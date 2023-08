This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

10 post-hype sleepers and teams you can steal in your 2023 fantasy football draft. Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis and Alan Seslowsky of RotoWire take a deep dive into the numbers and identify a few players that your leaguemates are sleeping on. Warren also covers a few underpriced teams in the betting markets for 2023.

Prefer to listen to the audio podcast version?