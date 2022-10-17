EuroLeague Primer: Round 3 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check: Tornike Shengelia (VIR), Awudu Abass (VIR), Dovydas Giedraitis (ZAL)

The Breakdown: Six games will be played on the first day of the first double-game week of the season, and we will kick things off in the city that is favored to host the Final Four next spring. After hitting the road for the first two Rounds, Zalgiris will host in Round 3, and despite an 0-2 start they are slight favorites in their home gym. Virtus is coming off its first victory of the season, which came against another winless team, Bayern.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

Valencia Basket at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check: Jasiel Rivero (VBC), James Webb III (VBC), Martin Hermannsson (VBC), Shane Larkin (EFS)

The Breakdown: The defending champions host an 0-2 Valencia squad, so it should come as no surprise that Efes is favored by nearly 10 points. The Spanish squad has competed in both games, but they find themselves in flux heading into their first away game of the season, as they will be down a couple key frontcourt pieces, including their leading scorer in Rivero.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check: Parker Jackson-Cartwright (ASV), Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Tarik Biberovic (FBB)

The Breakdown: ASVEL picked up its first win of the season in Round 2, but the oddsmakers don't like their chances to pick up another, as like its fellow Turkish team, the home team is favored by nearly 10 points. Fenerbahce is off to a fast start this season, going 2-0 and leading the league with a plus-27 point differential. They will be even tougher to deal with if Bjelica suits up for the first time since the season got underway.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

AS Monaco at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check: Darrun Hilliard (MTA), Jalen Adams (MTA)

The Breakdown: While Maccabi will be without one of its top guards, the backcourts will be the focus in this one, as four of the eight priciest guards on DraftKings and five of the 14 priciest guards in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge will take part in this contest. Given the talent in the backcourt, it should come as no surprise that the over/under in this game is the highest on the board over the next couple days. Monaco is 2-0 and made a statement last week with its victory over Efes, but the oddsmakers like the home team, who are favored by 1.5 points.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

FC Barcelona at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check: Nikola Mirotic (BAR), Kyle Kuric (BAR), James Nnaji (BAR), Sergi Martinez (BAR), Isaac Bonga (BAY), Paul Zipser (BAY), Zan Mark Sisko (BAY), Elias Harris (BAY)

The Breakdown: These two teams will square off for the first time since competing in a riveting five-game Playoff series a season ago. Both teams are off to a bit of a slow start, and even without its best player, Barcelona is expected to wind up on top by seven points.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Partizan NIS Belgrade

Status Check: Luigi Datome (EA7), Naz Mitrou-Long (EA7), Tommaso Baldasso (EA7), Alen Smailagic (PAR), Aleksa Avramovic (PAR)

The Breakdown: The Serbian squad will be hosting both its first game of the season and its first EuroLeague game of any kind in eight years, so expect the home team to come out fired up for this one. Partizan fell on the road in each of the first two Rounds, but the oddsmakers are expecting this to be a tight one, as the Italian team is favored, but only by a couple points.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.