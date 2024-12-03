EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 13

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Double-game weeks seem to happen with frequency these days, and another one is now upon us.

Round 13 will certainly not lack flare, as it starts with a six-game Tuesday and includes two matchups between Final Four contenders: Panathinaikos vs. Barcelona and Monaco vs. Olympiacos. A week of high entertainment awaits, both on the court and in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's get to it!

Guard

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (17.8 credits)

Campazzo has always been an elite player, and this season has perhaps been the best of his storied career. This has been particularly significant for Real Madrid, a team that has had some ups and downs but is now back at full strength. With Real Madrid looking to make a move up the standings, Campazzo will be one of the most reliable picks for the week ahead.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (12.1 credits)

Red Star will be facing one of the hottest teams in the league in Milan, so this will be a tough test for Miller-McIntyre and co. However, player and club both excelled in a similar spot in Round 12 against Bayern. Miller-McIntyre did not score in that game, but he did record seven rebounds and 12 assists, and he followed that up by pouring in 30 points and 10 assists in a domestic-league contest. He could cause problems for Milan, whose perimeter defense is not stout.

Rokas Jokubaitis, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (10.5 credits)

As mentioned in last week's piece, he has gained confidence, and he parlayed that into what was likely the best game of his EuroLeague career -- one in which he put up 24 points and 29 PIR. A Tamir Blatt return could provide reason to pause, but Jokubaitis is rolling, averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 threes over his last six EuroLeague appearances.

Marco Belinelli, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.0 credits)

If you are looking for a bit of dark horse, Belinelli could be the right pick. Although he averaged only 10 minutes per game in November, a home game against ALBA could allow him to get back on track, and the veteran is lying in wait.

Forward

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (14.6 credits)

Shengelia's performance directly impacts his team's results, and had he done a bit more against Paris -- not easy in a reserve role -- perhaps Virtus could have halted the streaking French club. Virtus will get two games at home this week, and he looks ready to get back on the right track after putting up 20 points and 13 rebounds in a domestic game Sunday.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (13.1 credits)

Diallo played the hero in Monaco's away win against Panathinaikos in Round 12, producing 24 points and a career-best 35 PIR. Under new head coach and EuroLeague legend Vassilis Spanoulis, it seems Diallo will have a more significant role, and Monaco's offense looks rejuvenated. Monaco will have a tough matchup with Olympiacos on Wednesday, but Diallo got 30 minutes for just the second time in 12 Rounds his last time out, and if that continues he has the potential to put up a lot more PIR.

Juancho Hernangomez, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (12.6 credits)

Panathinaikos was not at the desired level the last two weeks and has taken consecutive losses. However, they will want to redeem themselves Tuesday against Barcelona. In this vital game, one of the most needed contributions will be at the forward position. Hernangomez has been his team's top producer there this season, and he will be looking to dial in against a team he has faced often and features his brother.

Tim Schneider, ALBA Berlin (5.5 credits)

ALBA brought in fellow big man David McCormack, but Schneider is still getting plenty of playing time. It's hard to find a player getting this many minutes at this credit level, so he could be a great pick if you are willing to take a chance.

Center

Donta Hall, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (12.4 credits)

We have mentioned this several times before, but Fenerbahce has a serious lack of defense in the painted area and is very vulnerable at the center spot. Hall logged 14 points and 11 rebounds in Round 12 and posted another double-double two Rounds prior, so the conditions make him an ideal player to include in your lineups.

Balsa Koprivica, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (5.4 credits)

He has only made three EuroLeague appearances this season, but he showed last time out he can be a factor -- against a title contender at that -- with eight points and five rebounds in just 10 minutes. Head coach Zeljko Obradovic could reward Koprivica with more minutes in Round 13, particularly with the big man averaging a stellar 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last two domestic contests. Perhaps a new star is marching on?

Head Coach

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (4.3 credits)

Cheap coaches can always be a potential problem, and the best example of this happened last week when Zalgiris lost by a large margin despite being 16 points ahead. However, in this double-game week, Virtus will play both games at home and have a chance to calm the waters in a season that has gone poorly. To avoid wasting this opportunity, they must not make mistakes in the first step, which will come Wednesday against ALBA.

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (8.8 credits)

We mentioned that his position was shaky after a loss to Efes in mid-November, but after an El Clasico win against Barcelona on the road, his problems will likely be swept under the rug for a while. In Round 13, an away game against ASVEL will be the kind of game that a seasoned team like Real Madrid needs to win. This is a huge opportunity to improve the away record for a team that lost its first five EuroLeague contess played on the road.

Drop Candidates

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.6 credits)

Over the last two Rounds, Peters looked like the player who produced regularly last season. However, Sasha Vezenkov is back in business for Olympiacos, and Peters will likely resume playing a complementary role.

Skylar Mays, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (9.8 credits)

Mays joined Fenerbahce with some fanfare, but he has had a tough time adjusting to the EuroLeague game, and even while both Wade Baldwin IV and Devon Hall were absent he did not stand out. That will be even tougher now with Baldwin back in the mix.

