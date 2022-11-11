FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 10 DFS

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

It's Week 10 already! There are plenty of injuries and questionable tags on many players. I will avoid those so you don't have to worry about making last-minute changes. I'll give you a bunch of value picks you can use in your lineups so you can fill the rest of your roster with some top-priced assets.

Quarterback:

Trevor Lawrence ($7,000) at Kansas City Chiefs

I typically do not like placing my trust in Lawrence, but this game has the formula of some fantasy success for the second-year quarterback. Lawrence hasn't done it since Week 4, but he will have a good chance at throwing multiple touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs rank 25th vs. quarterbacks and have allowed multiple touchdown passes from the position every week prior to last week. I'm expecting Lawrence to be playing catch-up this entire game against Patrick Mahomes and the only way he has a chance to keep up will be to throw the ball a ton. He should earn plenty of garbage time points this week.

Andy Dalton ($6,800) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The last time I suggested Dalton, Taysom Hill vultured all the Saints' touchdowns. Dalton finds himself in a good groove with this offense, and his matchup is favorable. He's thrown seven touchdown passes in his last three games and has found a great connection with rookie wide receiver, Chris Olave. The Pittsburgh Steelers are ranked 29th against quarterbacks and have given up 17 touchdowns to the position this season.

Running Back:

Tony Pollard ($7,000) at Green Bay Packers

Ezekiel Elliott has been limited in practice this week with a knee injury. Even if he does suit up against the Packers this weekend, there will be little reason for the Cowboys to push him with Pollard fully healthy. Pollard showed the world what he can do as the starter in this offense in Week 8 when he rushed for 131 yards on just 14 carries and three touchdowns. I fully expect Pollard to receive the bulk of the touches between the two back against the Green Bay Packers 19th ranked defense against running backs.

Jeff Wilson ($6,500) vs. Cleveland Browns

Wilson led the Dolphins backfield with 50 percent of the snaps in his first game with the team. He was very productive and efficient with his touches. Wilson rushed for 51 yards on just nine carries and caught all three of his targets for 21 receiving yards and a score. There is no doubt he will be a lot more involved in the offense in his second week with the team and he has another great matchup against the Cleveland Browns' defense. They have given up 105 rushing yards per game to running backs this year.

Wide Receiver:

Chris Olave ($7,500) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time to stack. As I mentioned above, Olave and Dalton are clicking, and the result has been impressive for the rookie. He's had six or more targets and more than 50 receiving yards in every game since Week 2. Olave has 18 receptions for 229 yards in his last three games. Although he hasn't scored since before the Saints' Week 6 bye, the touchdowns are coming. With that kind of volume, how does he not score against the Steelers, who are the worst defense against wide receivers?

Adam Thielen ($5,900) at Buffalo Bills

This matchup may scare plenty of people off of most Minnesota Vikings players this week. The Buffalo Bills rank 11th against the wide receiver position. There are some positive aspects to having Thielen in your lineups this weekend. He's a safe play as he's been targeted seven or more times in all but one game this year (Week 1). He has back-to-back games with 67 receiving yards. The Bills are expected to be without Josh Allen in this game, which changes things in a good way for the Vikings. Their offense will see the field much more with Case Keenum at quarterback for the Bills instead of Allen.

Tight End:

Cole Kmet ($5,300) vs. Detroit Lions

Quarterback, Justin Fields is catching fire, and Kmet is playing a role. Kmet has scored three touchdowns in his last two games including two scores last week. Fields will look for any advantage to keep the momentum moving, and the Lions are ranked 30th against the tight end position. This is somewhat of a risky pick as Kmet hasn't done much outside of his three scores, however, last week's performance could be all that Fields needed to lean more on the third-year tight end going forward. Kmet's price tag is a great value this week.

Defense:

Las Vegas Raiders ($4,800) vs. Indianapolis Colts

It's been a busy week for the Indianapolis Colts and most of it has been major changes to the coaching staff. The Colts have been awful this season and have just fired head coach Frank Reich. At least for this week, the Colts will be operating with a bunch of coaches who have no NFL coaching experience. Partner all of that with one of the Colts having a bad offensive line and a terrible quarterback in place, and the Las Vegas Raiders defense is set up for a field day against the Colts who rank 31st against defenses this season.

