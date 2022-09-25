Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Info, Best Bets, and Predictions for Week 3

The Cardinals (1-1) attempt to build on a wild come-from-behind overtime road win against the Raiders in Week 2 when they return home to State Farm Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (1-1). Both teams suffered Week 1 thumpings at home at the hands of elite AFC squads in the Bills and Chiefs before bouncing back last Sunday. The two teams split the regular-season series a season ago, with the Cardinals notching a 37-20 win at SoFi Stadium before L.A. returned the favor with a 30-23 victory in the desert. The Rams also prevailed in the NFC wild-card matchup on their home turf, 34-11, to begin their Super Bowl run in earnest.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams for Week 3

Moneyline: Cardinals +162 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Rams -180 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Cardinals +3.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Rams -3.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 48.5 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Under 48.5 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)

The Rams opened as 4.5-point favorites when the line was first released, but it began a downward trajectory shortly following Week 2 outcomes. Arizona's rousing comeback win appears to have engendered some faith in the Cards, with the number eventually whittling down to its current 3.5 figure.

The total has also seen a significant drop, having opened at 51.5 but then dropping to 50 following Week 2 results. The number bumped back up briefly to 51 before beginning a steady descent, settling at its current 48.5.

Injury concerns among the Cardinals' skill players in particular may be driving the downward trend, as Rondale Moore has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury for the third straight game and James Conner is a game-time decision due to an ankle injury.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Picks This Week

The Cardinals' defense showed life in the second half and overtime of the Week 2 win by shutting out the Raiders altogether, another factor in the total coming down over the last few days. Arizona is healthy at all key spots on that side of the ball as well now that J.J. Watt, who registered a sack in his season debut against Vegas, has overcome his calf injury.

The Rams did look appreciably better on the offensive end during their 31-27 victory over the Falcons. Matthew Stafford got Allen Robinson involved with four receptions and a touchdown, Cooper Kupp (11-108-2) turned in a trademark elite effort and Tyler Higbee also garnered seven receptions. L.A. was mostly quiet in the second half, however, with only 10 of their points coming in the last two quarters.

The Cardinals will have to dial up the pass rush after only counting Watt's sack as their one QB takedown through the first two games. Stafford can certainly be a stationary target at times, but if given time to throw, he could certainly take his pick when dropping back. On the ground, Darrell Henderson has been the more efficient between him and Cam Akers by a good measure, and the Cards have been inconsistent enough against the run the first two games to expect some success on the ground for L.A.

Kyler Murray could have an opening for some big plays through the air himself despite his still-short-handed pass-catching corps. The Rams will be down starting cornerback David Long (groin) for this matchup, and Murray, who threw for 383 yards against Los Angeles in last season's regular-season State Farm Stadium meeting, showed some improved chemistry with offseason addition Marquise Brown against Las Vegas. Greg Dortch has also stepped up in Moore's absence, while Zach Ertz led the way last week with an 8-75 line.

If Conner were to sit out, the combination of Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin, which ran for a combined 90 yards on 16 carries and a TD (Williams) and also logged five total receptions, are very capable of filling in and potentially even outpacing Conner's potential production.

Given there are some explosive weapons on either side, this is a good opportunity to capitalize on a number that's fallen pretty precipitously.

Cardinals vs. Rams Best Bet: Over 48.5 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction

Rams 30, Cardinals 24

The Cardinals were staring 0-2 in the face last week before their wild comeback, but they could be hard-pressed to notch a second consecutive victory given the opponent. The Rams simply have more weapons at this point on the offensive side, but the Cards could certainly make things interesting given they're at home and the Rams are down a starting corner. Ultimately, I envision L.A. pulling away, but not before both teams put some points on the board.