NFL DFS Picks on FanDuel: Week 1

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

The 2022 NFL season is here. Each week, I will provide you with some of my favorite FanDuel DFS picks from each position and discuss why I believe they will help you maximize your lineups. I will focus on players at a value given their FanDuel prices. This will allow you to use your remaining budget on some of the more expensive (elite) options.

Quarterback

Derek Carr ($7,400) at Chargers

Derek Carr has a new weapon this season and it's a big one. Carr's former Fresno State teammate, Davante Adams joins the Raiders, and it's going to be fun to watch him get 10-plus targets every game. Carr will look to establish dominance early in this AFC West matchup. He'll lean on Adams, Hunter Renfrow and a healthy Darren Waller. The Chargers ranked 20th against quarterbacks in 2021.

Matt Ryan ($6,900) at Texans

This pick will save you money in your FanDuel budget and has great upside. A win-win. Matt Ryan, who was top 12 in pass attempts and passing yards last year, makes his Colts debut Sunday in a great matchup. The Texans might be the worst team in the NFL this season. Ryan has something to prove to his new team and has the league's best offensive line to protect him. That will give him time to find his playmakers and generate plenty of fantasy points. There's no doubt that Matt Ryan will take full advantage of his opportunity in Indianapolis and make an impact statement against the Texans in Week 1.

Running Back

Aaron Jones ($7,400) at Vikings

The Packers' lead running back opens the season against a Vikings defense that ranked 23rd against running backs last season. With no Davante Adams for Aaron Rodgers to throw to, Jones will see a healthy dose of increased targets and overall workload this season. Jones already ranked among the top-7 RBs with 65 targets in 2021. He had the second-most receiving touchdowns (6). As Rodgers adjusts to the young options at wide receiver, he'll feed Aaron Jones as much as possible this week.

Kenyan Drake ($5,700) at Jets

J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 status is in question, and he will, at best, be less than 100 percent healthy in a favorable matchup facing the second-worst defense against the run in 2021. Sounds good for Dobbins, right? Wrong. The Ravens should have no problem handling themselves against the New York Jets. There's no reason to rush Dobbins onto the field in a game they are heavily favored to win. Kenyan Drake has proven to be a reliable workhorse when needed and is a great pass-catching back. He'll have no problems this week, making his presence known in his first game as a Raven.

Wide Receiver

Hunter Renfrow ($5,900) at Chargers

Time to stack! Hunter Renfrow showed amazing chemistry with Derek Carr last season. Davante Adams will put up great numbers, but the Chargers' defense will need to heavily focus on him. This will lead to Renfrow seeing a more open field than he was used to in 2021. I think this will be the case all season. Hunter Renfrow is priced at a value in Week 1. Take advantage while you can.

Rashod Bateman ($6,100) at Jets

The second-year wideout has a great matchup to show why he's Lamar Jackson's No. 1 wide receiver in Week 1. The Jets will struggle to both contain the mobile quarterback and cover Bateman. He had five or more targets in three of his last 5 games last season. With Marquise Brown now on the Cardinals, Bateman will demand a healthy target share. At just $6,100, the Ravens WR1 is a no-brainer to insert into your DFS lineups.

Tight End

T.J. Hockenson ($5,700) vs. Eagles

Hockenson battled through injury last year and looks to be at 100 percent healthy heading into Week 1. He faces an Eagles defense that ranked 30th vs. tight ends last year. Hockenson was targeted eight or more times in eight of just 12 games in 2021. Jared Goff will look to exploit the Week 1 matchup and throw to his trusted tight end as much as possible.

Pat Freiermuth ($5,300) at Bengals

Freiermuth was targeted an impressive 79 times in his rookie season last year. That type of involvement for a first-year tight end should tell you that he is the real deal. Freiermuth was a top-9 tight end in his last nine games played in 2021. Expect quarterback, Mitch Trubisky to play it safe in Week 1 and use Freiermuth as his safety blanket. Why wouldn't he? Freiermuth tied with Mark Andrews for the most red-zone targets among tight ends last year and the Bengals' defense gave up the most fantasy points to the position in 2021.

Defense

Indianapolis Colts Defense ($4,500) at Texans

This could be a reoccurring pick every NFL Week this season. Not specifically the Colts, but whoever plays the Texans. The Colts are the sixth-most expensive defense on FanDuel for Week 1, but they have the most upside. The Colts' defense is worth every penny at $4,500. The Texans ranked 24th against defenses last year and their offense has somehow gotten worse heading into 2022. Play the Colts' defense with confidence in Week 1.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nate Hamilton plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: dominateff, DraftKings: THEDomiNateFF.