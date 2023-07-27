2023 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are rebuilding after a 4-12-1 season that saw them fail spectacularly while remaining on the veteran quarterback carousel, with Matt Ryan serving as the team's fifth different starter in as many years. New head coach Shane Steichen will guide a retooled roster in 2023 and work to turn No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson into a franchise signal-caller. While Indy's attack retains key weapons in Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, the team's offensive line and defense remain works in progress.

2023 Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Room

Richardson is an athletic marvel, but he's viewed as raw after having started just 13 games in college. At an imposing 6-4, 244, the Florida product ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and set QB records for the broad jump (129 inches) and vertical (40.5 inches) at the NFL Combine two months before his 21st birthday. That level of elite athleticism allows Richardson to make plays on the move, and he's elusive in the open field.

Richardson also has a big arm to attack downfield, but the knock on the young signal-caller is his accuracy – he completed only 53.8 percent of his passes with the Gators last season. However, Richardson's rushing ability alone could make him a fantasy star in 2023 if he wins the Colts' starting job right away.

Meanwhile, Minshew provides the team with a steady backup and could be the early-season starter if Richardson is slow to grasp the playbook. That said, it's clear that the franchise's rebuild hinges on the rookie's development.

2023 Indianapolis Colts Backfield

Veteran Additions: None

Draft Picks: Evan Hull (Rd. 5, No. 176 – Northwestern)

Departures: None

Heading into the 2022 season, Jonathan Taylor was generally regarded as the top fantasy running back, and he may have held onto the title if not for injury woes – first a standard ankle sprain Week 4 that lingered for five weeks, and then a season-ending high ankle sprain Week 15.

The 24-year-old's cause wasn't helped by the team's issues at quarterback and by running behind an offensive line that dramatically underperformed after having previously been seen as among the best in the league. Just marginal improvements under center and from the O-line could benefit Taylor tremendously this season, assuming his stay on the PUP list to begin training camp is short lived.

Zack Moss, who averaged 4.8 yards on 76 carries while starting the final three games last year, currently profiles as Taylor's top backup, but he'll have to battle Deon Jackson and Hull to secure the role. It's also plausible that Hull could carve out a third-down role because he was an outstanding receiver out of Northwestern's backfield in 2022. Either way, Taylor remains the team's undisputed lead back when healthy.

2023 Indianapolis Colts Receiving Corps

Michael Pittman logged 99 catches last season but saw his yardage drop from 1,082 yards in 2021 to 925, despite seeing 12 more targets (in one fewer game). He'll reprise his role as the Colts' top wideout and could see an uptick in effectiveness if the team's coaching and quarterback transitions help spark the attack.

Though Alec Pierce recorded 725 snaps in 16 games as a rookie, that led to only 78 targets. The team presumably envisions the 2022 second-rounder as a field stretcher, though it's unclear if QB Anthony Richardson has the accuracy or Pierce the route-running skills necessary for the duo to form a potent connection.

Downs, a 2023 third-rounder, figures to compete with free-agent addition McKenzie for the third receiver/slot role in training camp. Wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne called Downs the best WR in the 2023 draft class, so the crafty route runner is one to watch.

In 2022, Indy featured a three-man timeshare at tight end comprised of Jelani Woods, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. With a rookie in Mallory also in the mix, it's unclear if any of the team's options at the position will emerge as a top target, given that the offense could deploy two- and three-TE sets frequently.

2023 Indianapolis Colts Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Anthony Richardson

The Colts seem open to starting Richardson as soon as Week 1 if he looks ready, rather than defaulting to Gardner Minshew's experience and track record of competence. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is miles ahead of his veteran counterpart (and most other pro QBs) when it comes to physical traits, combining a strong arm with wide-receiver speed and linebacker size. Even if Richardson struggles initially, his rushing ability should give him fantasy value while he refines his passing skills.

😴 Super Sleeper: Josh Downs

Downs, a third-round pick out of North Carolina, should fit well in the slot for the Colts, and if he's able to claim the role, the 5-9, 171-pounder could see enough targets to merit fantasy attention in PPR formats. Though Downs will need to compete with Alec Pierce and Isaiah McKenzie for snaps alongside No. 1 WR Michael Pittman, the rookie could emerge as a sleeper if he develops good chemistry with Richardson.

2023 Indianapolis Colts Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Shane Steichen (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme

2023 Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart

QB: Gardner Minshew / Anthony Richardson / Sam Ehlinger

RB: Jonathan Taylor / Zack Moss / Deon Jackson / Evan Hull / Jake Funk

WR1: Michael Pittman / Ashton Dulin

WR2: Alec Pierce / Breshad Perriman / Mike Strachan

WR3: Josh Downs / Isaiah McKenzie

TE: Jelani Woods / Kylen Granson / Mo Alie-Cox / Will Mallory / Pharaoh Brown

O-Line: LT Bernhard Raimann / LG Quenton Nelson / C Ryan Kelly / RG Will Fries / RT Braden Smith (RotoWire Rank: No. 13)

Kicker: Matt Gay

Stats to Know for the Indianapolis Colts

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 6.5 (T-26th)

2022 Record: 4-12-1

2022 Points Scored: 289 (T-30th)

2022 Points Allowed: 427 (T-28th)

2022 Point Differential: -138 (32nd)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 39.8 percent (23rd)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,103 (10th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 18

2023 Indianapolis Colts Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 2 Sep 17 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM 3 Sep 24 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 6 Oct 15 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 7 Oct 22 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 8 Oct 29 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM 10 Nov 12 at New England Patriots 9:30 AM 11 Bye 12 Nov 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 13 Dec 3 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 14 Dec 10 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM 15 TBD Pittsburgh Steelers TBD 16 Dec 24 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 17 Dec 31 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM 18 TBD Houston Texans TBD

Indianapolis Colts Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Colts Super Bowl 58 Odds: 100-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 AM ET on July 28, 2023.