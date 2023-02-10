DraftKings DFS NFL Strategies for Super Bowl 57: Chiefs vs. Eagles

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart take a deep dive into Sunday's Super Bowl Showdown at DraftKings between the Chiefs and Eagles. Which player is easiest to fade of the big three (Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce)? How cheap can you go for captain in tournaments? Can a kicker captain win it all? They discuss the best ways not to be duplicated in mass contests.

THE GAME

Over/Under Underdog Implied Total Favorite Implied Total 50.5 Kansas City Chiefs 24.5 Philadelphia Eagles 26

