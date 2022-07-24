2022 Los Angeles Rams Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams went all-in in 2021 and cashed in with a Lombardi Trophy for their gamble. The cost of a ring was hefty, as many contributors from both sides of the ball either left via free agency or retired. Regression looms this season, but don't count out Sean McVay and the talent left behind.

2022 Offseason Moves – Los Angeles Rams

Key Acquisitions

Bobby Wagner – LB (from Seahawks)

Perennial Pro Bowler provides a big upgrade to the defense.

Allen Robinson – WR (from Bears)

Will look to rebound from a poor overall last season in Chicago.

Kyren Williams – RB (Rd. 5, No. 164 – Notre Dame)

Can deliver as a runner and receiver, may step in as third-down back.

Key Departures

Von Miller – LB (to Bills)

Departed for a lengthy contract to close out a Hall of Fame career.

Robert Woods – WR (to Titans)

An ACL tear and Robinson's arrival left Woods as the odd man out.

Odell Beckham – WR (FA)

Will he be willing to be the third wide receiver if he returns?

Andrew Whitworth – OT (retired)

The oldest tackle ever to play an NFL game calls it a career with a ring.

Darious Williams – CB (to Jaguars)

After 71 tackles last season, he cashed in with a three-year deal.

Los Angeles Rams 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Sean McVay (Year 6)

Offensive Coordinator: Liam Coen (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme

Stats to Know for the Los Angeles Rams

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 10.5 (T-3th)

2021 Record: 12-5

2021 Points Scored: 460 (T-7th)

2021 Points Allowed: 372 (15th)

2021 Point Differential: +88 (6th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 40.7 percent (19th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,058 (18th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 7

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart

QB: Matthew Stafford / John Wolford

RB: Cam Akers / Darrell Henderson / Kyren Williams

WR1: Cooper Kupp / Brandon Powell

WR2: Allen Robinson

WR3: Van Jefferson / Ben Skowronek / Tutu Atwell

TE: Tyler Higbee / Kendall Blanton / Brycen Hopkins / Jacob Harris

O-Line: LT Joe Noteboom / LG David Edwards / C Brian Allen / RG Bobby Evans / RT Rob Havenstein (RotoWire Rank: No. 11)

Kicker: Matt Gay / Cameron Dicker

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Los Angeles Rams Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 8 Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM 2 Sep 18 Atlanta Falcons 4:05 PM 3 Sep 25 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM 4 Oct 3 @ San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM 5 Oct 9 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM 6 Oct 16 Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM 7 Bye 8 Oct 30 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM 9 Nov 6 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM 10 Nov 13 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM 11 Nov 20 @ New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 12 Nov 27 @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM 13 Dec 4 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM 14 Dec 8 Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM 15 Dec 19 @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM 16 Dec 25 Denver Broncos 4:30 PM 17 Jan 1 @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM 18 TBD @ Seattle Seahawks TBD

Los Angeles Rams Storylines for 2022

A Rams Repeat Relies on Filling the Gaps

The Rams were able to earn a victory in Super Bowl LVI in no small part to a stacked roster accumulated over the course of 2021, starting with trading away two first-round picks, a third-rounder and Jared Goff to bring in Matthew Stafford as their franchise quarterback. Von Miller arrived midseason for second- and third-round picks, and L.A. also was able to snatch up Odell Beckham and Sony Michel.

With Stafford, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp taking up almost 40 percent of the team's cap space, change was inevitable. This offseason, the team dealt Robert Woods to the Titans, while Miller and Darious Williams departed for lucrative contracts with the Bills and Jaguars, respectively. Meanwhile, Beckham remains a free agent, and Andrew Whitworth retired on top.

With very little capital in the next two drafts, the Rams were able to plug two holes in free agency with linebacker Bobby Wagner stepping into the middle of the defense and wide receiver Allen Robinson taking over as the second option to Kupp. Kyren Williams may be the standout in Los Angeles' very shallow draft (eight selections, but none in the first two rounds) as a capable pass-catching back, while third-rounder Logan Bruss will be expected to compete for a starting spot on the O-line with the departure of right guard Austin Corbett.

With Whom Will the Kupp Runneth Over in 2022?

Matthew Stafford made sure that Cooper Kupp was a busy man throughout the 2021 season, as Kupp accounted for just shy of 40 percent of Stafford's passing yards and touchdowns. With Robert Woods and Odell Beckham no longer on the roster, a combination of returning veterans and one key acquisition will be asked to shoulder the remaining load.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson is a complementary piece that should continue to excel in his role, and tight end Tyler Higbee also provides steady production at a position that Stafford loves to feed. However, the aforementioned addition was Allen Robinson, who signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract in March.

While Robinson's stats last season (38-410-1 in 12 games) may seem troublesome, the natural talent the 6-2 playmaker brings to the table is something that can be unlocked with Stafford in coach Sean McVay's scheme. The Rams likely are hopeful that Robinson produces more like his 2020 season in Chicago – he had 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns – and that Jefferson and Higbee both maintain their levels of production.

