappointments. In the last game against Paris where he played less than a minute, it is clear that the coach's trust in him has seriously diminished.

