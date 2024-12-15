Early Waiver Wire For Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers has multiple touchdowns in four of the last five games. He also has consecutive games with at least 289 passing yards. The veteran could be in line for a strong finish to the season.

Cooper Rush has thrown two touchdowns in three of the last four games. He doesn't have a high ceiling, but he is developing a reliable scoring floor.

Mason Rudolph took over for an ineffective Will Levis. Rudolph threw a pair of touchdown passes. The quarterback could be a useful option in leagues that start two quarterbacks, assuming Rudolph is called upon next week.

Carson Wentz would become an emergency option in two-quarterback leagues if Patrick Mahomes misses time with an ankle injury.

Running Backs

Jerome Ford will be the lead back for the Browns after Nick Chubb broke his foot. Ford will immediately be a top-24 running back option in all formats.

Travis Etienne may have been dropped in some shallow leagues. If so, the running back has posted 70 and 85 scrimmage yards over the last two games. It's possible that Etienne continues to overcome a poor offensive line.

Kendre Miller saw little work until Alvin Kamara left the game with a groin injury. Once in the lead role, Miller rushed nine times for 46 yards. Should Kamara miss time, Miller should have a minimum of flex-level production.

DeeJay Dallas could move into the No.2 RB role for the Cardinals if Trey Benson (ankle) misses time. Remember, Emari Demercado was placed on injured reserve before Arizona's Week 15 game.

Wide Receivers

Jalen McMillan now has touchdowns in each of the last two games. After a slow start to his rookie season, it looks like the receiver is worth considering as a flex option.

Wan'Dale Robinson Continues to see heavy targets whenever the New York quarterback is not Drew Lock. If Lock continues to miss time, Robinson will continue to have a moderate PPR scoring floor.

Jalen Coker was second on the Panthers with six targets. Although his 83-yard touchdown will be hard to repeat, the rookie could continue to see regular targets.

Adonai Mitchell could become a full-time player for the Colts if Alex Pierce (concussion) misses time.

Dyami Brown caught three passes for 30 yards on four targets in his first game taking over for Noah Brown (IR). The receiver could see between three and seven targets per week.

Tim Patrick remains productive for the Lions while seeing at least four targets in most games. The production could dry up at any time, but the receiver is playing regular snaps in the offense.

Malik Washington could move into a prominent role in the Miami offense if Jaylen Waddle is forced to miss time with the knee injury he suffered against the Texans.

Tight Ends