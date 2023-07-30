NFL Betting
2023 New York Giants Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Paul Martinez 
July 30, 2023

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New York Giants

The Giants enjoyed surprising success last season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. A career-best campaign netted quarterback Daniel Jones a contract extension, and he'll have some new targets, including tight end Darren Waller, wideout Parris Campbell and rookie speedster Jalin Hyatt. Meanwhile, workhorse back Saquon Barkley will remain the motor behind the offense after avoiding a holdout from the team.

2023 New York Giants Quarterback Room

  • Veteran Additions: None
  • Draft Picks: None
  • Departures: None

Though Daniel Jones showed marked improvement last season, he didn't exactly put up prolific passing numbers, compiling a modest 3,205 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in 16 games. While he tossed just five interceptions and completed a career-best 67.2 percent of his passes, Jones also averaged a paltry 6.8 yards per attempt, ranking 24th in the league.

Nonetheless, he finished as a top-10 QB in fantasy thanks to his work on the ground, which included a career-best 708 yards and seven scores. Jones doesn't have much room to improve the rushing numbers, so further growth likely will depend upon expanding his aggressiveness downfield.

The Giants showed their faith in Jones by giving him a four-year, $160 million extension in the offseason, and he'll enter 2023 with no worries about job security. Should Jones need to miss any time, veteran Tyrod Taylor has the experience to step in capably, while rookie UDFA Tommy DeVito figures to fight for a spot on the practice squad.

2023 New York Giants Backfield

  • Veteran Additions: James Robinson (from Patriots)
  • Draft Picks: Eric Gray (Rd. 5, No. 172 – Oklahoma)
  • Departures: None

Make no mistake about it: though the Giants opted to reward Daniel Jones with an extension while slapping the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley this offseason, the organization has no disillusions about the importance of their star running back.

Barkley was a workhorse for the team last season, converting 295 carries into 1,312 rushing yards, both of which were fourth most in the NFL. He also added 10 touchdowns on the ground and tied for the team lead with 57 catches (on 76 targets) for 338 yards. While Barkley hinted at holding out if an agreement on a new contract wasn't reached, he put any threat to rest by agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal before the start of camp.

Behind Barkley, Matt Breida returns as the presumed No. 2 RB after tallying 220 yards and one TD on 54 rushes last season, though Gray – who averaged 6.4 YPC and had 1,366 rushing yards in his senior year at Oklahoma – could challenge for that job with a strong camp. Gary Brightwell and Robinson are in the room as well, but, barring injuries ahead of them, significant roles are unlikely for the duo.

2023 New York Giants Receiving Corps

There's a lot to sort out here, as the Giants added more depth to their receiving corps but remain without a clear-cut No. 1 option. In terms of immediate impact, the most significant move may be the trade that netted Waller from the Raiders. Daniel Bellinger performed admirably at the position as a rookie last year but doesn't offer the type of dynamic ability that Waller does, potentially giving Daniel Jones a much-needed big-play option.

Hyatt, a rookie third-rounder, was drafted with the dire need for a downfield threat in mind, and he eventually may serve as Jones' top vertical weapon if he quickly adjusts to the NFL. Campbell is new to the squad, too, after a career-best campaign with the Colts, as are veterans Beasley and Crowder.

With all of this in mind, the top two spots on the WR depth chart could go to Isaiah Hodgins – who developed great chemistry with Jones in the second half of last season – and Darius Slayton, who emerged from a slow start to lead the team with 724 receiving yards. Factor in Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson, each of whom is returning from an ACL tear, and this is as crowded a receiver room as any in the league.

2023 New York Giants Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: Parris Campbell

Campbell finally stayed healthy last season and put up career-high marks of 63 catches (on 91 targets) for 623 yards and three TDs, despite the Colts' shuffling of ineffective QBs. With the Giants, he has a chance to further blossom among a WR group without a clear No. 1. The owner of the fastest in-game speed (22.11 mph) reached by any NFL player last season, Campbell worked some with the RBs during minicamp, perhaps foreshadowing how Brian Daboll's creative play designs can help him shine.

😴  Super Sleeper: Collin Johnson

Johnson stands out among New York's crowded but unsettled WR room as the tallest of the group at 6-6. He impressed during camp last year but tore his Achilles in late August and missed the entire campaign. Johnson returned for mandatory minicamp in June, so he appears to be close to full health. His ability to play outside helps his case for a roster spot given the team's wealth of slot options, and there's precedence for Daboll elevating unheralded receivers up the depth chart based on performance.

2023 New York Giants Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Brian Daboll (Year 2)

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka (Year 2) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme

Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme

2023 New York Giants Depth Chart

QB: Daniel Jones / Tyrod Taylor / Tommy DeVito

RB: Saquon Barkley / Matt Breida / Eric Gray / Gary Brightwell / James Robinson

WR1: Isaiah Hodgins / Collin Johnson

WR2: Darius Slayton / Jalin Hyatt / Sterling Shepard / Jeff Smith

WR3: Parris Campbell / Wan'Dale Robinson / Cole Beasley / Jamison Crowder

TE: Darren Waller / Daniel Bellinger / Lawrence Cager / Chris Myarick

O-Line: LT Andrew Thomas / LG Ben Bredeson / C John Michael Schmitz / RG Mark Glowinski / RT Evan Neal (RotoWire Rank: No. 28)

Kicker: Graham Gano

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the New York Giants

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 7.5 (T-20th)

2022 Record: 9-7-1

2022 Points Scored: 365 (T-15th)

2022 Points Allowed: 371 (T-17th)

2022 Point Differential: -6 (16th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 47.2 percent (11th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,089 (13th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 30

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 New York Giants Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 10Dallas Cowboys8:20 PM
2Sep 17at Arizona Cardinals4:05 PM
3Sep 21at San Francisco 49ers8:15 PM
4Oct 2Seattle Seahawks8:15 PM
5Oct 8at Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
6Oct 15at Buffalo Bills8:20 PM
7Oct 22Washington Commanders1:00 PM
8Oct 29New York Jets1:00 PM
9Nov 5at Las Vegas Raiders4:25 PM
10Nov 12at Dallas Cowboys4:25 PM
11Nov 19at Washington Commanders1:00 PM
12Nov 26New England Patriots1:00 PM
13Bye  
14Dec 11Green Bay Packers8:15 PM
15Dec 17at New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
16Dec 25at Philadelphia Eagles4:30 PM
17Dec 31Los Angeles Rams1:00 PM
18TBDPhiladelphia EaglesTBD

New York Giants Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

  • Giants Super Bowl 58 Odds: 65-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:00 PM ET on July 29, 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paul Martinez
Paul Martinez
Paul joined RotoWire in 2019 as a contributor of MLB content. He has since expanded his repertoire to coverage of the NFL and NBA, and he earned a nomination for the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year award for 2022. Paul has been playing fantasy sports since the turn of the century and is the first three-sport winner in the esteemed Couch Wars league. He considers Dodger Stadium his second home during baseball season.
