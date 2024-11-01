EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 7 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Nov. 1

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Friday.

Wade Baldwin IV Over 13.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Wade Baldwin IV 15+ Points (+110 DraftKings)

Wade Baldwin IV 18+ Points (+245 DraftKings)

I'm going to start playing things more like how I approached daily fantasy sports contests, which is just targeting players who are talented, long overdue for a big night and in a favorable matchup -- conditions that perfectly suit Baldwin on Friday. As always, when doing ladder bets like this, be responsible and lower your units as you advance up the numbers.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos 6+ Points (-110 DraftKings)

Nikos Rogkavopoulos 8+ Points (+195 DraftKings)

Nikos Rogkavopoulos 10 + Points (+400 DraftKings)

Nikos Rogkavopoulos 12+ Points (+850 DraftKings)

This is a matchup play, and also an opportunity-based one, as Tadas Sedekerskis remains out for Baskonia. Rogkavopoulos got only 11 minutes his last time out, but he has been eased back in a bit after missing time with an injury, and he could be asked to do more Friday against a Paris team that plays small and fast, which suits his style.

Mathias Lessort Over 13.5 Points (-115 bet365)

The thought of any Red Star center trying to guard Lessort makes me chuckle. I think he feasts if they attempt to cover him with the giant statue known as Uros Plavsic.

Chima Moneke Over 5.5 Rebounds (+125 bet365)

This ties into what I said about Paris above, as with their lack of size I think Moneke gets the majority of the minutes at the center spot, and I'm banking on a spike game in the rebounds category at plus money.

Sterling Brown Over 14.5 Points+Rebounds (-105 bet365)

Brown got into severe foul trouble his last time out, but I'm going right back to him, as he should be fresher than others after playing five minutes fewer than he was averaging Wednesday.

