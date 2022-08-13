DraftKings NFL: Saturday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Saturday's five-game preseason main slate kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT with Seahawks-Steelers, followed by Dolphins-Buccaneers, Saints-Texans, Cowboys-Broncos and Rams-Chargers. Most notable starters will play sparingly, if at all, so DFS players will need to look further down depth charts to construct the optimal lineup. Prominent rookies could provide good value, as their teams are likely to draw up some plays for the new guys to see how they fare in live competition.

Those participating in DraftKings contests will craft a lineup consisting of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and a defense. All players have a cap hit of $5,500 regardless of position, so you will not have to make any salary cap considerations when putting together your lineup, which will not be the case once the regular season begins.

Quarterback

Jeff Driskel, HOU vs. NO: Driskel stands out from the other quarterback options because he could wind up playing almost the entire game. With Kyle Allen sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, Houston will only have Davis Mills and Driskel under center, and Mills is likely to play only a few series at most since he's locked into the starting role. Driskel's also much more accomplished than quarterbacks that usually see significant playing time at this stage of the preseason, as he has 16 NFL appearances (nine starts) under his belt.

Honorable Mentions:

Drew Lock (SEA at PIT), Kenny Pickett (PIT vs. SEA), Kyle Trask (TB vs. MIA)

Running Back

Isaiah Spiller, LAC vs. LAR: The Chargers' rookie fourth-round pick is in a competition against Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree for the backup job behind Austin Ekeler, but Spiller's expected to ultimately snag that spot. Spiller has displayed an impressive combination of burst on the ground and receiving ability in training camp, and the Chargers coaching staff likely will give him ample opportunities to showcase those skills in this battle of L.A.

Myles Gaskin, MIA at TB: Gaskin has gone from starting for the Dolphins last year to battling for a roster spot this season after Miami added Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel in the offseason. He'll be motivated to prove he still belongs in Miami's backfield mix, and Gaskin has demonstrated that he can be effective at the NFL level, topping 800 scrimmage yards each of the last two seasons.

Honorable Mentions:

Dameon Pierce (HOU vs. NO), Tony Jones (NO at HOU), Jake Funk (LAR at LAC)

Wide Receiver

Chris Olave, NO at HOU: Olave will look to make a strong first impression in his NFL debut. The rookie 11th overall pick racked up 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games for Ohio State last season, and he'll likely work as the focal point of New Orleans' offense for as long as he's in the game Saturday.

Jalen Tolbert, DAL at DEN: Tolbert's another rookie who could play a key role for his team right away in the regular season and should have a few plays drawn up for him in the preseason opener. Dallas' third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has proven to be adept as both an outside receiver and a slot option, and Tolbert's encouraging start to training camp has Dallas feeling comfortable at wide receiver despite trading Amari Cooper in the offseason and dealing with major injuries to Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot).

Montrell Washington, DEN vs. DAL: Not only does Washington have a good shot at making the Broncos' roster, it sounds like the rookie fifth-round pick out of Samford could be an impact player out of the gate. Denver's coaching staff is reportedly enthralled with Washington's play, so he'll likely be called upon to fill some of the void created by Tim Patrick's ACL tear. Washington's also the favorite to return kicks and punts for the Broncos this season, which is indicative of his playmaking ability with the ball in his hands.

Honorable Mentions:

Joshua Palmer, LAC vs. LAR, George Pickens, PIT vs. SEA, Bo Melton, SEA at PIT

TIGHT END

Brevin Jordan, HOU vs. NO: Jordan came on in the second half of his rookie season last year, racking up 178 yards and a touchdown in an eight-appearance stretch. With blocking specialist Pharaoh Brown still residing atop Houston's tight end depth chart, Jordan could see decent run as he tries to solidify his place as a key contributor in the Texans' passing attack.

Honorable Mentions:

Kendall Blanton (LAR at LAC), Jake Ferguson (DAL at DEN), Chris Herndon (NO at HOU)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs. LAR: The Chargers made significant personnel upgrades on defense in the offseason, and while those players are unlikely to see significant playing time in this one, this unit as a whole should still find success against a Rams offense that's giving star quarterback Matthew Stafford the night off. Likely starter John Wolford has thrown 42 passes in the regular season and has yet to throw a touchdown while tossing a pair of interceptions.

Honorable Mentions:

Miami Dolphins (at TB), Denver Broncos (vs. DAL), Los Angeles Rams (at LAC)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.