This all hinges on Kupp staying healthy and continuing to dominate his position. If the connection between Stafford and Kupp continues to improve after a fruitful first year, historic numbers may be in the future for the duo in Year 2.

Breaking Down a Backfield in Flux

The 2021 campaign was supposed to be the one in which second-round pick Cam Akers took over as the primary running back for the Rams, but he tore his Achilles just before training camp. After Darrell Henderson hurt his thumb in the preseason, L.A. traded for Sony Michel as an insurance policy for the backfield.

Henderson began the year as the top RB, but more health issues left Michel as the bell cow for the rest of the regular season after Week 13. Michel's 845 yards and four touchdowns on the ground are off the roster this season, and the backfield currently consists of Akers, Henderson and rookie fifth-round pick Kyren Williams, all of whom pose questions for their potential this season.

Akers was able to return from his Achilles injury by Week 18 but put up pedestrian numbers in five appearances. Henderson averaged a respectable 4.6 YPC last season, but the injury bug that has plagued him through three years in the NFL again caught up to him. As for Williams, he's an agile runner, but at 5-9, 194 pounds he has size concerns that may keep him in a change-of-pace job.

Akers likely will start 2022 as the lead runner, with Henderson as the No. 2 and goal-line back and Williams coming in on passing downs. As was the case in 2021, though, injuries could see any one of the trio emerge as the team's leader in touches.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: WR Allen Robinson

Robinson's undeniable talent has been held back by suboptimal quarterback play throughout his career, but having a true gunslinger in Matthew Stafford again will give the 29-year-old wideout a chance at quality production.

⬇️ Falling: WR Van Jefferson

The sophomore campaign for Jefferson saw a positive uptick in overall output, but the presence of Robinson will take away a lot of red-zone real estate and targets, relegating the speedster to a tertiary role.

😴 Sleeper: RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson took over as lead back from an injured Cam Akers and was steady in a timeshare with Sony Michel. With just Akers and Kyren Williams to contend with, Henderson could have plenty of chances to contribute.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Cooper Kupp

The wideout nearly set an NFL record for receiving yards last season and tacked on 16 touchdowns through the air to top off a monster 2021 campaign that helped propel the Rams to a Super Bowl win. Another offseason connecting with Matthew Stafford will only add to Kupp's tantalizing potential as the top option in a high-volume pass attack.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford has shown a near otherworldly ability to play through wear and tear throughout his career, missing just eight games since 2011. His first year as the Rams' starting QB was no exception, as he took 98.1 percent of the team's snaps at the position. Light injuries often seem to find the veteran, and he suffered a toe injury Week 18, while an inflammatory injection in his elbow after the season put him in an arm brace temporarily. Any worries about the injuries were dashed quickly, however, as Stafford noted that he's "feeling great" at the start of the offseason program, meaning the durable quarterback should be good to go for another workhorse campaign.

TE Tyler Higbee

An MCL sprain in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers kept the versatile tight end out of the Super Bowl, but Higbee stated in May that he's already been able to take the field, albeit without getting up to full speed because it's the offseason. The Rams have stayed quiet in terms of addressing the position, with Johnny Mundt leaving for the Vikings while the other three TEs stayed put, so Higbee's position as the cornerstone of the group (85 targets last season, eight targets combined for the other holdovers) for the start of the season seems to be intact.

RB Kyren Williams

A lot of hype was surrounding Williams and his potential to secure a position as a third-down back for the Rams, but the injury bug that hit the team's backfield last year struck the 2022 fifth-round pick as well. A broken foot in an early June practice will keep the rookie from Notre Dame out at the beginning of training camp, as the team placed him on the PUP list. Williams already was looking at an uphill battle for reps with both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson on the roster, and missing over a month of prep for the season makes it even more likely that Williams will start his career with a limited role in the offense.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp and the newly acquired Allen Robinson will start the 2022 season entrenched as the top two wideouts for the Rams, but the breakdown of the next few spots on the pecking order is a murkier endeavor to flesh out.

Van Jefferson had a solid sophomore year, racking up 802 yards and six touchdowns, but he had a tendency to disappear in games, and after Week 13, he never topped four receptions in a game.

Tutu Atwell has breakaway speed (4.35 in the 40-yard dash) that could help Matthew Stafford stretch the field, but he's also coming off a season-ending shoulder injury and is a very undersized wideout at 5-9 and 165 pounds.

Ben Skowronek also looms as the polar opposite of Atwell; a big-bodied (6-3, 224) possession receiver who lacks burst but can be a mismatch for opposing defenses.

Finally, while not currently on the team, a return from Odell Beckham, currently rehabbing an ACL tear, isn't out of the question and would ensure more uncertainty for the No. 3 wideout role.