Best Fantasy Team Names for Your First-Round Pick

Naming your fantasy team after one or more of its members is a tradition as old as fantasy football itself, and naming your team after your first-round pick will ensure you don't encounter the awkward situation of having to cut your fantasy team's namesake due to poor performance. Here are three fantasy team names to consider for each of the players currently going in the top 10 in fantasy football drafts.

Justin Jefferson (WR)

The Jeffersons - This calls back to the sitcom of the same name that ran from 1975-85.

The Founding Fathers - If you draft Jefferson and Davante Adams, take a flier on rookie TE Darnell Washington or WR Parker Washington with your last pick to set up this name.

Justin Case - One more just in case you really can't think of a team name.

Christian McCaffrey (RB)

Run-CMC - McCaffrey himself is sometimes referred to as Run-CMC, but that doesn't make it any less awesome of a team name. In the words of hip hop group Run-DMC, "It's tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time," so don't be shy about rocking this team name.

Born Again Christian - Perfect for your midseason team name change after McCaffrey recovers from his inevitable midseason injury.

Christian Minglers - Bonus points if you draft Jordan Love so you can upgrade this dating app reference into "Finding Love on Christian Mingle."

Ja'Marr Chase (WR)

Don't Joe Chasing Waterfalls - Perfect if you put together a Cincinnati stack with Chase and Joe Burrow and/or Joe Mixon.

Ja'Marrio and Waluigi - Strike while the iron is hot and use a Mario reference while it's in the cultural zeitgeist after the Super Mario Bros. Movie came out in April of 2023.

Close but no Ja'Marr - This one might work better for those that miss out on drafting Chase by one pick, but if you have Chase and like it, then use it.

Cooper Kupp (WR)

Koopa Kupp - Another use it or lose it Mario reference that works best in 2023.

Two Girls One Kupp - If you aren't sure what this is referencing, keep it that way.

Scooper Cup - If all you've ever wanted out of fantasy football is to make your team picture a mundane kitchen item , now's your chance.

Tyreek Hill (WR)

Tyreeky Blinders - The British crime drama Peaky Blinders ran from 2013-22, so this reference isn't too dated yet. It starred Cillian Murphy, who more recently portrayed the title character in Christher Nolan's film Oppenheimer.

Tyreeking Havoc - To wreak havoc is to cause great damage, and that's exactly what your fantasy team will do to your opponents with Hill leading the way.

Over the Hill - Let's hope this one's referring to the veteran players on your opponent's team rather than your own.

Travis Kelce (TE)

Kelce you in the Final - It works because the star tight end's name is pronounced "Kell-see." If you didn't know that already, you have some much more important fantasy content to read before you're ready to think about team names.

Kelce What I Did There? - You do since I explained it right above. Your opponents will, too, and they'll find it funny if you're in a league full of dads.

Kelce and The Sunshine Band - You're subbing in Kelce for KC, which are coincidentally the initials of the team he plays for.

Austin Ekeler (RB)

Austin, TD - As opposed to the city of Austin, TX. Ekeler scores plenty of TDs, having run in 25 and caught another 13 over the past two regular seasons.

Eks Gone Give it to Ya - Based on the hit song by rapper DMX, or should I say DM Eks.

Bolts 'N Hoes - Pick up at least one more player from the Chargers, aka the Bolts, to deploy this reference from the movie Step Brothers.

Bijan Robinson (RB)

Bijan Mustard - Robinson's mom would say this one doesn't work, but the rookie running back himself pronounces his name "bee-zhan" (1:44 mark), so you can name your team after Dijon mustard without fear of being phonetically inaccurate.

To Infinity and Bijan - Referencing Buzz Lightyear's signature phrase "To Infinity and Beyond," this one's relevant since the movie Lightyear came out in 2022. This is your first chance to name your team after Robinson, anyway, as he's just beginning his NFL career.

To Bijan or not to Bijan? - Many fantasy managers will be asking themselves this Shakespearean question on draft day since Robinson's unproven in the NFL, but if you're considering using this name, that likely means you chose to answer in the affirmative.

Saquon Barkley

Oh Saquon You See - By the dawn's early light, what so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming?

The Quadfather - A reference to Barkley's Sa-quads, some of the largest quadriceps in the NFL.

Barkley and the Dawgz - With a name like Barkley, you know Saquon got that dawg in him .

Stefon Diggs

Can you Digg it? - This Ice Cube reference is sure to chill your opponents to the bone before the season even starts.

Diggs in a Blanket - This could be a bit of a self burn with the possibility of Diggs being blanketed by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the season opener, but just imagining the succulent taste of pigs in a blanket will make you forget all about that drawback.

Girls Just Wanna Stefon - When the working day is done, oh girls they wanna Stefon Diggs to bring them a fantasy championship.