EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 7 - Thursday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween, everyone!

We're going to try something new today and go live 15 minutes before the first game to discuss opportunities and watch the games. Come check us out via @kurtancall on X at 2:45 ET.

Rokas Jokubaitis Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

With Tamir Blatt unavailable, I think we might finally see Jokubaitis blossom before our eyes. Saben Lee could get hot and demand usage, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to go around with the pace this game will be played at.

Leandro Bolmaro Over 11.5 Points+Assists (-125 bet365)

Bolmaro drew the start his last time out, and Milan trusted him to initiate the offense moreso than Nenad Dimitrijevic. Bolmaro couldn't find his shot in Round 6, but played just under 29 minutes, and I think he will be heavily involved again. It's worth sprinkling some on his ladder points on DraftKings as well.

Elijah Bryant Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-135 bet365)

Some foul trouble disrupted Bryant's rhythm last game and he still almost hit his number, but I'm going right back to it, as defense is optional for ALBA. A half unit on Bryant at 5+ Assists on DraftKings also isn't a bad play.

Will Clyburn 15+ Points (+210 bet365)

Matt Morgan 5+ Assists (+320 bet365)

These plays kind of go hand in hand -- but I wouldn't go too hard given the odds. Virtus is without both floor generals in Daniel Hackett and Alessandro Pajola. This leaves the backcourt to Morgan, Isaia Cordinier and Rayjon Tucker, who only played five minutes last game and isn't a true point guarde. I think Clyburn being the versatile player he is will play several positions and have ample mismatches to attack in the post. As for Morgan, he is not an assist guy, but he could be forced to be if Virtus is unable to run the high-post offense through Tornike Shengelia. As such, I think it's worth putting a quarter of a unit on the alternate line.

Jordan Nwora Over 1.5 Threes (+105 bet365)

I understand if you are completely over the three-point props, that's fine with me. But at least look to see if you're interested in any of the Efes guys in that department because ALBA packs the paint and gives up a lot of long balls every time out. They also have a tough time getting out to the wings in transition.

