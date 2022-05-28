Super Bowl Odds and Futures Picks: The Chargers are a Value after OTAs

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Rotowire.com's Jim Coventry scours the Super Bowl Odds across the best sportsbooks to identify his favorite future bets at this stage of the offseason.

Latest Super Bowl Odds

Bills +700 Buccaneers +750 Chiefs +1000 Rams +1100 Packers +1200 Chargers +1600 Broncos +1700 49ers +1800 Cowboys +1800 Bengals +2200 Browns +2200 Ravens +2200 Colts +2500 Eagles +3000 Cardinals +3500 Titans +3500 Dolphins +4000 Raiders +4000 Patriots +5000 Saints +5000 Vikings +5000 Commanders +7000 Steelers +9000 Giants +13000 Jaguars +13000 Panthers +13000 Seahawks +13000 Bears +15000 Jets +15000 Lions +15000 Falcons +25000 Texans +30000

Free agency and the draft are over. The main parts of most rosters have been constructed. It's a perfect time to get a jump on the field by placing your Super Bowl futures bet.

Best Super Bowl Futures Bet Value for Super Bowl LVII: Los Angeles Chargers

I've already planted my flag and put my money where my mouth is. On the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Chargers are currently fifth in the pecking order for favorites at a tasty +1400. And don't forget that when a profit boost promotion hits your inbox, you may be able to apply it to this type of bet.

So why the Chargers? Yes, they missed the playoffs last year. They actually crumbled in epic fashion down the stretch while fading away. Well, Justin Herbert certainly wasn't the problem, as he threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 TDs. Actually, the problem was the defense. They were brutal down the stretch, giving up at least 34 points in three of their last four games, including 41 points to the Texans.

It's reasonable to say that no team addressed their needs more than the Chargers this offseason. They built around their two superstars, Joey Bosa and Derwin James. Not only did they trade for Khalil Mack to give them a devastating pass-rush duo, but they added Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to give them an interior presence they sorely needed. In the secondary, they added the best CB in free agency in J.C. Jackson along with Bryce Callahan, who may not have been a good scheme fit the last two years in Denver. Of course, defenses are always hard to predict, but this could be one of the better defenses in the league.

Moving to the offensive side of the ball, after adding three offensive linemen last year, the Chargers used the 17th pick in this year's draft on guard Zion Johnson, and this line is definitely trending in the right direction. Investing in the protection of Herbert has been paramount, and with time to throw, he should continue to get the most out of his great trio of weapons in Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

If making the bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl, a great hedge is them winning over 10 games, even at -125 odds. With any reasonable level of health, an 11-6 finish shouldn't be an issue, and a 13-win season seems probable.

Super Bowl Betting Values: Best of the Rest

If you're looking for some longer odds, here are a few good options:

Cincinnati Bengals +2000

The Bengals did have quite a bit of fortune on their ride to the Super Bowl last year, but there are strong reasons they could win it all this year. Obviously, elite QB play is always crucial, and now a full season removed from his ACL injury, we may see another level of greatness from Joe Burrow. It's also fair to say the offensive line was catastrophic last year. But during the offseason, they revamped their line, and the biggest additions were RT La'el Collins and RG Alex Cappa. Given time to throw, opposing defenses are going to have nightmares trying to deal with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Philadelphia Eagles +2500

Going even deeper down the list, the Eagles (+2500) already have an excellent offensive line, and if they can get another leap in production from Jalen Hurts, they'll be dangerous. And the offseason addition of A.J. Brown not only gives them a superstar WR, but his presence will take pressure off DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert as secondary options. They also added CB James Bradberry to pair with Darius Slay, giving them a potentially strong coverage unit.

Super Bowl Longshot

Miami Dolphins (+4000)

And of course, everyone loves a longshot. Well, the Dolphins (+4000) may be the one for you. For them to win, it all hinges on whether Tua Tagovailoa can step up and be an above-average QB. If that happens, he has some explosive weapons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Chase Edmonds. It'll also help that Miami addressed the left side of their line by adding Terron Armstead and Connor Williams in free agency. Yes, the defense is a work in progress, but if the offense is clicking, this longshot has a chance.

