2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady very likely is back for just one more season, so his window for a second Super Bowl title in Tampa is small. A strong incumbent group of skill players and defensive personnel combined with his still elite status ultimately will determine whether there's one last Lombardi in store for the legend.

2022 Offseason Moves – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key Acquisitions

Russell Gage – WR (from Falcons)

He should help keep the offense moving sans Chris Godwin.

Logan Ryan – S (from Giants)

Has a pair of 100-tackle tallies in the last three seasons.

Keanu Neal – S (from Cowboys)

Back at his natural position of safety in an aggressive scheme.

Rachaad White – RB (Rd. 3, No. 91 – Arizona State)

Highly productive in 2021, when he demonstrated three-down chops.

Cade Otton – TE (Rd. 4, No. 106 – Washington)

Smooth pass catcher may have a role with Rob Gronkowski retired.

Key Departures

Rob Gronkowski – TE (retired)

With the decision to hang it up, his absence is a blow to the air attack.

Jordan Whitehead – S (to Jets)

An active presence in the secondary, he was replaced by new arrivals.

Ronald Jones – RB (to Chiefs)

The versatile runner provided insurance behind Leonard Fournette.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Todd Bowles (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Byron Leftwich (Year 4) – Brady offense

Defensive Coordinator: Larry Foote, Kacy Rodgers (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Stats to Know for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 11.5 (T-1st)

2021 Record: 13-4

2021 Points Scored: 511 (2nd)

2021 Points Allowed: 353 (5th)

2021 Point Differential: +158 (4th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 33.5 percent (32nd)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,139 (4th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 2

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Depth Chart

QB: Tom Brady / Blaine Gabbert / Kyle Trask

RB: Leonard Fournette / Rachaad White / Ke'Shawn Vaughn / Giovani Bernard

WR1: Mike Evans / Breshad Perriman / Cyril Grayson / Jaelon Darden

WR2: Chris Godwin

WR3: Russell Gage / Tyler Johnson / Scotty Miller

TE: Cameron Brate / Kyle Rudolph / Cade Otton / Ko Kieft

O-Line: LT Donovan Smith / LG Aaron Stinnie / C Ryan Jensen / RG Shaq Mason / RT Tristan Wirfs (RotoWire Rank: No. 3)

Kicker: Ryan Succop / Jose Borregales

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 @ Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM 2 Sep 18 @ New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 3 Sep 25 Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM 4 Oct 2 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM 5 Oct 9 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 6 Oct 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 7 Oct 23 @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 8 Oct 27 Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM 9 Nov 6 Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM 10 Nov 13 Seattle Seahawks 9:30 AM 11 Bye 12 Nov 27 @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 13 Dec 5 New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM 14 Dec 11 @ San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM 15 Dec 18 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM 16 Dec 25 @ Arizona Cardinals 8:20 PM 17 Jan 1 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 18 TBD @ Atlanta Falcons TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Storylines for 2022

The Brady-Arians Tandem Is No More

Given his outsized presence in all aspects of his career, it's natural to assume Tom Brady calls the majority of the shots on offense, irrespective of who's wearing the headset on the sideline. While that may have been a lot closer to reality in New England where defensive genius Bill Belichick was the boss, Brady dealt with a vastly different situation in his first two seasons in Tampa Bay.

Brady's first head coach other than Belichick was none other than the equally strong-willed Bruce Arians, as passionate about his offensive system as Belichick is in his defensive scheme. That's not to say Brady didn't have considerable input on his preferences in 2020 and 2021, and there also were indications offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was given more latitude by Arians last year.

With the head coach now in the front office, however, the chances of Brady having a stronger say while working with one of the brightest up-and-coming play callers in the league – one with which he enjoys a notable rapport – seems high.

Nevertheless, the chances of the offense reaching its full potential early in the season is an open question – despite Brady's influence – considering the expected absence of Chris Godwin for the first month-plus, at minimum, and Rob Gronkowski's decision to retire this offseason.

Is a True Lead Back Role Possible for Fournette?

Leonard Fournette worked as the clear primary back in two of his first three seasons in Jacksonville. At 6-0, 228 pounds, the 2017 fourth overall pick has the size to manage such a gig, and he parlayed the 268 and 265 carries he saw in 2017 and 2019, respectively, into 1,000-yard seasons. Fournette also generated a career-best 76 catches and 522 receiving yards in the latter campaign, demonstrating his ability to shoulder up to a three-down workload.

However, his first two years in Tampa Bay saw him serve in a part-time capacity, even as he was the preferred option over Ronald Jones since the Buccaneers' playoff opener in January 2021. Jones now is in Kansas City, and his presumed replacements largely are unproven.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a 2020 third-rounder, has just 71 touches in 22 games and must prove he can perform as a complementary back, while rookie third-round selection Rachaad White has one successful college campaign under his belt.

