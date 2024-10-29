EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 6 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 29

Leandro Bolmaro 9+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

Nenad Dimitrijevic Over 16.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (+105 bet365)

The absence of Shavon Shields opens up a lot of minutes and a lot of usage. Armoni Brooks will absorb some of that, but I like the prices on these guys more. My favorite wager of the day is the Dimitrijevic number above wherever you can find it. The matchup with Baskonia will be an up-tempo one, and that benefits everyone still standing for Milan.

Elijah Bryant 5+ Assists (+125 DraftKings)

Bryant averaged 3.8 assists in EuroLeague play with Shane Larkin active, and with Larkin now out, Bryant will be forced to do more ball handling alongside Darius Thompson. One of the two will go over on this number, and I like the odds better on Bryant, who I think is just as likely as Thompson to hit.

Isaia Cordinier Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (+105 bet365)

Isaia Cordinier 2+ Threes Made (+175 bet365)

I've been sitting on a big Cordinier night for a while. It's tough to ignore a guy who gets 30 minutes, has big-time usage and just needs to stay out of foul trouble.

Wade Baldwin IV Over 23.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (+125 bet365)

The number is high, but it will be a fast-paced game against his former team. I think he will flirt with his 15.5 points prop and add in some other numbers due to the tempo.

Donta Hall 8+ Rebounds (+475 DraftKings)

Donta Hall 7+ Rebounds (+230 bet365)

This is a bit of a long shot and the matchup isn't great, but with Tadas Sedekerskis sidelined and Khalifa Diop uncertain, there's a path to 30 minutes for Hall. When that happens I don't care who he's facing because he's so explosive. These are half-unit plays only and I prefer the bet365 number if available.

Martin Hermannsson 15+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

Martin Hermannsson 18+ Points (+245 DraftKings)

You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself bet Hermannsson overs. This is an ideal matchup against Paris, which has allowed every team it has faced to score at least 79 points and gave up 109 points to Bayern in Round 4. If Hermannsson can avoid fouls I think he will be pushed minutes-wise with Jonas Mattisseck unable to go.

