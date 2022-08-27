DraftKings NFL: Sunday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The 2022 NFL preseason concludes Sunday with a two-game slate that kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT. The Jets are the nominal home team against the Giants, both of whom call MetLife Stadium home, and that game will be followed by a Lions-Steelers clash in Pittsburgh. This is the final chance for these teams to evaluate players on the bubble before cutting their rosters to 53 players for the regular season, so expect the focus to be on youngsters and fringe players more so than starters.

Those participating in DraftKings contests will craft a lineup consisting of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and a defense. All players have a cap hit of $5,500 regardless of position, so you will not have to make any salary cap considerations when putting together your lineup, which will not be the case once the regular season begins.

Quarterback

Chris Streveler, NYJ vs. NYG: Streveler has gone from camp body to roster-spot contender with a strong preseason, leading second-half comebacks in each of his first two appearances. His success coupled with Mike White's struggles have Streveler in the mix for the third quarterback spot behind Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco while Wilson recovers from a knee injury. Streveler likely will play close to a half again Sunday and has a fantasy-friendly dual-threat style, totaling 181 passing yards and 64 rushing yards along with a 3:1 TD:INT in less than four quarters this preseason.

Honorable Mentions:

Kenny Pickett (PIT vs. DET), Davis Webb (NYG at NYJ)

Running Back

Jaylen Warren, PIT vs. DET: Warren led Steelers running backs in touches in each of the team's first two preseason games, showcasing both his rushing and receiving skills with 37 yards on nine carries and 54 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. The rookie undrafted free agent signing's pushing for the No. 2 spot in Pittsburgh's pecking order at running back, and both Warren and Benny Snell should see a sizable workload as the Steelers sort out their depth chart behind Najee Harris.

Justin Jackson, DET at PIT: The Lions used a run-heavy approach last week and are likely to go back to that formula this week given the unsettled nature of their running back depth chart behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Four players are in the mix for one or two more roster spots at running back, and each of the four got seven rushing attempts last week. Jackson led the group with 54 rushing yards in the 27-26 preseason win over the Colts, showcasing the burst that helped him average 5.4 yards per carry in 14 appearances in a depth role with the Chargers last season. Given the effectiveness Jackson has showed against NFL starters in the regular season before, he should have no trouble carving up Pittsburgh's backups.

Honorable Mentions:

Breece Hall (NYJ vs. NYG), Jashaun Corbin (NYG at NYJ)

Wide Receiver

Tom Kennedy, DET at PIT: Kennedy has had a prolific preseason, topping 100 receiving yards in the first game before scoring two touchdowns in the second. The 26-year-old wide receiver is still in contention for a roster spot, so he'll likely get plenty of playing time to make his case.

Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG at NYJ: With the oft-injured Kadarius Toney dealing with a leg injury, Robinson could be called upon to play a prominent role right off the bat in the regular season. The rookie second-round pick does most of his damage after the catch, so look for the Giants to feed him plenty of short passes and screens in this one against a Jets defense that will be dressing an underwhelming group of linebackers, especially if veteran C.J. Mosley continues to be held out. Robinson's coming off a 104-catch, 1,334-yard junior season at Kentucky.

Honorable Mentions:

George Pickens (PIT vs. DET), Alex Bachman (NYG at NYJ), Garrett Wilson (NYJ vs. NYG)

TIGHT END

Jeremy Ruckert, NYJ vs. NYG: Ruckert's locked into the third spot on the Jets' tight end depth chart, but the rookie third-round pick out of Ohio State should play a significant portion of Sunday's game. He got into the end zone in his preseason debut and averaged four touchdowns per season in his last three years at Ohio State.

Honorable Mentions:

Daniel Bellinger (NYG at NYJ), Shane Zylstra (DET at PIT)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs. DET: Pittsburgh's defense is well coached top to bottom, and this unit has been effective throughout the preseason. The Steelers beat Seattle 32-25 in the preseason opener even though the Seahawks played Geno Smith and Drew Lock under the center the whole game. Then, Pittsburgh held Jacksonville's quarterbacks to a 0:1 TD:INT in a 16-15 win. They'll look to close out the preseason on a high note at home against a Detroit team that has gone 1-1 this preseason while each of the other three teams playing Sunday has yet to lose.

Honorable Mentions:

New York Jets (NYJ vs. NYG), New York Giants (NYG at NYJ)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.