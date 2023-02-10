EuroLeague Primer: Round 24 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
STATS AND INFO.
- EuroLeague Betting Odds
- EuroLeague Starting Lineups
- EuroLeague Injury Report
- EuroLeague Team Stats
- Opponent Averages
- Team Trends
- Twitter - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "The ... Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 24 game Anadolu Efes Istanbul vs. Real Madrid ... which (was) scheduled to be played on February 9 ... (has) been suspended following the Turkish government's cancellation of all sports competitions until further notice due to the earthquakes that struck the country on Monday.
"The Euroleague Basketball family is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Turkey and neighboring countries. We wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the ongoing tragedy."
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at AS Monaco
Status Check: Joffrey Lauvergne (ASV), Yoan Makoundou (ASM)
Spread: AS Monaco -9.0
O/U: 161.0
Cazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check: Pierria Henry (BKN), Keenan Evans (ZAL), Isaiah Taylor (ZAL), Tyler Cavanaugh (ZAL)
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.0
O/U: 160.5
Valencia Basket at Panathinaikos Athens
Status Check: Bojan Dubljevic (VBC), Xabi Lopez-Arostegui (VBC), Sam Van Rossom (VBC), Martin Hermannsson (VBC), Millan Jimenez (VBC), Mateusz Ponitka (PAO), Dimitrios Agravanis (PAO), Lefteris Bochoridis (PAO), Lefteris Mantzoukas (PAO)
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -3.0
O/U: 165.0