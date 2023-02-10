NFL DFS
DraftKings DFS NFL Strategies for Super Bowl 57: Chiefs vs. Eagles

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
February 10, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart take a deep dive into Sunday's Super Bowl Showdown at DraftKings between the Chiefs and Eagles. Which player is easiest to fade of the big three (Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce)? How cheap can you go for captain in tournaments? Can a kicker captain win it all? They discuss the best ways not to be duplicated in mass contests.

THE GAME

Over/UnderUnderdogImplied TotalFavoriteImplied Total
50.5Kansas City Chiefs24.5Philadelphia Eagles26

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
