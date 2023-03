EuroLeague Primer: Round 31 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check: John Brown (ASM), Keenan Evans (ZAL), Tyler Cavanaugh (ZAL)

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -1.0

O/U: 158.5

Valencia Basket at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check: Klemen Prepelic (VBC), Kyle Alexander (VBC), Sam Van Rossom (VBC), Jaime Pradilla (VBC), Millan Jimenez (VBC), Luca Vildoza (CZV), Nikola Ivanovic (CZV), Branko Lazic (CZV)

Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -6.0

O/U: 162.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check: Nando de Colo (ASV), Amine Noua (ASV), Zaccharie Risacher (ASV), Joffrey Lauvergne (ASV), Isaiah Canaan (OLY)

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -14.0

O/U: 158.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Real Madrid

Status Check: Scottie Wilbekin (FBB), Dyshawn Pierre (FBB), Melih Mahmutoglu (FBB), Metecan Birsen (FBB), Nigel Williams-Goss (RMB), Sergio Llull (RMB), Anthony Randolph (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB)

Spread: Real Madrid -6.5

O/U: 167.5

