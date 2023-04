EuroLeague Primer: Round 34 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check: Chima Moneke (ASM), Vasilije Micic (EFS), Bryant Dunston (EFS), Dogus Balbay (EFS), Erten Gazi (EFS)

Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -3.0

O/U: 169.5

Panathinaikos Athens at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check: Paris Lee (PAO), Nate Wolters (PAO), Marius Grigonis (PAO), Matt Thomas (PAO), Lefteris Mantzoukas (PAO)

Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -12.0

O/U: 168.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check: Keenan Evans (ZAL), Tyler Cavanaugh (ZAL), Cassius Winston (BAY), Augustine Rubit (BAY), Othello Hunter (BAY), D.J. Seeley (BAY), Elias Harris (BAY)

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -6.0

O/U: 155.5

Valencia Basket at FC Barcelona

Status Check: Bojan Dubljevic (VBC), Klemen Prepelic (VBC), Xabi Lopez-Arostegui (VBC), Sam Van Rossom (VBC), Millan Jimenez (VBC), Tomas Satoransky (BAR), Nikola Kalinic (BAR)

Spread: FC Barcelona -12.5

O/U: 163.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.