Overall, young running backs on Tom Brady-led teams have to demonstrate they can be consistent pass protectors with such a valued commodity under center. As a result, Fournette could see much closer to the 19 carries per game he averaged over the aforementioned pair of high-volume years with the Jaguars than the 10.3 he's tallied thus far in his Bucs tenure.

A Revamped Pass-Catching Corps

The passing game usually is far down the list of concerns in an offense directed by Tom Brady, but even with the future Hall of Famer locked in for another year, there are some question marks surrounding his prospective targets, especially to begin the campaign.

That's primarily due to Chris Godwin's recovery from a torn ACL and sprained MCL, which occurred Week 15 of last season. Even a Week 9 return – which may be optimistic considering Godwin underwent surgery on Jan. 3 – would mean the standout receiver won't be available until November.

The acquisition of Russell Gage this offseason likely was made with Godwin's potential multi-month void in mind, and the former got plenty of experience serving as a top-2 option in Atlanta the past two years. Gage will be trying to build chemistry with Brady on the fly, and while he's a rock-solid possession receiver, he's not on the same level of Godwin.

Then, with Rob Gronkowski officially reentering retirement, Tampa Bay also will have a depth issue at tight end. Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy are the remaining holdovers at the position, while the team signed Kyle Rudolph in mid-July, so rookie fourth-round pick Cade Otton has another hurdle along with attempting to gain Brady's trust and an understanding of the offense.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: WR Russell Gage

Gage will get a significant quarterback upgrade in Tom Brady and should have a good chunk of starting opportunities in the earlier part of the season while Chris Godwin finishes his rehab from a severe knee injury.

⬇️ Falling: WR Scotty Miller

Miller saw a big downturn in snaps last season and again faces competition from fellow speedsters Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson and Jaelon Darden, along with the sure-handed Tyler Johnson at wide receiver.

😴 Sleeper: WR Cyril Grayson

Grayson posted a 9-162-1 line in his last two regular-season games of 2021 and also had a 50-yard score Week 8. He may parlay his raw speed and increased confidence into a potential No. 3 role to open the year.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Tom Brady

As has been the case for nearly the entirety of his career, Brady once again is the one player without which his team can't thrive. His short 41-day retirement early this offseason threatened to force the Buccaneers to navigate a substantial talent and leadership vacuum, but for at least one more season, that won't be a concern.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

QB Tom Brady

Brady didn't have a carryover injury from last season per se, but reports came out earlier this offseason that he finally was fully healed from the MCL issue for which he underwent surgery in June 2021. The future Hall of Famer suffered the tear that necessitated the procedure way back in his final Patriots season in 2019, and according to Brady, he didn't feel at full health at any point last season. Brady was able to engage in sprint work and other similar exercises this offseason, which could make him an even more effective and complete player going into his age-44 season.

WR Chris Godwin

The health of Godwin's knee will be a subject of great scrutiny early in the season, as all eyes will be focused on how soon the star receiver can get back on the field following his December 2021 ACL tear. A Week 1 return would be highly ambitious considering the Buccaneers' opening game is just short of nine months from the date of injury. Tampa Bay's offseason acquisition of Russell Gage will help insulate the passing game to an extent until Godwin can suit up, and the Bucs will rely on the likes of Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson to pick up the slack in the interim.

TE Cade Otton

Otton may be just a rookie, but with Rob Gronkowski out the door, the fourth-round pick may be thrust into a role right from the jump. Otton saw his final season at the University of Washington end early due to an ankle injury that required surgery, and he was held out of all offseason activities as a result. While Otton received medical clearance right before training camp, the Buccaneers signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph shortly before that, giving him competition for snaps at the position behind 31-year-old Cameron Brate.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones jostled for the lead-back job for the last two seasons, but the former finally took a firm grasp in the latter portion of the 2021 campaign, leading to Jones' exit in free agency. That development also left the Buccaneers with a healthy dose of uncertainty behind Fournette, as the primary incumbent for the No. 2 role, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, is far from a proven commodity with only 62 career carries. However, the selection of Rachaad White in April's draft sets up what should be an intriguing competition in training camp and preseason.

White's one full college season was his second and final one, as he recorded 1,452 total yards (1,006 rushing, 456 receiving) and 16 total TDs (15 on the ground) over 11 games. The every-down chops he flashed in that sample were enough to convince the Bucs a third-round investment in a player that could help the offense keep its rhythm when Fournette is off the field was worth it. But White will have some catching up to do, considering Vaughn has been acquainted with the team's offensive system, which should have plenty of continuity with Byron Leftwich calling plays, since 2020.