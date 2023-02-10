EuroLeague Primer: Round 24 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "The ... Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 24 game Anadolu Efes Istanbul vs. Real Madrid ... which (was) scheduled to be played on February 9 ... (has) been suspended following the Turkish government's cancellation of all sports competitions until further notice due to the earthquakes that struck the country on Monday.

"The Euroleague Basketball family is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Turkey and neighboring countries. We wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the ongoing tragedy."

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at AS Monaco

Status Check: Joffrey Lauvergne (ASV), Yoan Makoundou (ASM)

Spread: AS Monaco -9.0

O/U: 161.0

Cazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check: Pierria Henry (BKN), Keenan Evans (ZAL), Isaiah Taylor (ZAL), Tyler Cavanaugh (ZAL)

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.0

O/U: 160.5

Valencia Basket at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check: Bojan Dubljevic (VBC), Xabi Lopez-Arostegui (VBC), Sam Van Rossom (VBC), Martin Hermannsson (VBC), Millan Jimenez (VBC), Mateusz Ponitka (PAO), Dimitrios Agravanis (PAO), Lefteris Bochoridis (PAO), Lefteris Mantzoukas (PAO)

Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -3.0

O/U: 165.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.