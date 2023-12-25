FanDuel NFL: Christmas Day Breakdown

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

The NFL ventures into the Christmas Day waters with three games Monday. These aren't just any three games, as we have some of the top quarterbacks in action as well as plenty of elite skill-position players. Saturday's short slate may have been uninspiring, but Monday makes up for it.

The action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET with the Raiders visiting the Chiefs. Kansas City enters as a 10.5-point favorite with a game total of 40.5 That leaves the Chiefs with a 25-point implied total and the Raiders 15. Next up is the Giants at Eagles. The Eagles are 13.5-point favorites with a game total of 43, giving them a 28.25 implied team total and the Giants a 14.75 total. The primetime game and final matchup of Week 16 is arguably the game of the week, but at the very least the game of the day when the Ravens will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. The 49ers are a significant 5.5-point favorite with a total of 47. That gives us the 49ers with an implied total of 26.25 and the Ravens 20.75.

Let's jump into the final slate of the holiday weekend.

Quarterback

There are a lot of elite quarterbacks available in this game, but the issue is that they are all in tough matchups. Of the top tier, Patrick Mahomes ($8,300) faces the friendliest opponent by squaring off against the Raiders. Mahomes hasn't lived up to his name value this season either in the floor or ceiling he's offered, and he put up 20.82 FD points against the Raiders in their first meeting this season. Even on a short slate he's a tough sell.

Both Jalen Hurts ($9,000) and Brock Purdy ($7,800) are better options. Hurts has the floor that Mahomes is missing thanks to his involvement near the goal line, which has translated to 14 rushing touchdowns. Even if his passing efficiency isn't elite, he's a good bet to record multiple touchdowns. Call Purdy what you want but he's a leading MVP candidate and he has elite offensive weapons with an elite head coach. Even in a tough matchup, he could deliver. That's particularly true given the price disparity in the other players in his tier.

Roster rates will likely concentrate between that trio. Lamar Jackson ($7,700) at least deserves a mention, because he's just as capable of popping a 30-point performance as anyone else. The 49ers rank toward the bottom of points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but they have allowed four quarterbacks to top 26 FD points.

There's no good reason to play any other option, but for those who want to get really cute, Tommy DeVito ($6,700) would be the choice. The Eagles are a pass-funnel defense, but this is a big reach.

Running Back

We have another star-studded position, with Christian McCaffrey ($10,200) leading the way. No one reading this article needs to be told how good he is, but there is a question about whether he's worth playing given his cost. That's especially true considering how much budget will be allocated at quarterback, as discussed above. For example, stacking Purdy and McCaffrey costs $18,000, meaning we'd need a minimum of 45 points between the duo and in an ideal world over 50. That's certainly possible, but the Ravens are among the stingiest run defenses in the league.

Shifting down a tier in price reveals more tough matchups. Saquon Barkley ($7,800) is an intriguing play, especially considering what was just written about the Eagles' defense. However, the unit is going to be without Zach Cunningham (knee) and potentially Nicholas Morrow (abdomen). The Giants' offensive line is also beat up, so the hope is that Barkley breaks off a long touchdown run and a few other big plays. That leads us to D'Andre Swift ($6,800) who has the best matchup of any player mentioned to this point. The Giants have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so perhaps this is the game that will get Swift back on track.

The situation in Las Vegas is one worth watching. Coach Antonio Pierce implied that Josh Jacobs ($7,300) will play through a quad injury and an illness, but it may not be at 100 percent. He could also just be inactive. In either case, Zamir White ($5,500) looks to be an okay value on a slate where pay-down options are needed. Justice Hill ($5,300) could be another. He shifts up the depth chart after the season-ending knee injury to Keaton Mitchell.

Wide Receiver

We finally have some breathing room from a matchup perspective. A.J. Brown ($8,400) hasn't had a signature performance in two months, but we know that can happen at any time. The Giants have been better in the secondary of late but were torched earlier in the season. DeVonta Smith ($7,000) won't be playing at 100 percent, so expect a healthy dose of targets for Brown. If there were a reliable Giants' pass catcher, this would be a good spot to play them. Wan'Dale Robinson ($5,300) has the most targets on the team (16) in the past four weeks, but that's led to one decent week of production.

Rashee Rice ($7,400) is no longer a value play, but he deserves recognition for his play alone. The Raiders have played better in the secondary of late, but Rice did manage 16.7 FD points against them four weeks ago.

Baltimore is another place to look. Targets and production are spread out among their wide receivers, but both Zay Flowers ($6,000) and Odell Beckham ($5,500) have the chance to produce and be the needed players on this slate. We also have to mention San Francisco, but the chances of Deebo Samuel ($8,300) or Brandon Aiyuk ($7,200) paying off their price is minimal given the matchup.

Tight End

Travis Kelce ($7,200) is an obligatory mention, but on a slate where budget is tight, resources are likely allocated more efficiently elsewhere. Isaiah Likely ($5,900) has seen at least six targets in three straight games, which is solid value even in a terrible matchup.

Darren Waller ($5,500) is the best option at the position on paper. As we've mentioned, Philadelphia is a pass-funnel and Waller should have the most secure role amongst the Giants pass catchers.

With Michael Mayer (toe) ruled out, which leads to Austin Hooper ($4,700) as a potential punt play on a slate where it's needed.

Defense/Special Teams

The Eagles (4,800) are the best play on paper due to the matchup. The issue is their health, so monitor the linebacker situation. The Chiefs ($4,500) are the other obvious play due to the state of the Raiders' offense.

