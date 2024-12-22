Early Waiver Wire For Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett would take over as the Eagles' quarterback if Jalen Hurts misses time with the concussion he suffered against Washington. Although Pickett is not a solid quarterback, he has excellent weapons, which would give him value in superflex leagues. It should be noted that Pickett injured his ribs and had X-rays, so check his status before placing a waiver claim.

Running Backs

Michael Carter had five rushing attempts and five receptions in relief of an injured James Conner (knee). If Conner is unable to suit up next week, Carter could see a significant role in the offense. The veteran has always had the ability to produce as a receiver, giving him extra value in PPR leagues.

Antonio Gibson continues to see a change-of-pace workload behind Rhamondre Stevenson, regardless of game script. In PPR leagues, Gibson is a desperation flex.

Wide Receivers

Hollywood Brown returned from injured reserve, catching five of eight targets for 45 yards though playing just 27 percent of the snaps. Brown could see increased snaps in Week 17, as the Chiefs need a win to clinch home-field advantage.

Olamide Zaccheaus could see an increased role in the Washington offense if Dyami Brown misses time with a hamstring injury.

Kayshon Boutte has been a full-time player for the Patriots since Week 6. However, he did not have more than 8.7 PPR points in any game until this week. Against the Bills, Boutte caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Those willing to bet on this performance being a breakout may choose to gamble on the rookie.

Robert Woods played 58% of the snaps and was targeted six times when Tank Dell (knee) was injured against the Chiefs. Woods only caught three passes for 19 yards, but he could be a deep-league option based on potential volume.

Tight Ends